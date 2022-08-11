ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

FOXBusiness

Walmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand

Walmart Inc. on Tuesday forecast a smaller drop in annual profit than it had predicted less than a month ago, after deep discounts to clear excess merchandise and a drop in fuel prices helped it beat expectations for quarterly sales. The blue-chip stock, which has fallen over 8% this year,...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
rigzone.com

88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement

'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
Agriculture Online

As farmland values soar, so do fears of a price bubble

Flush with cash, farmers and investors have driven up farmland values this year at breathtaking rates — a 12% gain nationwide and more than 20% in three Farm Belt states. “Given recent experiences with fluctuations in the broader economy and prior farmland price dynamics, many market participants express concern that the rapid increase in farmland prices is a signal of a speculative bubble,” said three Purdue University economists.
FOXBusiness

Home Depot beats quarterly comparable sales estimates

Home Depot Inc. on Tuesday reported quarterly comparable sales above Wall Street estimates on steady demand for home-improvement goods from builders and handymen. Analysts have said demand from home-improvement professionals has been strong, even as do-it-yourself customers are reining in their spending, due to a healthy pipeline of remodeling work.
FOXBusiness

STOCKS MARKET NEWS: Walmart, Home Depot earnings in focus, oil below $90

Inflation Reduction Act minimum tax targets real estate, mining. The number of new homes under construction in July fell much more than expected to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.446 million, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. Walmart quarterly earnings beat expectations. Walmart...
FOXBusiness

American workforce continues to shrink, falls 400k since March after nearly hitting prepandemic levels

The number of workers in the U.S. has continued to shrink as businesses struggle to find employees for their openings. "The hope for many to achieve a soft landing is that you meet in the middle, with demand cooling off and labor supply picking up, and we reach a much healthier equilibrium between the two," Michael Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo, told the Wall Street Journal Sunday. "But if labor supply flatlines or keeps falling, you need to bring demand down even more in order to cool off wage growth."
FOXBusiness

WeWork ex-CEO gets big check from Silicon Valley billionaire: report

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, who left his position as CEO of the company in 2019 amid turmoil, has received an eye-popping amount of funding for another real estate startup, according to a new report. Marc Andreessen, co-founder of Silicon Valley venture capital titan Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), announced that his firm...
The Associated Press

Boomi Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on Inc. 5000 2022 List

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced its inclusion in the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list celebrates innovation and a network of entrepreneurial leaders in the American economy. Inclusion in the 2022 Inc. 5000 list reinforces companies with a healthy and forward-looking momentum, and reflects companies achieving a significant three-year percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005320/en/ Boomi Makes the Inc. 5000 List for Fastest-Growing Companies (Graphic: Business Wire)
Reuters

Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Anshu Jain, a top finance executive best known for helping German lender Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) take on the largest Wall Street firms, died overnight on Saturday after a five-year battle with cancer, his family said. He was 59.
FOXBusiness

China growth slows across all fronts in July, prompting unexpected rate cut

China's economy stumbled in July as a two-month boost from easing lockdowns faded, prompting the country's central bank to unexpectedly cut two key interest rates in an effort to shore up faltering growth. A raft of data released Monday showed economic activity slowed across the board in July, including factory...
techeblog.com

Zapata Jetracer Personal VTOL Aircraft Can Hit 155MPH and Reach an Altitude of 9,842-Feet

Lazareth’s La Moto Volante LMV 496 flying motorcycle may be near ready for production, but it’ll have some competition from the Zapata Jetracer. Inventor Franky Zapata’s latest creation is essentially a person vertical take off and landing aircraft that can hit a top speed of 155mph and reach a maximum altitude of 9,842-feet, all the while carrying one passenger (up to 440-pounds).
