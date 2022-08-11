Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Walmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand
Walmart Inc. on Tuesday forecast a smaller drop in annual profit than it had predicted less than a month ago, after deep discounts to clear excess merchandise and a drop in fuel prices helped it beat expectations for quarterly sales. The blue-chip stock, which has fallen over 8% this year,...
FOXBusiness
Democrats’ book minimum tax to hit real estate, mining companies the hardest
One of the biggest revenue raisers in Democrats’ latest health care and climate change spending bill is a new minimum tax on companies’ book income – but the levy will hit some industries harder than others. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 – introduced by Senate Majority...
FOXBusiness
Electric car companies tell customers to pay now to lock in tax credit on ordered cars
Some electric car buyers may have to pay now to save later. A new federal electric car tax credit program is set to go into effect sometime after President Biden signs into law the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed by Congress last week. The bill makes significant changes to...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
rigzone.com
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
FOXBusiness
Today’s best mortgage refinance deal? 15-year rates plunge half a point | August 15, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
Meet 'Copernicus': TAE's planned billion-degree, hydrogen-boron nuclear fusion reactor
TAE has managed to secure funding for its new 'Copernicus' fusion reactor after successful testing of its 'Norman' reactor. The new reactor is a non-radioactive, hydrogen-boron-type fusion reactor. The new reactor should be able to achieve close to a billion degrees Celsius once complete. TAE Technologies today announced that it...
Agriculture Online
As farmland values soar, so do fears of a price bubble
Flush with cash, farmers and investors have driven up farmland values this year at breathtaking rates — a 12% gain nationwide and more than 20% in three Farm Belt states. “Given recent experiences with fluctuations in the broader economy and prior farmland price dynamics, many market participants express concern that the rapid increase in farmland prices is a signal of a speculative bubble,” said three Purdue University economists.
Straumann maintains modest 2022 outlook despite strong sales, shares slip
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann (STMN.S)maintained its moderate 2022 outlook on Tuesday despite strong first-half sales driven by high demand, sending its shares tumbling as much as 10% in afternoon trading.
FOXBusiness
Home Depot beats quarterly comparable sales estimates
Home Depot Inc. on Tuesday reported quarterly comparable sales above Wall Street estimates on steady demand for home-improvement goods from builders and handymen. Analysts have said demand from home-improvement professionals has been strong, even as do-it-yourself customers are reining in their spending, due to a healthy pipeline of remodeling work.
FOXBusiness
STOCKS MARKET NEWS: Walmart, Home Depot earnings in focus, oil below $90
Inflation Reduction Act minimum tax targets real estate, mining. The number of new homes under construction in July fell much more than expected to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.446 million, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. Walmart quarterly earnings beat expectations. Walmart...
FOXBusiness
American workforce continues to shrink, falls 400k since March after nearly hitting prepandemic levels
The number of workers in the U.S. has continued to shrink as businesses struggle to find employees for their openings. "The hope for many to achieve a soft landing is that you meet in the middle, with demand cooling off and labor supply picking up, and we reach a much healthier equilibrium between the two," Michael Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo, told the Wall Street Journal Sunday. "But if labor supply flatlines or keeps falling, you need to bring demand down even more in order to cool off wage growth."
FOXBusiness
WeWork ex-CEO gets big check from Silicon Valley billionaire: report
WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, who left his position as CEO of the company in 2019 amid turmoil, has received an eye-popping amount of funding for another real estate startup, according to a new report. Marc Andreessen, co-founder of Silicon Valley venture capital titan Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), announced that his firm...
FOXBusiness
Continued inversion of yield curve an indication bond market 'sees troubled times': Wells Fargo exec
Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer for Wealth & Investment Management at Wells Fargo, warned on Monday that the continued inversion of the yield curve is an indicator that the "bond market sees troubled times" ahead. Yield curve inversions, which are rare, are viewed as a good recession predictor because they...
Boomi Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on Inc. 5000 2022 List
CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced its inclusion in the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list celebrates innovation and a network of entrepreneurial leaders in the American economy. Inclusion in the 2022 Inc. 5000 list reinforces companies with a healthy and forward-looking momentum, and reflects companies achieving a significant three-year percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005320/en/ Boomi Makes the Inc. 5000 List for Fastest-Growing Companies (Graphic: Business Wire)
Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Aug 13 (Reuters) - Anshu Jain, a top finance executive best known for helping German lender Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) take on the largest Wall Street firms, died overnight on Saturday after a five-year battle with cancer, his family said. He was 59.
FOXBusiness
Biden adviser Anita Dunn forced to divest multimillion dollar investment portfolio to avoid conflicts
President Biden's senior adviser Anita Dunn, who previously sidestepped providing financial disclosures due to a loophole, will have to divest investments valued between $16.8 million and $48.2 million to avoid conflicts of interest, according to reports. Dunn, who returned to the White House in May amid Biden's slumping poll numbers,...
FOXBusiness
China growth slows across all fronts in July, prompting unexpected rate cut
China's economy stumbled in July as a two-month boost from easing lockdowns faded, prompting the country's central bank to unexpectedly cut two key interest rates in an effort to shore up faltering growth. A raft of data released Monday showed economic activity slowed across the board in July, including factory...
techeblog.com
Zapata Jetracer Personal VTOL Aircraft Can Hit 155MPH and Reach an Altitude of 9,842-Feet
Lazareth’s La Moto Volante LMV 496 flying motorcycle may be near ready for production, but it’ll have some competition from the Zapata Jetracer. Inventor Franky Zapata’s latest creation is essentially a person vertical take off and landing aircraft that can hit a top speed of 155mph and reach a maximum altitude of 9,842-feet, all the while carrying one passenger (up to 440-pounds).
