Gobles, MI

WWMT

Road crews find Mastodon bones in West Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A construction project turned into a dig site after road crews uncovered mastodon bones in West Michigan. The skeleton appeared to be 60% of a single, juvenile mastodon that died over 11,700 years ago, Dr. Cory Redman, the Grand Rapids Public Museum's science curator, said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

More bike lanes to be installed on Westnedge Avenue, Park Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Construction crews are installing more pop-up bike lanes along two Kalamazoo roads, adding to the lanes already installed in July, Kalamazoo city officials said. Slowing down traffic: Temporary pop-up bicycle lanes appear in downtown Kalamazoo. Beginning the week of Aug. 15, the city will install bike...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Semi-truck full of watermelons hits I-94 overpass

A semi-truck fully loaded with watermelons crashed into an overpass on I-94, after trying to avoid a collision with another car. The truck sparked flames while sliding down West Bound I-94 near County Road 657 Overpass before eventually coming to a stop about 400 yards from the bridge, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
KALAMAZOO, MI

