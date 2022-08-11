Read full article on original website
WWMT
"Tuesdays with Morrie" comes to Kalamazoo for theatrical debut in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This year marked the 25th anniversary of the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by author Mitch Albom and Jefferey Hatcher. Albom was expected to come to west Michigan where the play adaptation of his book will make its theatrical debut in the state. The play...
WWMT
Road crews find Mastodon bones in West Michigan
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A construction project turned into a dig site after road crews uncovered mastodon bones in West Michigan. The skeleton appeared to be 60% of a single, juvenile mastodon that died over 11,700 years ago, Dr. Cory Redman, the Grand Rapids Public Museum's science curator, said.
WWMT
Confident Kids event gets foster kids confidently ready for the upcoming school year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Catholic Charities West Michigan hosted a back-to-school event to get foster kids ready for the upcoming school year with confidence. The free event, called Confident Kids, was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. K-12 education and inflation: Record K-12 education investment weakened by...
WWMT
Collaboration Kalamazoo hosts 4th annual "Beyond the Backpack" school readiness fair
The school year is just around the corner and local non-profits hosted a back-to-school rally in Kalamazoo to help families prepare for the first day. Collaboration Kalamazoo held its 4th annual “Beyond the Backpack" school readiness fair on Saturday. Collaboration Kalamazoo is made up of six local nonprofit organizations...
WWMT
Local motorcycle club to host benefit ride for Kalamazoo public safety officer Tom Maher
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A local motorcycle club is hosting a benefit ride to support Kalamazoo public safety officer Tom Maher, who was hit by a suspected drunk driver while riding his motorcycle to work and is now paralyzed from the waist down. Organizers with the Iron Bandogs LE/MC, a...
WWMT
Blueberry Fest takes over South Haven for 4 days: "This is more popular than July Fourth"
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Day three of Blueberry Fest in South Haven was filled with hundreds of people despite the rainy weather. There was a 5K run and walk, a beer tent, fish boil, and Sweet Diezel Jenkins played at Riverfront Park Saturday. Hundreds of locals and tourists explored...
WWMT
'He cared about his community': Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office honors Sgt. Proxmire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The family and colleagues of Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire honored him Monday during a ceremony to mark one year since he lost his life. On Aug. 14, 2021, Proxmire was shot by a suspect during a high-speed chase south of Galesburg. The 39-year-old died at the hospital the following day.
WWMT
Team Hope Walk returns to support those affected by Huntington's disease
AUGUSTA, Mich. — The Southwest Michigan Team Hope Walk returns in October to support the Huntington's Disease Society of America. The walk is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at Sherman Lake YMCA Center and hosted by the organization's Upper Great Lakes Region. Team Hope is the organization's...
WWMT
'A void in our lives that can never be filled,' family says of late Sgt. Ryan Proxmire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The family of late Sgt. Ryan Proxmire remembered him as a beloved father, husband, son, brother, co-worker, and friend, one year after he died in the line of duty. "It has been a year since we lost our beloved Ryan... leaving a void in our lives...
WWMT
More bike lanes to be installed on Westnedge Avenue, Park Street
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Construction crews are installing more pop-up bike lanes along two Kalamazoo roads, adding to the lanes already installed in July, Kalamazoo city officials said. Slowing down traffic: Temporary pop-up bicycle lanes appear in downtown Kalamazoo. Beginning the week of Aug. 15, the city will install bike...
WWMT
Sgt. Ryan Proxmire's legacy lives on 1 year after being shot in line of duty
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A roadside memorial honoring the sacrifice of Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire remains at the site where he was shot one year ago. The tribute is located on East MN Avenue near South 38th Street in Charleston Township, south of Galesburg. It features a cross...
WWMT
Semi-truck full of watermelons hits I-94 overpass
A semi-truck fully loaded with watermelons crashed into an overpass on I-94, after trying to avoid a collision with another car. The truck sparked flames while sliding down West Bound I-94 near County Road 657 Overpass before eventually coming to a stop about 400 yards from the bridge, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
WWMT
Surveillance video shows gunman firing shots inside Kalamazoo grocery store
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A gunman who fired several shots inside a Kalamazoo grocery store before shooting at a pursuing officer remains on the run. But police said they have collected several pieces of evidence. Surveillance video from inside Tienda Guatemalteca on South Burdick Street showed the store owner serving...
WWMT
One man is dead after suspected drunk driver crosses centerline, hits motorcycle head on
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A Niles man is dead after a driver crashed head on with the motorcyclist around 9:45 Friday night in Keeler Township, according to Michigan State Police. Renato Florez, 44, was driving a Ford panel van westbound on 90th Avenue near 67th Street, when he...
WWMT
From scrolling Facebook to FBI informant: Star witness testifies in Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Day five of the second trial over the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saw jurors hear from the prosecution's star witness, a man who joined the group and later provided secret recordings to the FBI. Federal prosecutors are trying for a second time...
