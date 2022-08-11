There is the possibility of strong to severe storms today for West and Central Alabama. As well as several other days this week, so please stay weather aware. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist mention the “chance of a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of a surface front dropping in from the north. SPC has defined a "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of North/Central Alabama due to the potential for strong winds with the heavier storms.”

1 DAY AGO