Government Technology
Alaska Bill Establishes New State Broadband Office
Alaska has enacted new legislation to establish a state broadband office, a broadband parity adjustment fund and a statewide broadband advisory board. The law that establishes all three was recently signed by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy after it was initially proposed last year by state Rep. Bryce Edgmon in response to recommendations listed in a Nov. 2021 report from the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband. In the report, the task force detailed the state’s need for a centralized approach to expanding broadband. At the same time, a historic amount of funding for broadband is currently making its way down to states from the federal government.
Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: State Water Department’s IT Services Buys
The state department that oversees management of a precious state resource spent just more than $5 million on...
Government Technology
Indiana Faces Challenges to Support Electric Vehicles
(TNS) — One of the best features of her 5-year-old BMW X5, according to Lisa Putnam, is that she can avoid a trip to the gas station for up to three months. But she acknowledges complications that come with owning a hybrid SUV. Those complications provide a taste of what other electric vehicle owners are experiencing as Indiana ponders a transition toward an increasingly electrified automotive future.
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Government Technology
SANS Brings Cyber Reskilling, Upskilling to Maryland
The SANS Institute is renewing and expanding a free cybersecurity training for Maryland residents, in a collaboration with the state. The cybersecurity training school’s Cyber Workforce Academy - Maryland program aims to help students from other careers transition into well-paying cybersecurity jobs and to recruit from demographics underrepresented in cyber.
Vermont GOP won’t back winner of U.S. House primary
The state party won't back Liam Madden, citing his "unwillingness to commit to caucusing with Republicans in Congress."
Government Technology
Developing Opportunities: IT, Telecom Upgrades, Building Renovation
The country's largest four-year public university system has funding for a plethora of technology and modernization-related projects in...
WMTW
New Hampshire Attorney General to give update on case of missing girl Harmony Montgomery
Investigators will give updates about the Harmony Montgomery case at a news conference on Thursday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will deliver statements about the case at about 2 p.m. Thursday in Concord, officials said. >> Timeline in the disappearance of 8-year-old Harmony Montgomery.
U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester
A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
NH investigators to provide update on disappearance of Harmony Montgomery Thursday
CONCORD, NH – An update on the 2019 disappearance of Harmony Montgomery will be provided by investigators on Thursday. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will deliver a statement at 2:00 p.m. Eight-year-old Harmony was last seen in 2019, but her disappearance was not reported for more than two years. Investigators have been searching for her ever since.In June, police and the FBI searched a Manchester, N.H. home where Harmony's father and his estranged wife previously lived. Police were seen removing several items including a refrigerator.A $150,000 reward is now being offered in the case.CBS News Boston will carry the press conference live on Thursday afternoon.
Two People Killed In Head On Crash Near Maine / New Hampshire Border
Two people are dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in the Maine town of Berwick. According to WMTW, police reported that a 1999 Volvo S90 was driving south on Route 4. The Volvo was reportedly passing several vehicles when it had a head on collision with a 2014 Chevy sedan. The crash happened near the intersection with Old Route 4.
WGME
Maine man expected to admit he stole $300,000 in pandemic relief money
BANGOR (BDN) -- The second Maine man accused of defrauding a pandemic business loan program is set to plead guilty to federal charges on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Craig Franck, 40, is expected to admit that he used more than $300,000 from two loan programs Congress authorized...
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
Massachusetts State Police Warning Of New Scam Using their Name
I receive scam calls all the time. I know you do too. It's very annoying. The worst part is that I don't know who to trust anymore. In fact, whenever anyone calls me looking for a donation for anything, I decline. Not because I don't want to help, but rather because I have no way to tell if I'm being scammed or not - And that's really unfortunate.
Tourist Horrified After Finding Cyclist Dead in Acadia National Park
Tragic news has struck Acadia National Park as a tourist passed away while biking near the southern end of Eagle Lake on Thursday. At roughly 7:30 a.m., an unidentified man had seemingly been biking alone on the popular path when he suffered a “medical event” and died, according to park officials. Another tourist traveling along Carriage Road came upon the man’s body and alerted authorities of the incident.
Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
newscentermaine.com
Maine family gets to call new Habitat for Humanity house their home
With housing costs continuing to rise, the efforts of Habitat for Humanity are as important as ever. The eight Maine chapters work to make home ownership affordable.
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use
(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
WCVB
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in ICE custody after being found not guilty in deadly crash, officials confirm
HAVERHILL, N.H. — A Massachusetts man found not guilty in connection with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, officials confirmed to WMUR. Officials said after Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was found not guilty on 15 charges,...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
