FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LJWORLD
Kansas football depth chart projection: Who is standing out for the Jayhawks?
The Kansas football team wrapped up its second week of preseason training camp on Monday and has a little over two weeks remaining until it plays Tennessee Tech in the season opener at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 2. As such, what the team will look like in...
LJWORLD
Kansas volleyball opens 2022 season ranked 23rd in AVCA poll
The Kansas women’s volleyball team will open the 2022 season where it ended the 2021 season — ranked in the top 25 of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. That news came Monday night, when the first AVCA poll of the season was released with the Jayhawks ranked in the No. 23 spot.
LJWORLD
Activists secure $119K for nine-county recount on Kansas abortion amendment
TOPEKA — Anti-abortion activists incredulous about defeat of a Kansas constitutional amendment Monday dropped plans for a statewide recount of votes by earmarking $119,600 for a ballot-by-ballot review in populous Sedgwick, Johnson, Shawnee and Douglas counties and five others. The campaign to raise $229,300 for a hand count in...
LJWORLD
Force plate technology helps athletes and orthopedic patients alike
Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. It’s unlikely that Isaac Newton ever imagined how his third law of motion would be applied in modern-day athletic training. It’s now integral in force plate technology from VALD Performance, which is used at OrthoKansas and LMH Health Therapy Services — the only location in the region offering this technology for everyday athletes and orthopedic patients.
LJWORLD
Reed Peterson
A celebration of life for Reed Phillip Peterson, 81, Lawrence, will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Plymouth Congregational Church. Reed died July 26, 2022, at LMH Health. He was born Dec. 1, 1940, in Denver, the son of Sonja and Arthur ‘Pete’ Peterson. Reed graduated in...
LJWORLD
Kaw River Roots Festival set for next week in Lawrence, followed by Kansas State Fiddling and Picking Championships
The 2nd annual Kaw River Roots Festival is set for next week in Lawrence. The festival is a two-day celebration, Aug. 26-27, of roots, bluegrass and Americana music along the bank of the Kansas River at Abe & Jake’s Landing in downtown Lawrence. The festival will feature multiple outdoor and indoor stages, food and local vendors.
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Aug. 14, 2022
Nathan Carl Osborn, 24, Urbandale, Iowa, and Corinne Koay Nguyen, 23, Lawrence. Julie Ann Lowe, 59, Lawrence, and Tracy Lynn Jones, 59, Lawrence. Thomas Ray Christian, 58, Baldwin City, and Tammy L. Wiseman, 47, Lawrence. Ryan Dolezal Michael, 22, Lawrence, and Brittany Jo Mack, 22, Lawrence. Patrick Scott Riley, 41,...
LJWORLD
Kansas has taken in a green industry with its own pollution problems
Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
LJWORLD
Lawrence police blotter for Aug. 15, 2022
Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity within the last 24 hours. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
LJWORLD
James Kent
A Celebration of Life service is planned for Friday, August 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Arterra Event Gallery, 2161 Quail Creek Dr., Lawrence. Mask wearing is recommended for those in attendance. Bob Kent died unexpectedly on July 4, 2022 at Lone Star Lake doing what he loved-swimming. Zoom livestream link and online condolences at rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
120 wild horses and burros to be available for adoption in Lawrence this weekend
The Bureau of Land Management will offer 120 wild horses and burros for adoption this weekend in Lawrence, according to a news release from the federal agency. The animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West. The BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources.
LJWORLD
Lawrence police plan to crack down on underage drinking, fake IDs
The Lawrence Police Department plans to crack down on underage drinking and fake IDs just as the fall semester of the University of Kansas gets underway. The department plans to team up with the KU Public Safety Office and the Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division to put together a task force to “help deter intoxication and help reduce crimes of violence,” according to a proposal to the Lawrence City Commission from Lt. Ryan Halsted. Known as The Douglas County Fake ID Task Force, it will be funded by a $30,000 grant through Sept. 30, from the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office in Topeka.
LJWORLD
Canvass confirms record-breaking primary election turnout in Douglas County
Canvassing of the Aug. 2 primary election results in Douglas County confirmed on Monday a record-breaking voter turnout. In total, canvassers counted 47,657 ballots. That’s 58.5% of the county’s 81,418 registered voters — and significantly more than the 29,028 ballots cast in the last primary election in 2020.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man arrested on suspicion of threatening police officer with a knife
A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with wielding a knife at a law enforcement officer. Michael Anthony Cook, 54, faces one felony count of aggravated assault, one felony count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of interfering with law enforcement.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man charged with aggravated assault after alleged threat with hammer
A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with aggravated assault and other crimes after allegedly threatening a woman with a hammer. Jacob Michael Goans, 29, is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one felony count of aggravated domestic battery by choking, one felony count of criminal threat and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery, according to charging documents.
LJWORLD
Habitat for Humanity aiming to leverage ARPA funds for ‘first of its kind’ neighborhood in west Lawrence
Lawrence Habitat for Humanity was one of a number of housing agencies selected to receive a portion of Douglas County’s American Rescue Plan Act pandemic aid money last month, and it plans to use its share to kickstart what the agency calls a “first of its kind” project in Lawrence.
LJWORLD
Lawrence City Commission to discuss 2021 financial audit, receive changes to recommended budget
City leaders will soon receive the annual outside audit of the city’s finances, which shows improvement over reports from recent years, when auditors red-flagged a key aspect of the city’s bookkeeping. As part of the Lawrence City Commission’s meeting Tuesday, auditors with the firm RSM will present the...
LJWORLD
KU foreign language centers win $8 million in federal grants, plan to hire more faculty, increase study abroad
Four University of Kansas centers that teach foreign languages have won a combined $8 million through a competitive federal grant program, KU announced on Tuesday. The Kansas African Studies Center, the Center for East Asian Studies, the Center for Latin American & Caribbean Studies, and the Center for Russian, Eastern European & Eurasian Studies were awarded grant funds through the U.S. Department of Education’s Title VI foreign language education program.
