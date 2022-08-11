ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich , during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned .

Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

MEGA

Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail .

The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco , model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman.

On the flip side, he is also embroiled in a lawsuit against ex Evan Rachel Wood , accusing the Thirteen actress of defamation following their contentious split for claiming he abused her.

In a surprising turn of events last month, RadarOnline.com revealed that Manson fired back at his former fiancée by accusing the Westworld star of sending her ex-husband, Jamie Bell , a fake FBI letter as part of their custody battle.

The bombshell claim was made as part of his defamation lawsuit — discovered only after his legal team pulled records from her divorce.

MEGA

"To Whom It May Concern, please be advised that Ms. Evan Rachel Wood is a key witness in connection to a criminal investigation in Los Angeles, California involving an international and well-known public figure," the letter read , stating her safety was at risk.

A complaint filed afterward claims it was a deliberate attempt on Wood's part to destroy his life and derail his career.

Manson said Wood and Illma Gore forged the letter with the name of a real FBI agent. The agent later confirmed the letter was not real.

Wood is ready to play hardball, proving that with her response to his explosive claims.

Recent documents submitted by her powerhouse lawyer Shawn Holley request the court hears out Wood's motion before deciding on the deposition.

KCS Presse / MEGA

Wood has stood by her claims she "did not fabricate or forge the FBI Letter," also stating that "[w]hen [she] received a copy of the FBI Letter, and when [she] submitted it to the Court, [she] believed it to be authentic ."

The docs further claimed, "Wood has also confirmed that she did not distribute the FBI Letter outside the scope of the custody dispute."

