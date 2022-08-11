ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Devon Martele Drake

Devon Martele Drake, infant son of Gabriella Hernandez and Martele Drake of Marion, passed away at 11:35 am on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Marion Health. Devon is survived by his parents; sister, Norah Drake; grandmothers, Nancy Rigdon and Shereidia (Ma-Shawn) Baity of Marion; grandfathers, George Hernandez and Isiah Drake; great-grandparents, Marie Rigdon and Bob Rigdon; great-grandmothers, Gwendolyn Kenney and Gladys (Emmett) Bennett; great-grandfather, Lupe Hernandez; aunt, Nesa Drake; special aunt, Averie Marin; uncles, Nick (Ariel) Hernandez, Alex (Baylee) Hernandez, Ike Drake, Jr., and Tony Currie, Jr.; and a host of cousins.
Juvenile charged with murder in Marion shooting

MARION, IN- Detectives from the Marion Police Department have made an arrest in connection with the murder in the 2600 block of South Adams in Marion. A 16 year old male has been charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit murder. A probable cause hearing was completed and the 16 year old was given a $500,000 cash bond. The 16 year old was transported to a juvenile facility outside of Grant County to be held until a court hearing is held.
Wabash Rotary Club announces its 31st Annual United Fund Kick-Off Event

​WABASH COUNTY, IN- Wabash Rotary Club will signal the beginning of the Wabash County United Fund’s 2022 Campaign with a benefit Golf Outing on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The Golf Outing will begin with lunch at noon hosted by Miller’s Merry Manor, followed by a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m.at the Honeywell Golf Course.
Wabash Farmers Market will move to a new, temporary location August 20

WABASH, IN- In conjunction with the 23rd Annual Dave Kunkel Cruise-In and Summer Sidewalk Sales in Downtown Wabash, the Downtown Wabash Farmers Market will be held at a different location, spreading all activity throughout the downtown district. With more than 30 vendors at the Downtown Wabash Farmers Market, Paradise Spring Historical Park will provide family-friendly elements to the market with wide open grassy spaces from 8am to noon on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Single vehicle fatal crash occurred in Huntington County

UPDATE: The driver of the fatal crash was identified as Gabriel S. Carson, 45, of Huntington. Original release: HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN- The Huntington County Sheriff’s and Huntington County Coroner’s Offices are conducting a death investigation into a single vehicle crash that occurred sometime in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14, 2022.
