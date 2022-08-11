ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TripAdvisor Blog

5 weekend getaways from New York City

Sometimes even the city that never sleeps is worth escaping for a few days of rest—here's where to go. Whether you’re looking for an antique-filled shopping weekend, a beach trip, or a historic urban stay, there are tons of weekend getaways near New York City. By car or by train, these destinations are easily accessible from the city and are guaranteed to give you a taste of vacation bliss, if only for a few days. Here are five options for your next three-day adventure from New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

What To Wear To NYC's Most Stylish New Restaurant — KYU NYC

The fashions, the food and the drinks are all worth a visit. Stylish restaurants in the big city are a dime a dozen, especially in the age of social media when any brick and mortar establishment knows that postability must be first priority. A place where patrons can throw on their best, vibe out and capture some content of themselves, the ambiance and the food and drinks is a guaranteed win, right?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Target Just Opened a Massive New Store in SoHo

Shopping lovers can rejoice. SoHo just got its very own Target store, and it is a huge one, too. Sprawling across 27,000 square feet, the new Target location started welcoming customers on August 14 at 600 Broadway, in the heart of one of NYC's most-loved shopping neighborhoods. In typical Target...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
QSR Web

White Castle opens Coney Island location

White Castle has expanded in New York City with a restaurant on Coney Island, according to a press release. The brand has called New York City home since 1930, but this is the first White Castle on Coney Island. The restaurant has 1,600 square feet and features two dining tables and window seating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Manhattan, NYC — 20 Top Places!

Apples aren’t just the only food you’d find in the Big Apple. In fact, there are countless cuisines to enjoy when you’re in New York City, especially in Manhattan. This vibrant NYC borough is most known for its exclusive shopping, rich culture, and luxury businesses, but it’s also a fantastic spot for food lovers to explore.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

With 5 pizzerias closed this year, is the future troubled for Staten Island’s favorite food? | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — By happenstance this summer, I spent a lot of time around pizza people. From a Pizza Party at Snug Harbor to Facebook Lives from various parlor dining rooms, the experiences perhaps gave us all an education on the pizza industry with its laboriousness and long hours. So, what will be the future of pizza on Staten Island and beyond?
tornadopix.com

What is panicking? – NBC New York

After three explosions in Times Square manholes on Sunday night sent people fleeing, sparking fear as smoke billowed from the streets in the heart of Manhattan, the streets reopened less than a day later – but many questions remain. Chief among them: What caused the triple bombings near 43rd...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor

New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
QUEENS, NY
