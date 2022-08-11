Read full article on original website
Marcus “Mark” Matthews, Jr.
Marcus “Mark” Matthews, Jr., age 87 of Marion passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center, Marion, Indiana. Mark was born March 13, 1935, in Evansville, Indiana the son of Marcus Matthews, Sr. and Lilly (Lake) Matthews. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Jan David Zimpelman
Jan David Zimpelman, 67, Wabash, Indiana, passed away at his home on August 8, 2022. Born in Wabash on March 16, 1955, Jan was the son of the late Russell Sherman and Mable Lucille (Aughinbaugh) Zimpelman. As a child, Jan attended St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Urbana with...
Martha Alice Erb
Martha Alice Erb, 90, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 1:43 pm, Friday, August 12, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born on August 26, 1931, in Johnson City, Tennessee, to Anderson and Ruby (Mettetal) Lamm. Martha was a 1949 graduate of Wabash High School and was a...
Patricia A. Kriegbaum
Patricia A. “Pat” Kriegbaum, age 82, of Marion passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 12, 2022. Pat was born February 14, 1940 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Richard E. and Ruth Virginia (Gochenaur) Keller. She married Gerald Kriegbaum on June 12, 1965, and he preceded her in death on May 12, 2022.
Patrick S. Kaylor
Patrick S. Kaylor, 70, Marion, passed away at 8:11 pm on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Aperion Care in Marion. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, February 8, 1952, to Michael Harry and Geneva M. (Wimmer) Kaylor. Patrick was a 1970 graduate of Marion High School and was...
Devon Martele Drake
Devon Martele Drake, infant son of Gabriella Hernandez and Martele Drake of Marion, passed away at 11:35 am on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Marion Health. Devon is survived by his parents; sister, Norah Drake; grandmothers, Nancy Rigdon and Shereidia (Ma-Shawn) Baity of Marion; grandfathers, George Hernandez and Isiah Drake; great-grandparents, Marie Rigdon and Bob Rigdon; great-grandmothers, Gwendolyn Kenney and Gladys (Emmett) Bennett; great-grandfather, Lupe Hernandez; aunt, Nesa Drake; special aunt, Averie Marin; uncles, Nick (Ariel) Hernandez, Alex (Baylee) Hernandez, Ike Drake, Jr., and Tony Currie, Jr.; and a host of cousins.
Wabash Rotary Club announces its 31st Annual United Fund Kick-Off Event
WABASH COUNTY, IN- Wabash Rotary Club will signal the beginning of the Wabash County United Fund’s 2022 Campaign with a benefit Golf Outing on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The Golf Outing will begin with lunch at noon hosted by Miller’s Merry Manor, followed by a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m.at the Honeywell Golf Course.
Wabash County receives $50,000 grant for e-commerce program
WABASH COUNTY, IN- Grow Wabash County has secured a $50,000 grant from Region 3A utilizing EDA CARES Act funding to be able to identify and teach small, for-profit Wabash County businesses ways to improve their electronic commerce (e-commerce) presence. As a result of this grant award, Grow Wabash County is...
Juvenile charged with murder in Marion shooting
MARION, IN- Detectives from the Marion Police Department have made an arrest in connection with the murder in the 2600 block of South Adams in Marion. A 16 year old male has been charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit murder. A probable cause hearing was completed and the 16 year old was given a $500,000 cash bond. The 16 year old was transported to a juvenile facility outside of Grant County to be held until a court hearing is held.
Parkview Health physician offers information about obesity and weight loss
WABASH, IN- The following information is from Parkview Wabash Health Clinic: The battle to lose weight can seem endless, and although there are plenty of diet and exercise fads out there, they won’t set you up for long-term success if you’re looking to lose much weight and keep it off.
Single vehicle fatal crash occurred in Huntington County
UPDATE: The driver of the fatal crash was identified as Gabriel S. Carson, 45, of Huntington. Original release: HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN- The Huntington County Sheriff’s and Huntington County Coroner’s Offices are conducting a death investigation into a single vehicle crash that occurred sometime in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Wabash Farmers Market will move to a new, temporary location August 20
WABASH, IN- In conjunction with the 23rd Annual Dave Kunkel Cruise-In and Summer Sidewalk Sales in Downtown Wabash, the Downtown Wabash Farmers Market will be held at a different location, spreading all activity throughout the downtown district. With more than 30 vendors at the Downtown Wabash Farmers Market, Paradise Spring Historical Park will provide family-friendly elements to the market with wide open grassy spaces from 8am to noon on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
