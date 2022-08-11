ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police investigate Anne Heche for DUI in crash into house

By ANDREW DALTON
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRnBC_0hE3NgB100
Anne Heche Crash FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Heche was in the hospital Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday's accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Police said Thursday that they are investigating actor Anne Heche for driving under the influence of drugs after a fiery crash into a Los Angeles house that left her with critical injuries.

Detectives with a search warrant took a sample of Heche's blood and found narcotics in her system, LAPD spokesman Officer Jeff Lee said. But toxicology tests, which can take weeks to complete, must be performed to identify the drugs more clearly and to differentiate them from any medication she may have been given for treatment at the hospital, where she remained Thursday, six days after the crash.

A representative for Heche declined comment on the investigation.

A spokeswoman said Tuesday that Heche was still in critical condition and had been in a coma since after the accident, with burns that required surgery and lung injuries that required the use of a ventilator to breathe.

On Aug. 5, Heche's car smashed into a house in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles’ westside. Flames erupted, and Heche, who was alone in the car, was pulled by firefighters from the vehicle embedded in the house. No one in the house was injured.

Police said Thursday that they were still gathering evidence from the crash, and would present a case to prosecutors if it is warranted when the investigation is complete.

Heche, 53, was among the most prominent film stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s, playing opposite actors including Johnny Depp (“Donnie Brasco”) and Harrison Ford (“Six Days, Seven Nights”). In a 2001 memoir, she discussed her lifelong struggles with mental health.

She recently had recurring roles on the network TV series “Chicago P.D.” and “All Rise,” and in 2020 was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Driver killed in Long Beach crash

A 51-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in downtown Long Beach, authorities said Monday.Officers responded to reports of a crash around 7 p.m. on Sunday at Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue."Upon arrival, officers discovered a male driver inside of a 2007 GMC Sierra suffering from injuries to the upper body," police said in a statement."The preliminary investigation revealed the driver ... drove over a raised cement center median and collided with a chain link fence post," police said.The man, said to be a Lomita resident, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Long Beach Police Department said.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and the man's identity was withheld.Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call Detective Jeff Meyer at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Watch: Good Samaritan stops robbery, attack on elderly man

LOS ANGELES — Surveillance video captured the moment a good Samaritan came to the rescue of an elderly man being attacked and robbedlast month in Los Angeles. According to KCBS-TV, the scene unfolded in front of Rafallo’s Pizza in Hollywood, when a man approached the elderly customer sitting at a table outside the pizzeria, punched him and walked away with his wallet and cellphone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Drunk Woman Arrested After 14 Freeway Crash

A drunk woman on DUI probation was arrested Friday after she was involved in a 14 Freeway crash. On early Friday morning, officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) received reports of a crash on the southbound 14 Freeway near Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Office. near.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Donnie Brasco
NBC Los Angeles

Orange County Couple Struck in Marked Crosswalk, Leaving Husband Dead

A husband and wife in their 60s were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a clearly marked Laguna Beach crosswalk, leaving the husband dead, authorities said Monday. The husband, identified by Laguna Beach police as Stanley Isaacs, died of his injuries after witnesses say he pushed his wife out of the way.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Elderly man found dead in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - An elderly man was found dead in Compton Sunday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriffs' deputies say one person is currently being detained by investigators. Deputies were called to the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue in Compton just before noon Sunday after reports of a possible...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven

Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Police#Lapd
Santa Clarita Radio

‘Large Amount’ Of Meth Found In Vehicle In Newhall

A man was arrested Thursday after deputies found a “large amount” of methamphetamine in his vehicle in Newhall. Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Special Assignment Team were patrolling the 23900 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall when they observed two sole vehicles parked in the wash bay of a closed car wash, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
onscene.tv

Drunk Woman Crashes Into Multiple Parked Cars | Fullerton

08.15.2022 | 12:54 AM | FULLERTON – Fullerton Police Department responded to a call of a car that had hit several parked vehicles. When they arrived they found multiple cars that had been hit and woman who was the sole occupant of the vehicle that hit the cars. She was transported to a local area trauma center. At this time, alcohol does appears to be a factor in the collision. A total of 3 cars were hit and sustained major damage. According to the neighbor is the SOT, the woman stated that she had been partying with friends prior to the collision. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
FULLERTON, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with felony assault with a firearm

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged with two felonies Monday for pulling a gun on a former friend and firing in Hollywood last year, prosecutors said. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged the 33-year-old New York native, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS LA

6-year veteran LA County lifeguard dies in car crash

A 28-year-old lifeguard who worked with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division for six years died in a car crash on Sunday, authorities said."It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022," the department said on Twitter Monday afternoon."Ocean Lifeguard Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North. OL Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North," the lifeguard division tweeted. "Ocean lifeguard Traeger understood better than most what it means to wear the red trunks. His passion for life, art, the ocean, and his lifeguard family was evident in every moment he lived."Details of the crash were not immediately known. The department said the Los Angeles County Fire Department Peer Support Team has been activated and that services are available for family and team members."We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, & colleagues of OL Traeger. More information will be shared when available," LACo Lifeguards said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
114K+
Followers
121K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy