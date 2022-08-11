ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, TX

Estate Sale Features This Red 65 El Camino In Center, Texas

As I was looking at pictures from upcoming estate sales in the area, I noticed a red 1965 El Camino. It is a head turner and a bit of a head scratcher at the same time. This is a second generation El Camino. They ran from 1964 -1967 and were based on the Chevrolet Chevelle platform. My uncle had a 1965 Red Chevelle, so this car really caught my eye.
CENTER, TX
Lufkin, Texas Cupcake Fans Rejoice As This Bakery Reopens

On Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 Angelic Cupcakes is bringing good cupcakes back to Deep East Texas. They have a new home inside the Angelina County Farmers Market. When you look up Angelic Cupcakes online the dreaded, red Permanently Closed line is added to the google search. They closed their storefront back in 2017, but never stopped making great cakes and cupcakes to order.
LUFKIN, TX
Hideaway In This Log Home On Lake Sam Rayburn in Broaddus, Texas

If you have been dreaming of a log home on the lake, I've got just the thing for you to see. Looking at it, you would think this is just a log cabin and not a two-story home. I believe that adds to the charm and privacy of the home. If you would love something secluded, with lake access, and doesn't really give away what is inside, this would be a great option.
BROADDUS, TX
The Latest on FM 2497, Plus New Detours on Loop 287 in Lufkin

The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
LUFKIN, TX
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas to Host ‘Registration Rallies’

Transitioning from high school to college can be rather intimidating. Figuring out what classes you need to take, finding out where those classrooms are located, and just getting comfortable with new the surroundings can be daunting. Plus, I've heard numerous horror stories of students trying to navigate through all this via phone calls, or sitting in a registrar's or counselor's office just hoping to meet with someone.
LUFKIN, TX
Adorable East Texas First Day of School Photos from Years Ago

I don't remember much about my first days of classes back when I was in primary school. The bits and pieces I recall include the names of my teachers, Mrs. Beaver, Mrs. De La Cruz, and Mrs. Voigt. I remember a Big Chief red tablet, the smell of Elmer's paste, and the almost intoxicating smell of walking past the teacher's lounge -- that's where they kept the mimeograph machine.
LUFKIN, TX
