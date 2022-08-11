Read full article on original website
NPD Releases Door-To-Door Sales Permits For Nacogdoches, Texas
The Nacogdoches Police department has been issuing door-to-door sales permits for a long time. Now they have decided for the safety of the public and the permit holders to release that information to the public consistently. If someone comes to your door to sell something, they must have a permit...
Take A Look At This Brookhollow Home With A $1.2M Price Tag In Lufkin, Texas
In most real estate markets around the country $1.2 million dollars won't buy you a mansion. In Lufkin you can get pretty darn close. At over 5,800 square feet including the guest home, this sprawling one-story home has a lot to offer for your money. Inside you will find a media room and a library.
Estate Sale Features This Red 65 El Camino In Center, Texas
As I was looking at pictures from upcoming estate sales in the area, I noticed a red 1965 El Camino. It is a head turner and a bit of a head scratcher at the same time. This is a second generation El Camino. They ran from 1964 -1967 and were based on the Chevrolet Chevelle platform. My uncle had a 1965 Red Chevelle, so this car really caught my eye.
Lufkin, Texas Cupcake Fans Rejoice As This Bakery Reopens
On Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 Angelic Cupcakes is bringing good cupcakes back to Deep East Texas. They have a new home inside the Angelina County Farmers Market. When you look up Angelic Cupcakes online the dreaded, red Permanently Closed line is added to the google search. They closed their storefront back in 2017, but never stopped making great cakes and cupcakes to order.
Get a $50 Gift Certificate to Casa Ole in Lufkin and Only Pay $25
Two things have become quite clear when it comes to our Seize The Deal offers. These deals feature huge discounts at extremely popular restaurants and businesses in Deep East Texas. These deals tend to sell out in just a few hours, sometimes in just a few minutes. When we offered...
Hideaway In This Log Home On Lake Sam Rayburn in Broaddus, Texas
If you have been dreaming of a log home on the lake, I've got just the thing for you to see. Looking at it, you would think this is just a log cabin and not a two-story home. I believe that adds to the charm and privacy of the home. If you would love something secluded, with lake access, and doesn't really give away what is inside, this would be a great option.
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
The Latest on FM 2497, Plus New Detours on Loop 287 in Lufkin
The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas to Host ‘Registration Rallies’
Transitioning from high school to college can be rather intimidating. Figuring out what classes you need to take, finding out where those classrooms are located, and just getting comfortable with new the surroundings can be daunting. Plus, I've heard numerous horror stories of students trying to navigate through all this via phone calls, or sitting in a registrar's or counselor's office just hoping to meet with someone.
Adorable East Texas First Day of School Photos from Years Ago
I don't remember much about my first days of classes back when I was in primary school. The bits and pieces I recall include the names of my teachers, Mrs. Beaver, Mrs. De La Cruz, and Mrs. Voigt. I remember a Big Chief red tablet, the smell of Elmer's paste, and the almost intoxicating smell of walking past the teacher's lounge -- that's where they kept the mimeograph machine.
Popular Lufkin Bakeshop Opening Brand New Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
We have a sneak peek of the newest bakery in Nacogdoches. The Grandough Baking Company staff have been spending their summer vacation working to open a new location. Grandough Bakery's only location, as of right now, is at 1705 Feagin Drive in Lufkin. Currently they are closed until Monday, August 8th for Summer Vacation.
City Of Diboll Barbie Update: Her Mother Was Found!
At the end of last month, we posted a story about the staff at the Diboll City Hall and their quest to find the owner of a Barbie Doll left in their lobby. It was refreshing to find the city having a bit of summer fun on its Facebook page.
