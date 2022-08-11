Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Hears Complaints About Moving Early Voting Away From The Texas A&M Memorial Student Center
The College Station city council finalized November election plans last Thursday. It was not a unanimous vote. Elizabeth Cunha voted no because Brazos County moved the early voting location from the memorial student center (MSC) to College Station city hall. Mayor Karl Mooney, who has been doing early voting at...
KBTX.com
Bryan-College Station residents paying more for gas than most cities in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week, AAA announced the national average of regular gas dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since March. While gas prices may be lower than they were earlier in the summer, Bryan and College Station residents are actually paying more for gas compared to the rest of Texas.
wtaw.com
August Update Of City Of Bryan Capital Projects
The August update of city of Bryan capital projects given during the August 9 city council meeting included the start of TxDOT projects inside the city limit. City manager Kean Register reported the start of improvements along Texas Avenue between Old Hearne and 15th Street and installing new traffic signals at Highway 21 and Waco.
kagstv.com
Firefighters battle Washington County wildfire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — The Burns Creek fire broke out near the Lake Somerville area on August 7 and quickly spread to 100 acres of land. On August 8, the fire had grown to approximately 300 acres. There have been efforts to extinguish the fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, as well as a number of fire departments from Washington County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtaw.com
Madisonville Woman Arrested For Helping Remove An ATM From A Northgate Business
Five months ago, an A-T-M machine containing almost $6,000 dollars was taken from outside a bar in the Northgate district. Last Friday, one of two suspects identified by College Station police was arrested. According to the CSPD arrest report, 25 year old Wendy Arjon of Madisonville denies driving the vehicle...
KBTX.com
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 18-year-old from Bryan was arrested for the murder of a ride-share driver on Monday. Bryan police confirmed officers were investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of downtown on Aug. 14. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a “deceased person” in the backyard of a home.
KBTX.com
College Station PD: Scene clear, roads open following standoff with barricaded person at apt. complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 3:30 a.m. update: College Station Police say the scene is clear and the roadways are back open. 11:30 p.m. update: College Station police are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue near Southwest Parkway. The incident is happening on...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Approves Rezoning To Allow Another Convenience Store Near The Post Office
The intersection of William Joel Bryan and Nash, where the Bryan post office is located, is getting another convenience store. That is part of a retail development that is coming after the Bryan city council approved rezoning at their August 9 meeting. No construction timeline was given by a consultant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Grassfire destroys two structures in Burleson County
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A grassfire in rural Burleson County destroyed two structures just outside of Caldwell Friday evening. Three outhouses were also destroyed. Snook VFD, Beaver Creek and Sommerville VFDs responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Friday. The fire started in the 700 block of N Berry...
fox44news.com
Body found on W Pruitt Street in Bryan Identified, Along With Suspect
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – On August 14th, 2022, at around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a dead body in the backyard of a residence. Officers located a woman with an apparent gunshot wound that appeared to have been...
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
kwhi.com
BURLESON COUNTY GRASSFIRE CAUSES DAMAGE
Firefighters in Burleson County battled a large grassfire on Friday afternoon that caused a lot of destruction. The Snook, Beaver Creek, and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to the 700 block of North Berry Ridge around 4:15pm. Two structures and three outbuildings were lost in the fire. However, there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
'It was a bad day for Conroe': Conroe city administrator fired and city CFO resigns on same day
A divided city council saw two of Conroe's leadership roles being shuffled in one day. One of the ousted leaders served the city for 25 years.
Police arrest Bryan man for murder after ride-share app driver found dead
Police have arrested an 18-year-old Texas man after a dead female driver of a ride-share app was dropped off in the backyard of a Bryan home.
KBTX.com
School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A teacher in College Station had a setback right as the school year is about to begin. While she was working in her classroom Wednesday night, the school supplies she ordered online and delivered to her home were stolen from her front porch. The video...
KBTX.com
Amazon Prime drone delivery takes over Century Square lawn
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Amazon Prime showcased its new drone delivery service that will arrive in College Station by the end of this year. Hundreds of people gathered on the lawn at Century Square to enjoy a morning of innovation and excitement. An Amazon Prime drone was on display to the public, and Amazon Prime staff was there to answer any questions people had.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR
“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
KWTX
Central Texas pedestrian dead after being hit by truck
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A person is dead following an accident Friday night in near Golinda. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at around 10:20 p.m. Aug. 12 to an auto-pedestrian crash on US 77 near CR 466. A Ford F250 traveling southbound crashed into a pedestrian walking in...
News Channel 25
Car engulfed in flames spotted on Highway 6 heading into College Station: Witness
BRYAN, Texas — A car engulfed in flames was spotted this morning on Highway 6 heading into College Station, according to a witness. Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a viewer submitted this photo to our station, confirming the incident. EMS was reportedly seen responding to the scene. No further details...
Comments / 1