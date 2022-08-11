ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

wtaw.com

August Update Of City Of Bryan Capital Projects

The August update of city of Bryan capital projects given during the August 9 city council meeting included the start of TxDOT projects inside the city limit. City manager Kean Register reported the start of improvements along Texas Avenue between Old Hearne and 15th Street and installing new traffic signals at Highway 21 and Waco.
BRYAN, TX
kagstv.com

Firefighters battle Washington County wildfire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — The Burns Creek fire broke out near the Lake Somerville area on August 7 and quickly spread to 100 acres of land. On August 8, the fire had grown to approximately 300 acres. There have been efforts to extinguish the fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, as well as a number of fire departments from Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 18-year-old from Bryan was arrested for the murder of a ride-share driver on Monday. Bryan police confirmed officers were investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of downtown on Aug. 14. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a “deceased person” in the backyard of a home.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Grassfire destroys two structures in Burleson County

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A grassfire in rural Burleson County destroyed two structures just outside of Caldwell Friday evening. Three outhouses were also destroyed. Snook VFD, Beaver Creek and Sommerville VFDs responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Friday. The fire started in the 700 block of N Berry...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BURLESON COUNTY GRASSFIRE CAUSES DAMAGE

Firefighters in Burleson County battled a large grassfire on Friday afternoon that caused a lot of destruction. The Snook, Beaver Creek, and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to the 700 block of North Berry Ridge around 4:15pm. Two structures and three outbuildings were lost in the fire. However, there...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A teacher in College Station had a setback right as the school year is about to begin. While she was working in her classroom Wednesday night, the school supplies she ordered online and delivered to her home were stolen from her front porch. The video...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Amazon Prime drone delivery takes over Century Square lawn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Amazon Prime showcased its new drone delivery service that will arrive in College Station by the end of this year. Hundreds of people gathered on the lawn at Century Square to enjoy a morning of innovation and excitement. An Amazon Prime drone was on display to the public, and Amazon Prime staff was there to answer any questions people had.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR

“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
CONROE, TX
KWTX

Central Texas pedestrian dead after being hit by truck

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A person is dead following an accident Friday night in near Golinda. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at around 10:20 p.m. Aug. 12 to an auto-pedestrian crash on US 77 near CR 466. A Ford F250 traveling southbound crashed into a pedestrian walking in...
CHILTON, TX
News Channel 25

Car engulfed in flames spotted on Highway 6 heading into College Station: Witness

BRYAN, Texas — A car engulfed in flames was spotted this morning on Highway 6 heading into College Station, according to a witness. Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a viewer submitted this photo to our station, confirming the incident. EMS was reportedly seen responding to the scene. No further details...

