wpde.com

Myrtle Beach restaurant staff saves patron from choking

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Curtis and Beth calamari are regulars at the Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. The elderly couple were enjoying their meals until the unthinkable happened. “She ordered the eggs benedict, took a slice of the muffin and the egg, and started to choke on...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in America

Many consider this SC restaurant to have some of the best BBQ in America.Atlanta Eater. Very few people that live outside of South Carolina have heard of Hemingway. It is a small town with a population of approximately 522 people, according to the 2020 Census. Although the town of Hemingway is best known for its history in cotton and farming - the town also has a BBQ restaurant that many consider being some of the best in America. Some even think it is the best in the country.
HEMINGWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach barbershop provides free back-to-school haircuts

Cirod Gamble sported a toothy smile as barber Tommy Boyd lowered the reclining chair back to the floor where the boy's feet could touch. As soon as the chair cape and neck strip came off, the 5-year-old hurried across the room to join his brothers and show off his fresh new haircut.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
counton2.com

Grand Strand Ketamine Center set to open in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH KETAMINE CENTER (WBTW) — The veteran-owned Grand Strand Ketamine Center is set to have its grand opening Monday. The center will help treat people with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and other mental and physical conditions. Erik Oberg, a physician at Grand Strand Ketamine Clinic, said ketamine...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Nearly 700 power outages reported in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 700 customers are without power Monday night in the Conway area. Horry Electric Cooperative posted to Facebook and said the outage is due to a broken pole from a car crash. They said a pole replacement takes a minimum of four hours from...
CONWAY, SC

