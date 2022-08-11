The husband of an Indiana woman missing since February has been acquitted in an unrelated aggravated stalking case involving his ex-wife, authorities said. Xavier Breland was found not guilty on Thursday of charges alleging he placed a GPS device inside a stuffed animal to track his ex-wife's movements. He and the Georgia woman were involved in a custody dispute involving their two children, ages 6 and 10, police said.

CARMEL, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO