Related
TODAY.com
Her 17-year-old daughter was declared dead. Despite hospital objections, she believes she was alive
An Indianapolis woman whose 17-year-old daughter suffered a severe allergy and asthma attack at work and was pronounced brain dead days later was faced with a harrowing predicament: let the hospital remove her daughter from life support or block it and find another facility willing to take her before then.
insideedition.com
Pennsylvania Town 'Reeling' After Driver Plows Into Group Gathered to Fundraise for House Fire Victims
A group of Pennsylvania residents were gathered for a fundraiser to benefit the victims of a devastating fire, when cops say a motorist plowed into them, killing one. The run of disaster in Berwick started when 10 people, including three children, from an extended family lost their lives as a blaze ripped through the home.
insideedition.com
Husband of Missing Wife Ciera Breland Acquitted in Unrelated Aggravated Stalking Case Involving Ex-Wife
The husband of an Indiana woman missing since February has been acquitted in an unrelated aggravated stalking case involving his ex-wife, authorities said. Xavier Breland was found not guilty on Thursday of charges alleging he placed a GPS device inside a stuffed animal to track his ex-wife's movements. He and the Georgia woman were involved in a custody dispute involving their two children, ages 6 and 10, police said.
insideedition.com
No Foul Play in Man’s Body Found in SUV Auctioned For Scrap, Cops Say
There were “no obvious indications of foul play” surrounding the body that was discovered in the passenger compartment of an SUV purchased at auction by a Washington state scrapyard, according to a statement obtained by Inside Edition Digital. Workers at the Braven Metals scrapyard in Lake Stevens, Washington,...
