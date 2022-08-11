ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband of Missing Wife Ciera Breland Acquitted in Unrelated Aggravated Stalking Case Involving Ex-Wife

The husband of an Indiana woman missing since February has been acquitted in an unrelated aggravated stalking case involving his ex-wife, authorities said. Xavier Breland was found not guilty on Thursday of charges alleging he placed a GPS device inside a stuffed animal to track his ex-wife's movements. He and the Georgia woman were involved in a custody dispute involving their two children, ages 6 and 10, police said.
CARMEL, IN
No Foul Play in Man’s Body Found in SUV Auctioned For Scrap, Cops Say

There were “no obvious indications of foul play” surrounding the body that was discovered in the passenger compartment of an SUV purchased at auction by a Washington state scrapyard, according to a statement obtained by Inside Edition Digital. Workers at the Braven Metals scrapyard in Lake Stevens, Washington,...
LAKE STEVENS, WA

