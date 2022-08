CINCINNATI -- The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain on Monday. Knebel appeared to injure himself on a pitch to Francisco Lindor in the seventh inning on Sunday and exited the game after meeting with training staff. He is expected to have an MRI on Monday in Philadelphia to determine the extent of the injury.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO