New photo shows necklaces Kiely Rodni might have been wearing when she disappeared

Search for Kiely Rodney continues in the Truckee area 00:49

TRUCKEE - The Placer County Sheriff's Office has released another image that could help find missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office tweeted a photo of Rodni wearing necklaces that she could have had on when she disappeared.

"This photo was recently taken of Kiely before she went missing. Please look at the necklaces she is wearing. We ask anyone who has/may have seen her necklaces to please call our tip line (530) 581-6320 Option 7, or email our tip portal sheriff_tahoeinvesttips@placer.ca.gov"

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office released new images that detail a hoodie the 16-year-old was loaned the day before she went missing. However, investigators don't know if she was wearing it when she disappeared.

Earlier this week, the sheriff's department tweeted out a surveillance video image showing Kiely at a Truckee business. That image showed her wearing a black top similar to the one pictured above, green Dickies-style pants and Vans shoes.

Rodni was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground after a party with more than 100 people. Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8YUR127, is also missing.

Her phone has been out of service since she vanished.