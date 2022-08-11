ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Pressure, NJ to End COVID-19 Mandate for Schools, State Workers

Gov. Phil Murphy will immediately lift the state's COVID-19 testing mandate for schools and many state employees by the end of the month, according to a report. Following calls from state Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, to lift the mandate, the governor will issue an executive order ending the testing requirements for unvaccinated school, child care, state workers and state contractor employees, according to a report by NJ.com.
7 Smells a True New Jerseyan Would Recognize

As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
Blackwood NJ Restaurant Undergoing Yet Another Transformation

From pizza, to seafood, to...? One restaurant in Blackwood, New Jersey is about to start serving another kind of cuisine. For a long time, the space at 1661 Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township belonged to Big Cheez Pizzeria and Ristorante. Then, last year, the restaurant morphed from a pizzeria to...
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
Will Multigenerational Living Soon Be The Norm Here In New Jersey?

Have you ever thought about how much income you'll bring in per month here in the Garden State once you retire?. Sure, we all do our best to save for once we've reached that point where we're on a fixed income, but let's be serious: nobody knows how much they'll actually need to survive by that time until the moment finally comes. The market is forever changing, so even the best forecasting models are never one hundred percent accurate.
How To Win Free Gas For A Year In New Jersey

As I write this on August 10th, the national average for gas sits at about $4.01. More specifically, New Jersey's average gas price is $4.24. While it is a big relief compared to $5.15 per gallon, I still consider these numbers to be extremely expensive. I don't know about you but my wallet is HURTING.
New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation

As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
The Locals Have Spoken! Wildwood, NJ's, Most Popular Diner Revealed

If the Garden State is known for one thing, it's definitely the food!. You can travel anywhere in the country, but those that have always say that New Jersey's the best when it comes to pizza, bread, and Italian food. Heck, some people would say it doesn't even matter what kind of food you're talking about; New Jersey just does it better.
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

