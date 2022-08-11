Read full article on original website
Gov. Phil Murphy will immediately lift the state's COVID-19 testing mandate for schools and many state employees by the end of the month, according to a report. Following calls from state Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, to lift the mandate, the governor will issue an executive order ending the testing requirements for unvaccinated school, child care, state workers and state contractor employees, according to a report by NJ.com.
