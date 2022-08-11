FIRST TRINITY FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Read full article on original website
Related
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read together with our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto. This discussion contains forward-looking statements. Please see "Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements in this Form 10-Q" for a discussion of some of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Introduction. Hallmark Financial...
STANDARD PREMIUM FINANCE HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
We are an insurance premium financing company, specializing primarily in. commercial policies. We make it efficient for companies to access financing for. insurance premiums. Enabled by our network of marketing representatives and. relationships with insurance agents, we provide a value-driven, customer-focused. lending service. We have offered premium financing since 1991...
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in this. Management's Discussion and Analysis, other than purely historical information,. including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans,. objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those. statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning...
SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The Company's operations over the last several years generally reflect three strategies which the Company expects to continue: (i) increased attention to "niche" insurance products, such as the Company's funeral plan policies and traditional whole life products; (ii) increased emphasis on the cemetery and mortuary business; and (iii) capitalizing on an improving housing market by originating mortgage loans. The Company has adjusted its strategies to respond to the changing economic circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Insurance Operations The Company's life insurance business includes funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident and health insurance products. The Company places specific marketing emphasis on funeral plans through pre-need planning. A funeral plan is a small face value life insurance policy that generally has face coverage of up to.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CHINA UNITED INSURANCE SERVICE, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion of the results of operations and financial condition should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Item 1 of this part. This report, including the information incorporated by reference, contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of any of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our possible or assumed future results. The actual results that we achieve may differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of this report, in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and in other sections of this report, as well as in our annual report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Quipt Home Medical Reports Ongoing Operational Strength With Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
CINCINNATI , Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and operational highlights. These results pertain to the three-month period ended.
EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. On August 16, 2022 , Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company , a New. -domiciled insurance company (the "Company"), entered into a Master. Transaction Agreement (the "Agreement") with. First Allmerica Financial Life. Insurance Company. , a. Massachusetts. -domiciled insurance company ("Reinsurer"),. pursuant to...
The Hartford Launches New Property Choice® And Enhanced General Liability Choice® Product Offerings
Enhanced coverage provides greater flexibility and a customizable approach to commercial risk. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- is launching enhanced versions of its proprietary Property Choice and General Liability Choice products to further serve the needs of its business customers across a broad range of industries and account sizes. The updated product offerings provide maximum flexibility setting limits, and terms and conditions, enabling a customizable solution, scalability, increased speed to market and less paperwork.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Insurance Agency Owners Overwhelmingly View M&A as a Success and Value Independence When Pursuing Partnership
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Eighty percent of independent insurance agency owners and leaders say that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are celebrated as a success for the agency, according to a recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of. (KAP), a rapidly growing, Business Insurance Top-100 ranked national insurance brokerage platform.
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. On August 16, 2022 , a subsidiary of Equitable Holdings, Inc. , a Delaware. -domiciled insurance company (the "EFLIC"), entered into a Master. Transaction Agreement (the "Agreement") with. First Allmerica Financial Life. Insurance Company. , a. Massachusetts. -domiciled insurance company ("Reinsurer"),. pursuant...
Cowbell Cyber Bolsters Insurance Leadership with Addition of Reinsurance Veteran
Cowbell appoints reinsurance expert Julia Cederroth as senior director of reinsurance. /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber, a leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the addition of. Julia Cederroth. as senior director of reinsurance. This new position empowers policyholders by helping to build cyber resiliency...
Global Atlantic announces $10B group annuity reinsurance deal with Equitable
Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading financial services company, today announced it has signed an agreement with Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) to reinsure a portion of its group retirement annuities. The business Global Atlantic will reinsure currently has $10 billion in general account and separate account value.
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Bankers Insurance Group’s Members
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B+ (Good) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to “bbb-” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) of the members of. Bankers Insurance Group. (Bankers). The group’s members are. Bankers Insurance Company. (. St. Petersburg,...
For the 5th Time, Roundstone Appears on the Inc. 5000
Roundstone traction in health insurance market continues with 127% revenue growth and 91% increase in employees over same five year-period. /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a health insurance provider specializing in self-funded medical group captive solutions for small and mid-sized companies, has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. 5000 for the fifth consecutive year. During this time, Roundstone experienced 127% revenue growth and a 91% increase in employees.
SolCyber Transforms Cyber Insurance for the Mid-Market with Converge
DALLAS , Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SolCyber, a company and the first modern MSSP for the midmarket, today announced a partnership with Converge, an emerging cyber insurance provider, to redefine cyber insurance for the mid-market. The partnership helps small and mid-sized organizations dramatically improve their security posture and decrease business risk with a more efficient application process, enhanced coverage and significant premium savings of up to 30 percent.
Credit investor update, August 2022
Industry leading capital levels with conservatively managed balance sheet. Industry leading capital levels with conservatively managed balance sheet. A global insurer with a highly diversified business by line of business and geography. KEY FACTS1. USD 54bn. Total revenues (excl. result on UL investments) USD 5.7bn. Business operating profit (BOP) USD...
Half of Kansans have no retirement savings. This statewide program is a no-brainer
Kansas has a retirement problem, and it's exactly what you think it is. More and more Kansans find themselves financially strapped as they grow older and. replaces less of a retiree's income than it once did. Employer sponsored pensions have been replaced by 401(k)s, shifting the risk to employees, who are much less able to assume market risks.
Progressive Insurance® Awards $250,000 to Hispanic Entrepreneurs Through Driving Small Business Forward Grant Program
10 recipients will receive funds for use toward the purchase of a commercial vehicle for their business. /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Insurance®, the leading commercial auto insurer in. the United States. , has announced the 10 recipients of its Driving Small Business Forward grant with Hello Alice in support of...
MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2022 Preferred Stock Dividends
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends:. per share on the company’s floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation preference of. $25. MET PRA. ). Semi-annual dividend of. $29.375. per share on the company’s 5.875% fixed-to-floating...
USAA Life Insurance Company Partners with Human API to Transform Life Insurance Buying Process
(USAA Life) announces the next step in the evolution of their life insurance offering by partnering with Human API, the leading health data platform. Pairing USAA Life’s rich experience with digital health data and Human API’s industry-leading technology will drive transformation in the life insurance buying process to create an unmatched member experience.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0