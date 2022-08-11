ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

FIRST TRINITY FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

By Edgar Glimpses
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

The following discussion should be read together with our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto. This discussion contains forward-looking statements. Please see "Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements in this Form 10-Q" for a discussion of some of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Introduction. Hallmark Financial...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

STANDARD PREMIUM FINANCE HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

We are an insurance premium financing company, specializing primarily in. commercial policies. We make it efficient for companies to access financing for. insurance premiums. Enabled by our network of marketing representatives and. relationships with insurance agents, we provide a value-driven, customer-focused. lending service. We have offered premium financing since 1991...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in this. Management's Discussion and Analysis, other than purely historical information,. including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans,. objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those. statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

The Company's operations over the last several years generally reflect three strategies which the Company expects to continue: (i) increased attention to "niche" insurance products, such as the Company's funeral plan policies and traditional whole life products; (ii) increased emphasis on the cemetery and mortuary business; and (iii) capitalizing on an improving housing market by originating mortgage loans. The Company has adjusted its strategies to respond to the changing economic circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Insurance Operations The Company's life insurance business includes funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident and health insurance products. The Company places specific marketing emphasis on funeral plans through pre-need planning. A funeral plan is a small face value life insurance policy that generally has face coverage of up to.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Mortgage#Federal Income Taxes#Financial Reporting#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Operations#Tlic#Fblic
InsuranceNewsNet

CHINA UNITED INSURANCE SERVICE, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.

The following discussion of the results of operations and financial condition should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Item 1 of this part. This report, including the information incorporated by reference, contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of any of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our possible or assumed future results. The actual results that we achieve may differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of this report, in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and in other sections of this report, as well as in our annual report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Quipt Home Medical Reports Ongoing Operational Strength With Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

CINCINNATI , Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and operational highlights. These results pertain to the three-month period ended.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 1.01 Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. On August 16, 2022 , Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company , a New. -domiciled insurance company (the "Company"), entered into a Master. Transaction Agreement (the "Agreement") with. First Allmerica Financial Life. Insurance Company. , a. Massachusetts. -domiciled insurance company ("Reinsurer"),. pursuant to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

The Hartford Launches New Property Choice® And Enhanced General Liability Choice® Product Offerings

Enhanced coverage provides greater flexibility and a customizable approach to commercial risk. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- is launching enhanced versions of its proprietary Property Choice and General Liability Choice products to further serve the needs of its business customers across a broad range of industries and account sizes. The updated product offerings provide maximum flexibility setting limits, and terms and conditions, enabling a customizable solution, scalability, increased speed to market and less paperwork.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance Agency Owners Overwhelmingly View M&A as a Success and Value Independence When Pursuing Partnership

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Eighty percent of independent insurance agency owners and leaders say that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are celebrated as a success for the agency, according to a recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of. (KAP), a rapidly growing, Business Insurance Top-100 ranked national insurance brokerage platform.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 1.01 Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. On August 16, 2022 , a subsidiary of Equitable Holdings, Inc. , a Delaware. -domiciled insurance company (the "EFLIC"), entered into a Master. Transaction Agreement (the "Agreement") with. First Allmerica Financial Life. Insurance Company. , a. Massachusetts. -domiciled insurance company ("Reinsurer"),. pursuant...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Cowbell Cyber Bolsters Insurance Leadership with Addition of Reinsurance Veteran

Cowbell appoints reinsurance expert Julia Cederroth as senior director of reinsurance. /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber, a leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the addition of. Julia Cederroth. as senior director of reinsurance. This new position empowers policyholders by helping to build cyber resiliency...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Global Atlantic announces $10B group annuity reinsurance deal with Equitable

Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading financial services company, today announced it has signed an agreement with Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) to reinsure a portion of its group retirement annuities. The business Global Atlantic will reinsure currently has $10 billion in general account and separate account value.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

For the 5th Time, Roundstone Appears on the Inc. 5000

Roundstone traction in health insurance market continues with 127% revenue growth and 91% increase in employees over same five year-period. /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a health insurance provider specializing in self-funded medical group captive solutions for small and mid-sized companies, has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. 5000 for the fifth consecutive year. During this time, Roundstone experienced 127% revenue growth and a 91% increase in employees.
LAKEWOOD, OH
InsuranceNewsNet

SolCyber Transforms Cyber Insurance for the Mid-Market with Converge

DALLAS , Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SolCyber, a company and the first modern MSSP for the midmarket, today announced a partnership with Converge, an emerging cyber insurance provider, to redefine cyber insurance for the mid-market. The partnership helps small and mid-sized organizations dramatically improve their security posture and decrease business risk with a more efficient application process, enhanced coverage and significant premium savings of up to 30 percent.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Credit investor update, August 2022

Industry leading capital levels with conservatively managed balance sheet. Industry leading capital levels with conservatively managed balance sheet. A global insurer with a highly diversified business by line of business and geography. KEY FACTS1. USD 54bn. Total revenues (excl. result on UL investments) USD 5.7bn. Business operating profit (BOP) USD...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2022 Preferred Stock Dividends

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends:. per share on the company’s floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation preference of. $25. MET PRA. ). Semi-annual dividend of. $29.375. per share on the company’s 5.875% fixed-to-floating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

USAA Life Insurance Company Partners with Human API to Transform Life Insurance Buying Process

(USAA Life) announces the next step in the evolution of their life insurance offering by partnering with Human API, the leading health data platform. Pairing USAA Life’s rich experience with digital health data and Human API’s industry-leading technology will drive transformation in the life insurance buying process to create an unmatched member experience.
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy