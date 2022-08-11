PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Read full article on original website
Related
EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. On August 16, 2022 , Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company , a New. -domiciled insurance company (the "Company"), entered into a Master. Transaction Agreement (the "Agreement") with. First Allmerica Financial Life. Insurance Company. , a. Massachusetts. -domiciled insurance company ("Reinsurer"),. pursuant to...
Global Atlantic announces $10B group annuity reinsurance deal with Equitable
Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading financial services company, today announced it has signed an agreement with Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) to reinsure a portion of its group retirement annuities. The business Global Atlantic will reinsure currently has $10 billion in general account and separate account value.
Crane Holdings, Co. Announces Transaction to Divest Legacy Asbestos Liabilities
Announces sale of subsidiary holding all asbestos liabilities, related insurance assets, and approximately. Buyer is Spruce Lake Liability Management, a long-term liability management company specializing in the acquisition and management of legacy corporate liabilities. Transaction permanently removes all asbestos related liabilities and obligations from Crane’s balance sheet. Will result...
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in this. Management's Discussion and Analysis, other than purely historical information,. including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans,. objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those. statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Equitable Holdings Mitigates Remaining Redundant Reserves Associated with New York’s Regulation 213 Through Proceeds of Reinsurance Transaction
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that it has mitigated the remaining. of redundant reserves associated with New York’s Regulation 213 (“Reg. 213”). The Company’s principal operating subsidiary. Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company. (“EFLIC”) has entered into an agreement...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey Under Review With Positive Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey. (MDAdvantage) (. Lawrenceville, NJ. ). MDAdvantage Holdings, Inc. and. MAG Mutual Insurance Company. (MAG Mutual),...
Argo Group appoints Jessica Snyder as President, U.S. Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an underwriter of specialty insurance, today announced. insurance, effective immediately. Snyder will report to. Tom Bradley. , Argo’s executive chairman and chief executive officer. “Jessica has extensive executive experience in the property and casualty insurance industry that will serve Argo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MIDWEST HOLDING INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is intended to help the reader understand the financial condition of the Company as of. , and the results of operations for the three 40 Table of Contents. and six months ended. June 30, 2022. , compared with corresponding periods in 2021 of.
NAIC Passes Pet Insurance Model Act
KANSAS CITY, Mo. , Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners. (NAIC) members pass a Pet Insurance Model Act to establish appropriate regulatory standards for the pet insurance industry, which has annual premiums of approximately. $2.8 billion. in total in-force premiums in 2021 (up over 30.5%...
PETS・
USAA Life Insurance Company Partners with Human API to Transform Life Insurance Buying Process
(USAA Life) announces the next step in the evolution of their life insurance offering by partnering with Human API, the leading health data platform. Pairing USAA Life’s rich experience with digital health data and Human API’s industry-leading technology will drive transformation in the life insurance buying process to create an unmatched member experience.
Quipt Home Medical Reports Ongoing Operational Strength With Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
CINCINNATI , Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and operational highlights. These results pertain to the three-month period ended.
SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The Company's operations over the last several years generally reflect three strategies which the Company expects to continue: (i) increased attention to "niche" insurance products, such as the Company's funeral plan policies and traditional whole life products; (ii) increased emphasis on the cemetery and mortuary business; and (iii) capitalizing on an improving housing market by originating mortgage loans. The Company has adjusted its strategies to respond to the changing economic circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Insurance Operations The Company's life insurance business includes funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident and health insurance products. The Company places specific marketing emphasis on funeral plans through pre-need planning. A funeral plan is a small face value life insurance policy that generally has face coverage of up to.
VERICITY, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
This Form 10-Q contains "forward-looking" statements that are intended to. enhance the reader's ability to assess our future financial and business. performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,. statements that represent our beliefs concerning future operations, strategies,. financial results or other developments, and contain words and phrases such...
Insurance Agency Owners Overwhelmingly View M&A as a Success and Value Independence When Pursuing Partnership
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Eighty percent of independent insurance agency owners and leaders say that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are celebrated as a success for the agency, according to a recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of. (KAP), a rapidly growing, Business Insurance Top-100 ranked national insurance brokerage platform.
Whole Life Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants AIG, Aviva, Metlife: Whole Life Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2022 -- Whole Life Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Whole Life Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
CCIG announces major investment in private client service
One of the nation's leading risk management and insurance solution providers expands personalized asset protection service for highly successful clients. /PRNewswire/ -- CCIG, a leader in risk management and insurance solutions for business and individual clients nationwide, continues to invest in experienced, high-caliber talent to support its fast-growing. Private Client...
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Financial Services Group, Inc. (the "Company") elected. Edmund Reese. as director. of the Board effective on. October 17, 2022. . Mr. Reese. was appointed to serve on. the Board's Audit...
Security National Life Insurance Company joins Live Oak Bank’s funeral business lending program
SALT LAKE CITY , Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECURITY NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY. is pleased to announce its new relationship with LIVE OAK BANK, a leading provider of funeral industry financing. In an effort to make funeral home refinancing and acquisition financing more readily available to funeral home businesses nationwide,
STANDARD PREMIUM FINANCE HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
We are an insurance premium financing company, specializing primarily in. commercial policies. We make it efficient for companies to access financing for. insurance premiums. Enabled by our network of marketing representatives and. relationships with insurance agents, we provide a value-driven, customer-focused. lending service. We have offered premium financing since 1991...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0