Tacoma, WA

Slow-Moving South Thurston County Pursuit Ends in Arrest

A man was arrested in South Thurston County over the weekend after leading law enforcement officials on a slow-moving chase that ended with a pursuit intervention technique (PIT maneuver) being used to end the ordeal. A sheriff’s office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction when the...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Goat stolen from Grays Harbor County Fair returned to her family

ELMA, Wash. — Penny the goat was reunited with her family Monday after she was stolen from the Grays Harbor County Fair in Elma. Penny is a Nigerian Dwarf goat that requires special care. She was seen being taken from the fairgrounds at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, then spotted at a Walmart in Lacey several hours later, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office (GHCSO).
ELMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Multiple charges for Olympia woman accused of stealing, spitting at officer

An Olympia woman was charged with a felony and two gross misdemeanors after allegedly stealing food from a grocery store, giving a fake name to police, and spitting at an officer. Sabella Cassandra Barton, 26, was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree theft, and making false or misleading statements to a...
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
TACOMA, WA
Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503

Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
WOODLAND, WA
The Suburban Times

Beware Jury Duty Phone Scam

Pierce County social media post. Be careful! The jury duty phone scam has returned to Pierce County. The court won’t call you and demand money from you for missing jury duty. If you have sent money to the scammers please contact your bank immediately and file a report with your local police department.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Congratulations Officer Kalnasy

Tacoma Police Department social media post. Officer Kalnasy (pictured left) placed 2nd at this year’s World Police And Fire Games in Rotterdam! Officer Kalnasy works the graveyard shift in Tacoma’s sector 3. Congratulations Officer Kalnasy! Job well done!
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

1 dead following shooting at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park

SEATTLE — A man was killed in a deadly shooting at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police said residents in the area reportedly heard gunshots near the park's basketball courts at around 12:33 a.m. and called 911. Arriving police officers found...
SEATTLE, WA

