Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision involving Metro bus in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — One person was killed and another was injured in a serious two-car collision involving a King County Metro bus on Monday morning, according to the Bellevue Police Department. The crash occurred near the intersection of 156th Avenue Northeast and Northup Way at about 8 a.m. Police...
Chronicle
Slow-Moving South Thurston County Pursuit Ends in Arrest
A man was arrested in South Thurston County over the weekend after leading law enforcement officials on a slow-moving chase that ended with a pursuit intervention technique (PIT maneuver) being used to end the ordeal. A sheriff’s office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction when the...
Car catches fire after multiple collisions in Pierce County
Two cars collided, with one resting on its side, and caught fire in Pierce County on Sunday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3:25 p.m. on Aug. 14, deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Spanaway Loop Road South and 138th Street South between Parkland and Spanaway.
Double Shooting in Maple Valley; Victims Airlifted to Hospital
Maple Valley, King County, WA: In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 14, King County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a reported shooting on the 27900 block of 227th Court SE, in the city of Maple Valley. Upon arrival at a home at the location, EMS crews...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shooting in Renton Leaves 1 Wounded, Multiple Shell Casings Located at Scene
Renton, WA: Renton Police Department officers responded to a call around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, for a single gunshot victim at the Fortune Poker Restaurant. Upon… Read more "Shooting in Renton Leaves 1 Wounded, Multiple Shell Casings Located at Scene"
KING-5
Goat stolen from Grays Harbor County Fair returned to her family
ELMA, Wash. — Penny the goat was reunited with her family Monday after she was stolen from the Grays Harbor County Fair in Elma. Penny is a Nigerian Dwarf goat that requires special care. She was seen being taken from the fairgrounds at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, then spotted at a Walmart in Lacey several hours later, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office (GHCSO).
thejoltnews.com
Multiple charges for Olympia woman accused of stealing, spitting at officer
An Olympia woman was charged with a felony and two gross misdemeanors after allegedly stealing food from a grocery store, giving a fake name to police, and spitting at an officer. Sabella Cassandra Barton, 26, was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree theft, and making false or misleading statements to a...
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chronicle
Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503
Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Stealing Truck From Chehalis Driveway, Fighting Owner, Crashing Vehicle
A Napavine man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a Chehalis driveway — with the owner briefly hanging onto the side as the vehicle sped away — before totaling the vehicle in a rollover collision in Centralia on Friday morning. Tad Ray...
The Suburban Times
Beware Jury Duty Phone Scam
Pierce County social media post. Be careful! The jury duty phone scam has returned to Pierce County. The court won’t call you and demand money from you for missing jury duty. If you have sent money to the scammers please contact your bank immediately and file a report with your local police department.
Video shows moments King County Air Support catches suspect on the run in Tukwila
King County Air Support has shared the moments they caught a suspect on the run in Tukwila. It all happened Thursday night when a suspect ran from an officer for nearly two miles, then made their way into the Green River. Video from the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
Woman claims they were assaulted inside Vashon Island grocery store
A Vashon Island woman claims a man grabbed their face and threw them to the ground inside a grocery store. The King County Sherriff’s Office is investigating and is looking over surveillance footage from inside the Thriftway where the violent encounter happened on Aug. 11. Desiree McIntyre says around...
Friends identify victim of Cal Anderson Park shooting as 32-year-old father
Friends and family are mourning the death of an avid local basketball player, shot dead just feet from the courts where he played nearly every day. The shooting happened at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning. Eyewitnesses say the shooter took off, leaving the victim fatally wounded. Some bystanders tried...
Port Orchard man sentenced to 36 months of probation, fined for involvement in Capitol riot
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Port Orchard man was sentenced to 36 months of probation, including 30 days of intermittent confinement, for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. John Cameron was also fined $1,000 and must pay $500 in restitution. Cameron initially faced four charges but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Suburban Times
Congratulations Officer Kalnasy
Tacoma Police Department social media post. Officer Kalnasy (pictured left) placed 2nd at this year’s World Police And Fire Games in Rotterdam! Officer Kalnasy works the graveyard shift in Tacoma’s sector 3. Congratulations Officer Kalnasy! Job well done!
KOMO News
Son of woman slain in 2005 speaks out after arrests: 'She didn't deserve what she got'
SEATTLE — Two days after authorities in Kitsap County announced they hade arrested three people in connection with a gruesome cold case murder that occurred in 2005, the son of the victim is speaking out. “She was a good mom, man," said Mark Smith. "She didn’t deserve what she...
1 dead following shooting at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park
SEATTLE — A man was killed in a deadly shooting at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police said residents in the area reportedly heard gunshots near the park's basketball courts at around 12:33 a.m. and called 911. Arriving police officers found...
KOMO News
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
Comments / 3