PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE OF NEW JERSEY – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

CT News Junkie (CT) Two of the six health insurance carriers seeking to raise their rates in Connecticut next year defended those rate-hike requests against outrage from state officials and members of the public during a six-hour hearing in Hartford on Monday.The hearing, organized by the Connecticut Insurance Department, followed weeks of dissent by elected officials and consumer advocates in response to requests from health insurers to raise next year's rates on individual health plans by an average of 20.4% and an average of 14.8% on small group plans. The hikes would impact some 206,000 consumers buying plans both on and off the state's insurance exchange.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO