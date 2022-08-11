Read full article on original website
Crane Holdings, Co. Announces Transaction to Divest Legacy Asbestos Liabilities
Announces sale of subsidiary holding all asbestos liabilities, related insurance assets, and approximately. Buyer is Spruce Lake Liability Management, a long-term liability management company specializing in the acquisition and management of legacy corporate liabilities. Transaction permanently removes all asbestos related liabilities and obligations from Crane’s balance sheet. Will result...
Global Atlantic announces $10B group annuity reinsurance deal with Equitable
Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading financial services company, today announced it has signed an agreement with Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) to reinsure a portion of its group retirement annuities. The business Global Atlantic will reinsure currently has $10 billion in general account and separate account value.
AMERINST INSURANCE GROUP LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") provides supplemental information,. which sets forth the major factors that have affected our financial condition. and results of operation and should be read in conjunction with our condensed. consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. Certain statements contained in this Form...
MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2022 Preferred Stock Dividends
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends:. per share on the company’s floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation preference of. $25. MET PRA. ). Semi-annual dividend of. $29.375. per share on the company’s 5.875% fixed-to-floating...
Kin Insurance Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Kin Ranked #349 with a Three-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 2900%. has been named to Inc. Magazine’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Kin ranked #349 overall and it’s the 5th fastest-growing company in insurance and the 24th fastest-growing company headquartered in. Illinois.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Insurance Agency Owners Overwhelmingly View M&A as a Success and Value Independence When Pursuing Partnership
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Eighty percent of independent insurance agency owners and leaders say that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are celebrated as a success for the agency, according to a recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of. (KAP), a rapidly growing, Business Insurance Top-100 ranked national insurance brokerage platform.
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. On August 16, 2022 , a subsidiary of Equitable Holdings, Inc. , a Delaware. -domiciled insurance company (the "EFLIC"), entered into a Master. Transaction Agreement (the "Agreement") with. First Allmerica Financial Life. Insurance Company. , a. Massachusetts. -domiciled insurance company ("Reinsurer"),. pursuant...
Equitable Holdings Mitigates Remaining Redundant Reserves Associated with New York’s Regulation 213 Through Proceeds of Reinsurance Transaction
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that it has mitigated the remaining. of redundant reserves associated with New York’s Regulation 213 (“Reg. 213”). The Company’s principal operating subsidiary. Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company. (“EFLIC”) has entered into an agreement...
EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. On August 16, 2022 , Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company , a New. -domiciled insurance company (the "Company"), entered into a Master. Transaction Agreement (the "Agreement") with. First Allmerica Financial Life. Insurance Company. , a. Massachusetts. -domiciled insurance company ("Reinsurer"),. pursuant to...
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Financial Services Group, Inc. (the "Company") elected. Edmund Reese. as director. of the Board effective on. October 17, 2022. . Mr. Reese. was appointed to serve on. the Board's Audit...
Quipt Home Medical Reports Ongoing Operational Strength With Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
CINCINNATI , Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and operational highlights. These results pertain to the three-month period ended.
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey Under Review With Positive Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey. (MDAdvantage) (. Lawrenceville, NJ. ). MDAdvantage Holdings, Inc. and. MAG Mutual Insurance Company. (MAG Mutual),...
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read together with our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto. This discussion contains forward-looking statements. Please see "Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements in this Form 10-Q" for a discussion of some of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Introduction. Hallmark Financial...
Q2 2022 Investor Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements Included in this Presentation:. This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or which include words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate" or similar expressions. These statements may include the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans and objectives relating to future growth of our business activities and availability of funds. Statements regarding the following subjects are forward-looking by their nature:
SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The Company's operations over the last several years generally reflect three strategies which the Company expects to continue: (i) increased attention to "niche" insurance products, such as the Company's funeral plan policies and traditional whole life products; (ii) increased emphasis on the cemetery and mortuary business; and (iii) capitalizing on an improving housing market by originating mortgage loans. The Company has adjusted its strategies to respond to the changing economic circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Insurance Operations The Company's life insurance business includes funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident and health insurance products. The Company places specific marketing emphasis on funeral plans through pre-need planning. A funeral plan is a small face value life insurance policy that generally has face coverage of up to.
CHINA UNITED INSURANCE SERVICE, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion of the results of operations and financial condition should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Item 1 of this part. This report, including the information incorporated by reference, contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of any of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our possible or assumed future results. The actual results that we achieve may differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of this report, in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and in other sections of this report, as well as in our annual report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Zurich announces the successful placement of GBP 1 billion of dated subordinated debt
Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), today announced the successful placement of GBP 1 billion. of dated subordinated notes (the "Notes").
Sapiens Partners with Insurtech Marketplace Player Intellagents to Expand its P&C Ecosystem
PRNewswire/ -- , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today an agreement with Intellagents, a no-code, hybrid cloud, independent insurance marketplace platform provider. The partnership expands the Sapiens CoreSuite for P&C ecosystem and connects agents and insurers to a new...
MIDWEST HOLDING INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is intended to help the reader understand the financial condition of the Company as of. , and the results of operations for the three 40 Table of Contents. and six months ended. June 30, 2022. , compared with corresponding periods in 2021 of.
