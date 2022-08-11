SC judge sends Murdaugh’s alleged accomplice Curtis Smith to jail for breaking bond [The State]

Read full article on original website
Liability insurance for exempt vehicles now required by Va. law
Declaration (Independence, VA) In the interest of public safety, motorists have long been required by Virginia law to carry liability coverage on their auto insurance policies for personal and commercial vehicles. That law now extends to motorists who operate vehicles exempt from registration requirements as defined by the Code of.
'Just stunned': NC woman who manages a McDonald's plans to buy home with $1 million lottery win
CBS - 17 WNCN (Raleigh-Durham, NC) SHELBY, N.C. (WGHP) -- Kenya Sloan , of Shelby , says she plans to buy a house with her. "I've been wanting to buy a house for like 15 years," Sloan said. Sloan, a 40-year-old McDonald's manager, bought her winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from...
New York StateWide Senior Action Council Announces It's Medicare Fraud of the Month: Telemedicine Fraud
ALBANY, N.Y. , Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide) , an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in. today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for August; Telemedicine Fraud. "Telemedicine Fraud, often called Telehealth Fraud is a growing trend in...
SURE Expands to North Carolina Homeowners Insurance Market
SURE, the member-owned insurance company for reliable coastal property protection, today announced its coverage is now available in. homeowners insurance is underwritten, distributed, and serviced by SageSure, the leader in catastrophe-exposed property insurance. "SURE was founded to answer the need for trusted property insurance in states with significant catastrophe exposure,"...
Insurers fail, schools stress, DeSantis jets and FPL’s secrets emerge [Miami Herald]
There’s been a cyclone of news this summer since we last arrived in your inbox, but we’ll boil it down to some of the latest items we don’t think you should miss. Insurance implosion: Let’s talk about your pocketbook. Homeowners insurance in. Florida. costs more than...
If more than 2 big storms hit Florida this year, insurers could be in trouble
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) So here we go, Florida. Peak hurricane season is bearing down on us like that flying saucer in the movie Nope.Insurance insiders say we’re covered — as long as we don’t get more than two major storms. Typically, mid-August through mid-October is...
Colorado workers, employers to begin paying 0.45% of wages for voter-approved paid leave program
Starting in 2024, Colorado employees will be able to receive 12 weeks of paid family or medical leave provided by the state through. as part of Proposition 118. The FAMLI program ensures all employees have access to paid leave to take care of themselves or family members. People can use FAMLI for instances such as care for a new child, care for themselves, care for a family member's serious health condition, making arrangements for a family military deployment or addressing safety needs and the impact of domestic violence or sexual assault.
Obamacare rates to fall sharply in Virginia next year Virginia Obamacare rates set to fall next year
RICHMOND - The cost of individual health insurance is set to decline sharply next year in. , with companies proposing double-digit percentage declines in their latest filings with the. State Corporation Commission. . While most Virginians get coverage through large employers' group plans - typically regulated through the federal Employee...
DocGo Expands Mobile Health Services to Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. and Braven Health Members
Leading Mobile Health Services Provider Is Now In-Network with New Jersey’s Largest Health Insurer and Its Rapidly Growing Medicare Advantage Plan. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced today a new contract to provide mobile health services to. Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc.
Connecticut insurers defend rate hike requests during public hearing
CT News Junkie (CT) Two of the six health insurance carriers seeking to raise their rates in Connecticut next year defended those rate-hike requests against outrage from state officials and members of the public during a six-hour hearing in Hartford on Monday.The hearing, organized by the Connecticut Insurance Department, followed weeks of dissent by elected officials and consumer advocates in response to requests from health insurers to raise next year's rates on individual health plans by an average of 20.4% and an average of 14.8% on small group plans. The hikes would impact some 206,000 consumers buying plans both on and off the state's insurance exchange.
Meridian of Michigan and Grace Health "Prescribe" Reading for Young Children
PRNewswire/ -- , a leading provider of government-sponsored health plans in the state, and. , have partnered to foster the development of early literacy skills among children as part of its pediatric primary care program, Reach Out and Read. Through the program,. Grace Health. provides books to children birth to...
Inflation Reduction Act extends health insurance subsidy through 2025
Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Enhanced tax credits that helped thousands of people afford health insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue until 2025 under the Inflation Reduction Act, which on Friday received final approval from Congress. Premium tax credits for people who buy health insurance through healthcare.gov or state-based marketplaces —...
Have you been dropped by your homeowners insurance company? Here’s what you can do [Miami Herald]
If you’re a homeowner, you’ve probably scrambled to find insurance at one point. Your policy may have gotten too expensive — or you may have been dropped. has relied on a single company to certify the state’s insurers. The state’s primary ratings agency,. Demotech Inc.
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
WASHINGTON - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema , the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party's longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly. over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan. For years,. Democrats. have...
Insights & indicators Wildfires, inflation, pandemic send insurance rates soaring
Daily Breeze (Torrance, CA) Inflation, a labor shortage, effects from the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and increasingly devastating fires are boosting the cost of insurance for homes, cars and businesses. “Everything,” said Sunnyvale insurance agent. Steve Nelson. , “has gone up.”. The pandemic and high costs of living, especially...
Half of Kansans have no retirement savings. This statewide program is a no-brainer
Kansas has a retirement problem, and it's exactly what you think it is. More and more Kansans find themselves financially strapped as they grow older and. replaces less of a retiree's income than it once did. Employer sponsored pensions have been replaced by 401(k)s, shifting the risk to employees, who are much less able to assume market risks.
