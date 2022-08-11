Investigators at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Report Findings in Investment (The Deterrent Effect of Insider Trading Enforcement Actions): Investment

Read full article on original website
After 20 years, are we any closer to answers in Short family murders in Henry Co.?
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — Monday marks 20 years since someone shot and killed Michael and Mary Short in what investigators called execution-style murders in Henry County. The remains of their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, were found six weeks later in a North Carolina creek. Even after two long decades, investigators still don’t have solid […]
Smith Mountain Eagle
Various issues discussed at Proud Patriots of SML meeting
The Proud Patriots of SML’s recent meeting was addressed by a number of the lake area’s state and national elected officials, or surrogates. • Illegal immigration and the need to control the human trafficking and deadly drugs entering our country from the southern border, along with others who enter by breaking our laws, not prepared to survive on their own. It’s illegal.
NBC 29 News
Farmers face economic turmoil following the pandemic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The pandemic, rising gas prices, and supply chain demand have all affected many local vendors. National Famers market week is an opportunity to show how much value vendors bring to our hometowns. Four years ago, a Roanoke City resident quit film to become a farmer. Cam...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
This Virginia Hotel Helped to Raise $61,000 for an Employee Relief Fund During the Pandemic
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Primland, the ultimate luxury mountain getaway, was developed in an eco-conscious manner to be a retreat for world-class golf, refined dining and outdoor activities.
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Clinic receives grant for mental health professionals at Fallon Park Elementary School’s LIFT Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fallon Park Elementary School will be getting more mental health professionals to work with students. It’s part of a grant award from United Health Care. Carilion Clinic received $230,000 to help Fallon Park Elementary School students with mental health. The grant will cover the salaries...
wfxrtv.com
Habitat for Humanity, Giles Co. Technology Center students build affordable housing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (NRV) partnered up with students from the Giles County Technical Center in order to tackle the affordable housing crisis in Pulaski County. Throughout each school year, the partnership builds homes for families who are in need...
wfxrtv.com
Hokies flocking to Virginia Tech as fall move-in week kicks off
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready for some extra traffic around Blacksburg because Virginia Tech’s move-in week is officially underway for the fall semester, starting with new and transfer students. From Monday, Aug. 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 17, new and transfer students will be welcomed to the Virginia...
Va. man sentenced for abusing his 2 children and tying 1 to wooden cross and beating him
PULASKI, Va. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years for continuously abusing his two 12-year-old boys for months. According to WFXR-TV, between Jan. 1, 2021, and April 30, 2021, Adam Hodge inflicted the child abuse. On Monday, Aug. 8, Hodge testified and said he was just trying to discipline the two 12-year-old victims by holding pillows to their faces, the Southwest Times reports.
WSLS
Carilion Clinic’s plans for parking garage near future Crystal Spring Tower
ROANOKE, Va. – Changes are coming to Carilion Clinic’s construction plans in the Crystal Spring area. On Monday night, Roanoke City Council voted to unanimously approve updated plans for a parking garage. “We asked the city council to approve a parking garage at the corner of Jefferson and...
WSET
Scam Alert: Roanoke FireEMS warns community on text message scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department is warning the public about a scam offering a discount. The department said to disregard any text messages pertaining to receiving an offer discount on a Roanoke Fire-EMs shirt. This is not affiliated with the department in any way the department...
WSET
2 people arrested after Walmart Dispute in Christiansburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a fight at Walmart. The Walmart is located at 2400 North Franklin Street. The initial callers reported at least one person with a gun according to the office. Upon arrival, officers said they located...
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
wfxrtv.com
Trial underway for man charged in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion from 2019
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After months of pauses due to the coronavirus pandemic, the trial of a Roanoke man charged in connection with a deadly explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station is underway. As WFXR News previously reported, an explosion at South River Market on May 10,...
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays student pickup times
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some Pulaski County students may have to wait a while for their school bus to arrive Monday morning due to an issue with Bus 59. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 59 — which serves the Snowville area and is also covering for Bus 46 — has broken down.
FireRescue1
Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges
ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
WSLS
Woman shot on Ferncliff Ave in Roanoke, taken to the hospital: police
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police say a woman was shot Sunday in Northwest. It happened in the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
WDBJ7.com
Crews start work on James River Bridge in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in Buchanan can expect to see some construction on the James River Bridge soon. Virginia Department of Transportation crews started to put out message boards Monday alerting drivers of the upcoming construction. Water Street will be closed while construction is happening on the bridge.
WSLS
Former Alleghany County PE teacher pleads guilty to 8 counts of child indecency charges
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 35-year-old former high school teacher in Alleghany County pleaded guilty to eight counts of child indecency charges on Monday. Gavin Haynes, a former teacher at Alleghany High School, was arrested after being indicted on Jan. 10 for 31 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship — 23 of which were dismissed in court on Monday.
InsuranceNewsNet
