ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Investigators at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Report Findings in Investment (The Deterrent Effect of Insider Trading Enforcement Actions): Investment

By NewsRx Policy, Law Daily
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Smith Mountain Eagle

Various issues discussed at Proud Patriots of SML meeting

The Proud Patriots of SML’s recent meeting was addressed by a number of the lake area’s state and national elected officials, or surrogates. • Illegal immigration and the need to control the human trafficking and deadly drugs entering our country from the southern border, along with others who enter by breaking our laws, not prepared to survive on their own. It’s illegal.
MONETA, VA
NBC 29 News

Farmers face economic turmoil following the pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The pandemic, rising gas prices, and supply chain demand have all affected many local vendors. National Famers market week is an opportunity to show how much value vendors bring to our hometowns. Four years ago, a Roanoke City resident quit film to become a farmer. Cam...
ROANOKE, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published

RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
RADFORD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insider Trading#Polytechnic#Linus Business#Education#College#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Sec#Post Sox#The Accounting Review
wfxrtv.com

Hokies flocking to Virginia Tech as fall move-in week kicks off

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready for some extra traffic around Blacksburg because Virginia Tech’s move-in week is officially underway for the fall semester, starting with new and transfer students. From Monday, Aug. 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 17, new and transfer students will be welcomed to the Virginia...
BLACKSBURG, VA
truecrimedaily

Va. man sentenced for abusing his 2 children and tying 1 to wooden cross and beating him

PULASKI, Va. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years for continuously abusing his two 12-year-old boys for months. According to WFXR-TV, between Jan. 1, 2021, and April 30, 2021, Adam Hodge inflicted the child abuse. On Monday, Aug. 8, Hodge testified and said he was just trying to discipline the two 12-year-old victims by holding pillows to their faces, the Southwest Times reports.
WSET

Scam Alert: Roanoke FireEMS warns community on text message scam

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department is warning the public about a scam offering a discount. The department said to disregard any text messages pertaining to receiving an offer discount on a Roanoke Fire-EMs shirt. This is not affiliated with the department in any way the department...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

2 people arrested after Walmart Dispute in Christiansburg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a fight at Walmart. The Walmart is located at 2400 North Franklin Street. The initial callers reported at least one person with a gun according to the office. Upon arrival, officers said they located...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays student pickup times

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some Pulaski County students may have to wait a while for their school bus to arrive Monday morning due to an issue with Bus 59. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 59 — which serves the Snowville area and is also covering for Bus 46 — has broken down.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
FireRescue1

Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges

ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Woman shot on Ferncliff Ave in Roanoke, taken to the hospital: police

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police say a woman was shot Sunday in Northwest. It happened in the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews start work on James River Bridge in Buchanan

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in Buchanan can expect to see some construction on the James River Bridge soon. Virginia Department of Transportation crews started to put out message boards Monday alerting drivers of the upcoming construction. Water Street will be closed while construction is happening on the bridge.
BUCHANAN, VA
WSLS

Former Alleghany County PE teacher pleads guilty to 8 counts of child indecency charges

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 35-year-old former high school teacher in Alleghany County pleaded guilty to eight counts of child indecency charges on Monday. Gavin Haynes, a former teacher at Alleghany High School, was arrested after being indicted on Jan. 10 for 31 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship — 23 of which were dismissed in court on Monday.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy