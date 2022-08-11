Read full article on original website
Related
beckersasc.com
Florida ASC lacks lifesaving hospital backup, state inspectors find
Florida Health Department inspectors found that physicians performing surgeries at the Miami Surgical Center don't have state-required hospital backups to save a patient's life if procedures go wrong, the Miami Herald reported Aug. 15. According to a health department complaint cited by the Herald, surgeons at the plastic surgery ASC...
beckersasc.com
California physician to pay $1.9M fraud settlement
Stockton, Calif.-based physician Azizulah Kamali, MD, has agreed to pay $1.9 million to resolve allegations that he submitted false claims for surgically implanted neurostimulators and paid kickbacks to sales marketers, the U.S. Justice Department said Aug. 12. Dr. Kamali and his medical corporation, Kamali Inc., admitted they submitted claims for...
beckersasc.com
Physician wins Hawaii's Democratic gubernatorial primary
Hawaii's Lt. Gov. and physician Josh Green, MD, has won the Democratic primary for governor, the Tribune-Star reported Aug. 14. He will face two-term Republican Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona in the general election. Dr. Green has served as lieutenant governor the last four years to current Hawaii Gov. David Ige,...
Comments / 0