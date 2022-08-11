Patent Issued for Intelligent touch care corresponding to a patient reporting a change in condition (USPTO 11398313): Cerner Innovation Inc.

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for System and method for generating a graphical user interface (GUI) indicating an eligibility for triggering an action (USPTO 11397599): HealthSnap Inc.
-- HealthSnap Inc. ( Miami, Florida , United States ) has been issued patent number 11397599, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Systems may trigger predefined actions for a user based on received data transmissions. Tracking data transmissions and determining eligibility for triggering the predefined actions may be a complex process. The frequency of data transmissions from various users may be erratic and voluminous. This causes errors and inconsistencies in triggering the predefined actions.
Kidney Patients Cite Insurance and Payment Issues as Critical Barriers to FDA Approved Care Innovations
Patients and Taxpayers Forced to Absorb Preventable Costs. Patient Voice Patient Choice™ Campaign Engages Private Insurers and CMS. /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP), the nation's largest independent and patient-led kidney organization, unveiled an aggressive consumer engagement and mobilization campaign to help patients engage their commercial insurers and the.
Niigata University Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences Reports Findings in Hypoparathyroidism (Actual prevalence of hypoparathyroidism after total thyroidectomy: a health insurance claims-database study): Parathyroid Diseases and Conditions – Hypoparathyroidism
-- New research on Parathyroid Diseases and Conditions - Hypoparathyroidism is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in Niigata,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Persistent hypoparathyroidism (hypoPT) is a major complication of total thyroidectomy. Nonetheless, previous reports may have underestimated the prevalence of hypoPT due to patient selection bias.”
DocGo Expands Mobile Health Services to Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. and Braven Health Members
Leading Mobile Health Services Provider Is Now In-Network with New Jersey’s Largest Health Insurer and Its Rapidly Growing Medicare Advantage Plan. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced today a new contract to provide mobile health services to. Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc.
CHRISTUS Health Partners with Kyruus to Streamline Provider Data Management Across Health System and Health Plan
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the leader in provider data management, search, and scheduling solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced. , a faith-based, not-for-profit health system headquartered in. Irving, Texas. , will use KyruusOne®, the company’s award-winning provider data management platform, to create a modern digital directory to showcase the distinguished physicians...
Volk Insurance Benefits Is a Prominent Colorado Insurance Broker in Loveland and Fort Collins, Colorado: A wide range of budget-friendly and innovative risk management solutions can be availed through Volk Insurance Benefits.
Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2022 -- Volk Insurance Benefits was established in 1991. Over the years, they have established their reputation as a trusted. . This independent insurance brokerage firm partners with some of the prominent insurance carriers of. the United States. to offer their clients a wide...
Equisoft Commissioned Study Reveals 75% of Life Insurers State High Maintenance and Staffing Cost of Legacy Systems Hindering CX
Life insurers are striving to meet skyrocketing customer expectations in order to cultivate business growth. However, even in the midst of significant digitalization efforts, many carriers still suffer from too many manual processes which are introducing human error, slowing workflows and degrading CX. PHILADELPHIA. ,. Aug. 16, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -...
AMERINST INSURANCE GROUP LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") provides supplemental information,. which sets forth the major factors that have affected our financial condition. and results of operation and should be read in conjunction with our condensed. consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. Certain statements contained in this Form...
Patent Application Titled “Context-aware systems and methods for selecting smartphone applications/services and awarding reward tokens” Published Online (USPTO 20220237646): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Brown, Stephen J. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The tagline of the modern...
Wright expands its ResiFlood program into North Carolina with launch of an exclusive, admitted product
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. , Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright National Flood Insurance Services. with the introduction of an admitted, stand-alone private flood insurance product as the next state in the continued expansion of the company's ResiFlood program. In partnership with the. North Carolina Department of Insurance. (NC DOI) and...
Leveraging Social Media Research in the Claims Investigation Process Helps Fight Fraud, Mitigate Risk, and Reduce Cost
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. , with fraudulent cases reaching an all-time high. The staggering cost of investigating claims not only leads to higher premiums - it also has a costly impact on insurers attempting to deal with valid claims efficiently. Fraud is as old as insurance...
state program Children’s hearing aids for uninsured falls short
Ukiah Daily Journal, The (CA) A little over a year after California launched a program to provide hearing aids for an estimated 2,300 children annually who lack health insurance, it has provided devices to only 39 children. There have been multiple problems with the Hearing Aid Coverage for Children Program....
MIDWEST HOLDING INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is intended to help the reader understand the financial condition of the Company as of. , and the results of operations for the three 40 Table of Contents. and six months ended. June 30, 2022. , compared with corresponding periods in 2021 of.
JACC study makes case for expanding coverage for carotid artery stenting: Ochsner Health System
-- Research from Ochsner Health published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. is likely to influence expanded insurance coverage for carotid artery stenting. When it comes to options for cardiac patients, carotid artery stenting is a procedure that can improve blood flow to the brain. Significant advances in the field of carotid artery stenting have occurred, which are detailed in the new paper, “Carotid Artery Stenting.”
Duck Creek Technologies named as a Dominant Provider for its claims management solution by Aite-Novarica Group
Boston , Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance has been recognized by. Aite-Novarica Group. in its latest publication, P/C Claims Management Systems Vendor Analysis Report, as a Dominant Provider. Duck Creek. received...
Insurers fail, schools stress, DeSantis jets and FPL’s secrets emerge [Miami Herald]
There’s been a cyclone of news this summer since we last arrived in your inbox, but we’ll boil it down to some of the latest items we don’t think you should miss. Insurance implosion: Let’s talk about your pocketbook. Homeowners insurance in. Florida. costs more than...
Exclusive – Court Document Details U.S. Agencies Defrauded By Abidemi Rufai
A court document has detailed 12 agencies of the United States government defrauded by. The document, obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, is an application filed by the US government at the. District Court of Western Tacoma. in. Washington. to seek the forfeiture of proceeds of the fraud. This newspaper reported that...
Identity Theft Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Hanover Insurance, Erie Indemnity, the Hartford, Allstate, American Family
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2022 -- The Latest Released Identity Theft Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
AXA XL promotes Michael Perrotti to Chief Underwriting Officer for Marine in the Americas
Previously Inland Marine Practice Leader for Marine in. North America , Mr. Perrotti assumes the CUO role from Anne Marie Elder. who will now focus on her role as Global Chief Underwriting Officer for AXA XL's marine business worldwide. Reporting to. Donna Nadeau. , AXA XL's Chief Underwriting Officer for...
Best’s Market Segment Special Report: Global Reinsurers See More Stable and Improved Results With Shift Away From Property Catastrophe Risks
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Given increased losses from not only natural catastrophe events, but from so-called secondary perils as well, along with the pandemic impacts and economic uncertainty, many global reinsurance companies have shifted their business mix into casualty and specialty primary lines where pricing movement is still positive, according to a newAM Best report.
