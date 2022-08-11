NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - New Albany High School was put on a soft lockdown Monday morning, Aug. 15. According to the school district, the lockdown lasted 15 minutes. "No students or staff members were ever in danger," the district posted on social media. "This was done strictly as a precaution as law enforcement investigated areas near the school."

NEW ALBANY, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO