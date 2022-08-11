Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
BREAKING: Tupelo Police investigating shooting at a city park that left 2 injured
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 2 Teenagers are injured in a shooting at a Tupelo park. Police were called to a report of a shooting at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road around 6:30 Monday evening. Officers found one juvenile with gunshot wounds and another juvenile who had been grazed,...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County man facing charges in store robbery and home burglary
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is facing charges in two Dollar General robberies and home burglary. Ty Ranch was indicted on three counts of armed robbery, three counts of kidnapping, and one count of burglary. The charges stem from three incidents this past March and...
wcbi.com
Former Columbus Waffle House employee indicted on a murder charge
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Columbus Waffle House employee is indicted on a murder charge. Hezekiah Manigo was indicted for second degree murder by a Lowndes County grand jury. Investigators believe Manigo and 28-year-old Davartex Fisher got into an argument about an order. Fisher was a customer there...
wcbi.com
Christopher Lick was sentenced to 78 months in prison
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus businessman is sentenced to more than six years in prision for fraudulently claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money. Christopher Lick was sentenced Friday to 78 months in prison. Court documents say Lick devised a scheme to get PPP funds for...
wcbi.com
Columbus man has been indicted for first degree murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been almost 10 months since an argument turned deadly on 22nd Street North in Columbus. Now, a Columbus man has been indicted for first degree murder. Investigators say a shouting match between a man and the father of his stepdaughter’s unborn child escalated....
wcbi.com
Columbus man has been charged with capital murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A 19-year-old man who went on the run after a Columbus shooting has been charged with capital murder. Kingduron Pyle is charged with killing 23 year old Shad Reese in November of 2021. Reece was found dead in his car on the 1400 block of...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County school went on lockdown Monday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another Calhoun County school goes on lockdown Monday. Sheriff Greg Pollan says a call came into Vardaman police from the elementary school that a nine-year-old student made a comment to a teacher about having a gun in a duffel bag. The school was placed...
wcbi.com
Armed robbery suspect captured in Yalobusha county
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The suspect involved in an armed robbery in Calhoun County has been captured in Yalobusha County. 54-year-old Clarence E. Jones, was taken into custody on county road 436 near Coffeeville on Saturday. Yalobusha deputies said Jones was arrested after a lengthy chase on foot. WCBI release...
wcbi.com
Starkville police investigate Saturday shooting, one person hurt
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-Starkville Police is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Sergeant Brandon Lovelady said officers went to Pines Manufactured Home Community on Louisville Street around 1:30a.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. The person was transported for treatment, condition unknown at this time. This shooting remains under...
wtva.com
wtva.com
New Albany High School put on soft lockdown Monday morning; no danger identified
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - New Albany High School was put on a soft lockdown Monday morning, Aug. 15. According to the school district, the lockdown lasted 15 minutes. "No students or staff members were ever in danger," the district posted on social media. "This was done strictly as a precaution as law enforcement investigated areas near the school."
Commercial Dispatch
Crawford man killed on Highway 45A Friday morning
A pedestrian was killed in an early morning accident on Highway 45 Alternate, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. Thomas Brown, Jr., 37, of Crawford, was struck and killed at about 4 a.m. Friday, Merchant said. Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said Brown was walking...
wtva.com
Three teens arrested for bringing gun to Calhoun County school
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Two teenagers are in custody after they brought a gun to school and prompted a lockdown. It happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday in Calhoun City at the Calhoun County Career and Technical Center building where the alternative school is housed. Sheriff Greg Pollan says his...
bobgermanylaw.com
Richmond, MS - Lee County Police Investigating Death of Kevon Page on Hwy 371
Tupelo, MS (August 13, 2022) - A man who was struck by a driver on a state highway on Thursday, August 4th has passed away due to the severity of his injuries. 21-year-old Kevon Page, a resident of Tupelo, was hit by a car as he was walking alongside Highway 371 in Richmond at about 6:00 a.m.
wcbi.com
City of Booneville and its Police Chief headed to Federal Court
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Booneville and its Police Chief are headed to Federal Court in October. A Mississippi woman has filed a Federal civil lawsuit against a former Booneville Police Officer, the City of Booneville, and Police Chief Michael Ramey. The woman claims she was sexually...
wcbi.com
bobgermanylaw.com
Oxford Eagle
wtva.com
