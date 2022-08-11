Read full article on original website
MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2022 Preferred Stock Dividends
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends:. per share on the company’s floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation preference of. $25. MET PRA. ). Semi-annual dividend of. $29.375. per share on the company’s 5.875% fixed-to-floating...
Crane Holdings, Co. Announces Transaction to Divest Legacy Asbestos Liabilities
Announces sale of subsidiary holding all asbestos liabilities, related insurance assets, and approximately. Buyer is Spruce Lake Liability Management, a long-term liability management company specializing in the acquisition and management of legacy corporate liabilities. Transaction permanently removes all asbestos related liabilities and obligations from Crane’s balance sheet. Will result...
Global Atlantic announces $10B group annuity reinsurance deal with Equitable
Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading financial services company, today announced it has signed an agreement with Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) to reinsure a portion of its group retirement annuities. The business Global Atlantic will reinsure currently has $10 billion in general account and separate account value.
CCIG announces major investment in private client service
One of the nation's leading risk management and insurance solution providers expands personalized asset protection service for highly successful clients. /PRNewswire/ -- CCIG, a leader in risk management and insurance solutions for business and individual clients nationwide, continues to invest in experienced, high-caliber talent to support its fast-growing. Private Client...
Quipt Home Medical Reports Ongoing Operational Strength With Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
CINCINNATI , Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and operational highlights. These results pertain to the three-month period ended.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. On August 16, 2022 , a subsidiary of Equitable Holdings, Inc. , a Delaware. -domiciled insurance company (the "EFLIC"), entered into a Master. Transaction Agreement (the "Agreement") with. First Allmerica Financial Life. Insurance Company. , a. Massachusetts. -domiciled insurance company ("Reinsurer"),. pursuant...
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Financial Services Group, Inc. (the "Company") elected. Edmund Reese. as director. of the Board effective on. October 17, 2022. . Mr. Reese. was appointed to serve on. the Board's Audit...
Argo Group appoints Jessica Snyder as President, U.S. Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an underwriter of specialty insurance, today announced. insurance, effective immediately. Snyder will report to. Tom Bradley. , Argo’s executive chairman and chief executive officer. “Jessica has extensive executive experience in the property and casualty insurance industry that will serve Argo...
Zurich announces the successful placement of GBP 1 billion of dated subordinated debt
Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), today announced the successful placement of GBP 1 billion. of dated subordinated notes (the "Notes").
AMERINST INSURANCE GROUP LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") provides supplemental information,. which sets forth the major factors that have affected our financial condition. and results of operation and should be read in conjunction with our condensed. consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. Certain statements contained in this Form...
Equitable Holdings Mitigates Remaining Redundant Reserves Associated with New York’s Regulation 213 Through Proceeds of Reinsurance Transaction
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that it has mitigated the remaining. of redundant reserves associated with New York’s Regulation 213 (“Reg. 213”). The Company’s principal operating subsidiary. Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company. (“EFLIC”) has entered into an agreement...
Insurance Agency Owners Overwhelmingly View M&A as a Success and Value Independence When Pursuing Partnership
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Eighty percent of independent insurance agency owners and leaders say that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are celebrated as a success for the agency, according to a recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of. (KAP), a rapidly growing, Business Insurance Top-100 ranked national insurance brokerage platform.
Security National Life Insurance Company joins Live Oak Bank’s funeral business lending program
SALT LAKE CITY , Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECURITY NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY. is pleased to announce its new relationship with LIVE OAK BANK, a leading provider of funeral industry financing. In an effort to make funeral home refinancing and acquisition financing more readily available to funeral home businesses nationwide,
The Hartford Launches New Property Choice® And Enhanced General Liability Choice® Product Offerings
Enhanced coverage provides greater flexibility and a customizable approach to commercial risk. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- is launching enhanced versions of its proprietary Property Choice and General Liability Choice products to further serve the needs of its business customers across a broad range of industries and account sizes. The updated product offerings provide maximum flexibility setting limits, and terms and conditions, enabling a customizable solution, scalability, increased speed to market and less paperwork.
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Bankers Insurance Group’s Members
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B+ (Good) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to “bbb-” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) of the members of. Bankers Insurance Group. (Bankers). The group’s members are. Bankers Insurance Company. (. St. Petersburg,...
Kin Insurance Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Kin Ranked #349 with a Three-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 2900%. has been named to Inc. Magazine’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Kin ranked #349 overall and it’s the 5th fastest-growing company in insurance and the 24th fastest-growing company headquartered in. Illinois.
Q2 2022 Investor Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements Included in this Presentation:. This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or which include words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate" or similar expressions. These statements may include the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans and objectives relating to future growth of our business activities and availability of funds. Statements regarding the following subjects are forward-looking by their nature:
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey Under Review With Positive Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey. (MDAdvantage) (. Lawrenceville, NJ. ). MDAdvantage Holdings, Inc. and. MAG Mutual Insurance Company. (MAG Mutual),...
International Citizens Group Inc. Makes Inc. 5000 List for Third Time
HINGHAM, Mass. , Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Citizens Group Inc. (ICG, InternationalCitizens.com), a global leader in individual international health insurance, made the Inc. 5000 annual list of fastest-growing private companies for the third year in a row. The company, which ranked 3,322, drove growth primarily from its international insurance business, which grew 159% over the past three years.
