Detroit Montessori enrollment policies frustrate parents
India Hester is the kind of parent the Detroit school district has been waiting for: Someone who chose to move to the city because of the schools.In Hester’s case, it was not just any school, but specifically the Montessori program at Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, right in her neighborhood, one of the specialized programs the district has developed in recent years to try to reverse decades of steep enrollment declines.But with...
Today I Learned: There’s A War Dog Memorial In Michigan
Dogs not only participate in war, but they, like their human compatriots, sometimes pay the ultimate sacrifice. The Memorial Is Located At A Pet Cemetery In Oakland County. The Michigan War Dog Memorial is located along 11 Mile Road northwest of Detroit in South Lyon. It was established to honor the Military Working Dog, the dogs who have been trained to work along side soldiers in war zones, sniffing out bombs, mines, or even the enemy.
Detroit police officer enters plea in traffic death of well-known attorney
DETROIT, MI -- A Detroit police officer who prosecutors say disregarded a red light, causing a crash that killed a well-known attorney, has pleaded no contest to a secondary charge. Teaira Iris Funderburg, 31, pleaded no contest Monday, Aug. 15 to willful neglect of duty and is expected to be...
anash.org
L’Chaim: Levinger – Kaplan
The L’Chaim of Yehuda Levinger of Yerushalayim and Mushka Kaplan of Oak Park, MI took place Sunday night at Rubashkins.
Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue
From burnt ends to brisket and beyond, these are your best favorite Black-owned spots for barbecue in Detroit. The post Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
deadlinedetroit.com
One-third of Detroit's Rental Housing Owned by Landlords With at Least 5 Properties
A small group of landlords own a fair number of Detroit's rental properties. One-third of the city’s rental housing is owned by landlords who have five or more properties, Bridge Detroit reports, citing an analysis by Detroit Future City, a nonprofit thinktank dedicated to improving Detroiter's lives. Of Detroit’s...
Your week in metro Detroit: A message from M.L. Elrick, back at Freep
I was pretty sure disgraced former lawmaker and perennial deadbeat Brian Banks wasn't going to show up at the lawyer's office where he had been ordered to appear so debt collectors could ask where he stashed all of the money he owes them, but I went there anyway. One reason...
whmi.com
Police: Tribar Manufacturing CEO's Home Vandalized
Pollution protestors vandalized the home of the CEO of the company responsible for a toxic chemical release into the Huron River. Six people were detained by Northville Police near the home of Tribar Technologies Chairman/CEO Kevin Cramton on Friday. A group of 20 protestors were dressed in all black and chanting “Tribar must pay” and “clean up the river”.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan school districts enhancing safety measures as they prepare for new school year
(WXYZ) — We are entering into the last days of summer which means the start of the school year is right around the corner. What is typically a joyous time for parents wanting a break is now being met with concern as some families express reservations about the safety of their kids returning to the classroom.
Michigan Lottery: 75-Year-Old Detroit Man Wins $100K Powerball Prize
(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Detroit was “elated” when he discovered he won a $100,000 Powerball Prize, according to Michigan Lottery officials. Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the Aug. 3 drawing to win $50,000. | Credit: Michigan Lottery Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the Aug. 3 drawing to win $50,000. The prize was multiplied to $100,000 because of the Power Play. Stephens Jr., purchased his ticket at the Meijer store, located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield. “I play Powerball regularly and always check the numbers online after the drawing,” said Stephens Jr. “When I checked my ticket and realized I’d won $100,000, I was elated!” He visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize and says he plans to share his winnings with his family. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3. A ticket that was purchased in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million. Currently, the Powerball jackpot stands at $56 million. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WNEM
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks more charges in teen son's death • Lathrup council member eavesdrops • Oxford's new security
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Three weeks ago a 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy. The victim's family says there were young accomplices -- and they want to see those kids punished for the deadly crime too. The accused teen gunman Ryan McLeod was in court...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Directed Patrol Unit targets hotspots to prevent crime in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Sterling Heights police are trying to stop crimes before they happen, and they’re doing it with a new unit in the department. The new unit has led to nearly two dozen felony arrests and hundreds of traffic stops in the last month. One case this previous week led to the discovery of a gun and taser.
Man, 48, Arraigned In Death Of Co-Worker At GM Orion Assembly Plant
(CBS DETROIT) – A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge in connection with fatally assaulting his co-worker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Astrit Bushi | Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Astrit Gjon Bushi, is accused in the beating death of his 49-year-old co-worker, Gregory Lanier Robertson, of Pontiac. “As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Officials say Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, was...
karmanos.org
The best thing about a colonoscopy: You only need one every 10 years
Originally published with Detroit Free Press. If you are getting ready to celebrate your 45th birthday, or turned 45 during the pandemic, now is the time to schedule a consultation with a Karmanos specialist. Many patients had to put off colorectal cancer screenings due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according...
Detroit Police Officer Charged In Fatal Crash Of Attorney Cliff Woodards Enters No Contest Plea
(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit police officer who was charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed attorney Cliff Woodards pleaded no contest. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Officer Teaira Iris Funderburg pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty. Officials say Funderberg agreed to resign her Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) certification, serve one year of probation, complete 100 hours of community service, and any additional terms, fines and costs imposed by the court. On June 24, 2021, Funderberg was charged with willful neglect of duty and involuntary manslaughter. However, with the no contest plea, prosecutors say...
CDC suggests masking in just 10 Michigan counties, as COVID cools in metro Detroit
Michigan has 10 counties at a high COVID Community Level, down from 18 counties last week, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 11. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
