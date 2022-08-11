ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bingham Farms, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Detroit Montessori enrollment policies frustrate parents

India Hester is the kind of parent the Detroit school district has been waiting for: Someone who chose to move to the city because of the schools.In Hester’s case, it was not just any school, but specifically the Montessori program at Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, right in her neighborhood, one of the specialized programs the district has developed in recent years to try to reverse decades of steep enrollment declines.But with...
DETROIT, MI
100.5 The River

Today I Learned: There’s A War Dog Memorial In Michigan

Dogs not only participate in war, but they, like their human compatriots, sometimes pay the ultimate sacrifice. The Memorial Is Located At A Pet Cemetery In Oakland County. The Michigan War Dog Memorial is located along 11 Mile Road northwest of Detroit in South Lyon. It was established to honor the Military Working Dog, the dogs who have been trained to work along side soldiers in war zones, sniffing out bombs, mines, or even the enemy.
SOUTH LYON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bingham Farms, MI
Local
Michigan Health
City
Lakeview, MI
State
Indiana State
City
Dearborn Heights, MI
City
Covington, MI
9&10 News

More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#New Orleans
whmi.com

Police: Tribar Manufacturing CEO's Home Vandalized

Pollution protestors vandalized the home of the CEO of the company responsible for a toxic chemical release into the Huron River. Six people were detained by Northville Police near the home of Tribar Technologies Chairman/CEO Kevin Cramton on Friday. A group of 20 protestors were dressed in all black and chanting “Tribar must pay” and “clean up the river”.
WIXOM, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS Detroit

Michigan Lottery: 75-Year-Old Detroit Man Wins $100K Powerball Prize

(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Detroit was “elated” when he discovered he won a $100,000 Powerball Prize, according to Michigan Lottery officials. Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the Aug. 3 drawing to win $50,000. | Credit: Michigan Lottery Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the Aug. 3 drawing to win $50,000. The prize was multiplied to $100,000 because of the Power Play. Stephens Jr., purchased his ticket at the Meijer store, located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield. “I play Powerball regularly and always check the numbers online after the drawing,” said Stephens Jr. “When I checked my ticket and realized I’d won $100,000, I was elated!” He visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize and says he plans to share his winnings with his family. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3. A ticket that was purchased in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million. Currently, the Powerball jackpot stands at $56 million. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man, 48, Arraigned In Death Of Co-Worker At GM Orion Assembly Plant

(CBS DETROIT) – A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge in connection with fatally assaulting his co-worker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Astrit Bushi | Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Astrit Gjon Bushi, is accused in the beating death of his 49-year-old co-worker, Gregory Lanier Robertson, of Pontiac. “As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Officials say Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, was...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
karmanos.org

The best thing about a colonoscopy: You only need one every 10 years

Originally published with Detroit Free Press. If you are getting ready to celebrate your 45th birthday, or turned 45 during the pandemic, now is the time to schedule a consultation with a Karmanos specialist. Many patients had to put off colorectal cancer screenings due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Officer Charged In Fatal Crash Of Attorney Cliff Woodards Enters No Contest Plea

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit police officer who was charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed attorney Cliff Woodards pleaded no contest. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Officer Teaira Iris Funderburg pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty. Officials say Funderberg agreed to resign her Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) certification, serve one year of probation, complete 100 hours of community service, and any additional terms, fines and costs imposed by the court. On June 24, 2021, Funderberg was charged with willful neglect of duty and involuntary manslaughter. However, with the no contest plea, prosecutors say...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy