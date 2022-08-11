ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Minnesota Reports Findings in Medical Informatics (Twenty Years of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Safe Harbor Provision: Unsolved Challenges and Ways Forward): Health Information Technology – Medical Informatics

 4 days ago
Niigata University Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences Reports Findings in Hypoparathyroidism (Actual prevalence of hypoparathyroidism after total thyroidectomy: a health insurance claims-database study): Parathyroid Diseases and Conditions – Hypoparathyroidism

-- New research on Parathyroid Diseases and Conditions - Hypoparathyroidism is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in Niigata,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Persistent hypoparathyroidism (hypoPT) is a major complication of total thyroidectomy. Nonetheless, previous reports may have underestimated the prevalence of hypoPT due to patient selection bias.”
HEALTH
Kidney Patients Cite Insurance and Payment Issues as Critical Barriers to FDA Approved Care Innovations

Patients and Taxpayers Forced to Absorb Preventable Costs. Patient Voice Patient Choice™ Campaign Engages Private Insurers and CMS. /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP), the nation's largest independent and patient-led kidney organization, unveiled an aggressive consumer engagement and mobilization campaign to help patients engage their commercial insurers and the.
HEALTH SERVICES
Equisoft Commissioned Study Reveals 75% of Life Insurers State High Maintenance and Staffing Cost of Legacy Systems Hindering CX

Life insurers are striving to meet skyrocketing customer expectations in order to cultivate business growth. However, even in the midst of significant digitalization efforts, many carriers still suffer from too many manual processes which are introducing human error, slowing workflows and degrading CX. PHILADELPHIA. ,. Aug. 16, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -...
ECONOMY
CHRISTUS Health Partners with Kyruus to Streamline Provider Data Management Across Health System and Health Plan

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the leader in provider data management, search, and scheduling solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced. , a faith-based, not-for-profit health system headquartered in. Irving, Texas. , will use KyruusOne®, the company’s award-winning provider data management platform, to create a modern digital directory to showcase the distinguished physicians...
HEALTH SERVICES
Volk Insurance Benefits Is a Prominent Colorado Insurance Broker in Loveland and Fort Collins, Colorado: A wide range of budget-friendly and innovative risk management solutions can be availed through Volk Insurance Benefits.

Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2022 -- Volk Insurance Benefits was established in 1991. Over the years, they have established their reputation as a trusted. . This independent insurance brokerage firm partners with some of the prominent insurance carriers of. the United States. to offer their clients a wide...
FORT COLLINS, CO
JACC study makes case for expanding coverage for carotid artery stenting: Ochsner Health System

-- Research from Ochsner Health published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. is likely to influence expanded insurance coverage for carotid artery stenting. When it comes to options for cardiac patients, carotid artery stenting is a procedure that can improve blood flow to the brain. Significant advances in the field of carotid artery stenting have occurred, which are detailed in the new paper, “Carotid Artery Stenting.”
HEALTH SERVICES
Duck Creek Technologies named as a Dominant Provider for its claims management solution by Aite-Novarica Group

Boston , Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance has been recognized by. Aite-Novarica Group. in its latest publication, P/C Claims Management Systems Vendor Analysis Report, as a Dominant Provider. Duck Creek. received...
ECONOMY
The Hartford Launches New Property Choice® And Enhanced General Liability Choice® Product Offerings

Enhanced coverage provides greater flexibility and a customizable approach to commercial risk. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- is launching enhanced versions of its proprietary Property Choice and General Liability Choice products to further serve the needs of its business customers across a broad range of industries and account sizes. The updated product offerings provide maximum flexibility setting limits, and terms and conditions, enabling a customizable solution, scalability, increased speed to market and less paperwork.
BUSINESS
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in this. Management's Discussion and Analysis, other than purely historical information,. including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans,. objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those. statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AMERINST INSURANCE GROUP LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") provides supplemental information,. which sets forth the major factors that have affected our financial condition. and results of operation and should be read in conjunction with our condensed. consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. Certain statements contained in this Form...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NDIS fraud reports reveal the scheme's weakest points

Conversation, The (Australia) Last year, nearly in National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) payments were cancelled as they were thought to be fraudulent. But more recent estimates suggest that may be nowhere near the level of fraud occurring in the scheme. Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission. chief. Michael Phelan. has warned as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sapiens Partners with Insurtech Marketplace Player Intellagents to Expand its P&C Ecosystem

PRNewswire/ -- , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today an agreement with Intellagents, a no-code, hybrid cloud, independent insurance marketplace platform provider. The partnership expands the Sapiens CoreSuite for P&C ecosystem and connects agents and insurers to a new...
SOFTWARE
U.S. Attorney: Long Island chiropractor pleads guilty to $1M health care fraud

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Earlier today, in federal court in Central Islip, Peter Adamczak, a licensed chiropractor operating in East Meadow, Long Island, pleaded guilty to health care fraud in connection with billing a private insurance company over $1 million for acupuncture services that were never performed. The proceeding was held before United States Magistrate Judge Arlene R. Lindsay.
LAW
Colorado workers, employers to begin paying 0.45% of wages for voter-approved paid leave program

Starting in 2024, Colorado employees will be able to receive 12 weeks of paid family or medical leave provided by the state through. as part of Proposition 118. The FAMLI program ensures all employees have access to paid leave to take care of themselves or family members. People can use FAMLI for instances such as care for a new child, care for themselves, care for a family member's serious health condition, making arrangements for a family military deployment or addressing safety needs and the impact of domestic violence or sexual assault.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Powerful reactions pour in as FDA clears way for hearing aids to be available over the counter

Hearing aids will soon be offered over-the-counter, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in the latest step to make the devices more accessible and affordable. The move was celebrated by the Biden administration as an agenda win, as the president had run on a platform of expanding access to high-quality health care and lowering costs for the American public.“As early as mid-October, Americans will be able to purchase more affordable hearing aids over the counter at pharmacies and stores across the country,” Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House on Tuesday.“When too few...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Schillinger Insurance Offers a Wide Range of Commercial Insurance in Sandusky and Bad Axe, Michigan: Business owners can avail commercial risk management coverage through Schillinger Insurance.

Port Austin, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2022 -- Schillinger Insurance was established in 1947 and has emerged as one of the most widely trusted providers of home, business, life, and. . It is an integrity-driven independent insurance agency that makes use of technology to deliver risk management solutions to its...
BAD AXE, MI
