NHL
Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
NHL
Three questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets
Merzlikins regaining form, top-line center among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Blue Jackets 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will Merzlikins rebound?. The Blue...
NHL
Gaudreau talks life since joining Blue Jackets in sit-down with NHL.com
VOORHEES, N.J. -- Johnny Gaudreau finally has been enjoying some quiet time. He's been able to visit with family and friends in his native New Jersey and played the Checking for Charity hockey tournament last weekend. It's been a welcome respite from the whirlwind of changes that had been going...
NHL
Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy projections for 2022-23
Gaudreau remains top 15 left wing option after signing, boosts Laine on No. 1 line. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Columbus Blue Jackets. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
NHL
Conor Geekie Using Summer Workouts to Prepare for Life as a Professional
Conor Geekie chose to not spend the summer sulking. Not only was he forced to watch almost all of rookie development camp from the sidelines -- including the annual black and white scrimmage -- following a minor injury, but he also was unable to attend Team Canada's development camp the following week.
NHL
Three questions facing Colorado Avalanche
Second-line center, Georgiev's potential as starter among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Colorado Avalanche. [Avalanche 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Who...
NHL
CBJ announce ticket offers and value packs for 2022-23 season
Discounted tickets for students are available throughout the season. The Columbus Blue Jackets have launched the 2022-23 promotional ticket offers including specials for families and students to attend home games at Nationwide Arena. Starting today, families can take advantage of the Dispatch Family Value Pack presented by The Columbus Dispatch....
NHL
Sharpen Up: August 15, 2022 | Sheahan re-signs, Miller date date and more
We are one month away from the start of the Prospects Challenge. The Sabres will once again host the Prospects Challenge from September 15 to 19 at LECOM Harborcenter. For the first time in the history of the tournament, the Sabres will be joined by five other teams to compete in a round-robin challenge featuring prospects from each team. The participating teams this season are the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
Colorado Avalanche fantasy projections for 2022-23
Makar tops NHL.com's D-man rankings; MacKinnon, Rantanen also among 10 best overall. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identified relevant players from the Colorado Avalanche. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Brendan Gaunce
Stats: 30 GP, 5-2-7 Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Brendan Gaunce spent a lot of time on Interstate 71 this past year after splitting his season with the Blue Jackets between Columbus and the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, the top farm team in the organization.
NHL
Lightning prospect Duke stands out with intensity, hockey sense
BRANDON, Fla. -- Dylan Duke quietly went about his business recently during Tampa Bay Lightning development camp. That is until it came time for the 3-on-3 tournament at the end of camp. That's when the forward's competitive fire was lit. "I think I had my legs pretty good," Duke said....
NHL
Miro Heiskanen is ready to firmly place himself among the league's elite
Despite battling mono and looking tired at times last season, Heiskanen posted numbers that were pretty close to his career averages. He logged 24:53 in average time on ice and had 36 points in 70 games, or about a half point a game (which is what he's done in 275 career games). He was seventh in puck possession at 51.8 percent and was used in the most challenging situations by the coaching staff.
NHL
Top center in NHL in 3 seasons debated
McDavid, Matthews, MacKinnon among favorites of NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts chose the top 20 centers in the League in a special program that airs at 5 p.m. ET on NHL Network. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best center in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
NHL
Big Games, New Rivalries Plentiful in Upcoming Predators Season
In case you hadn't heard, single game tickets for the Nashville Predators 2022-23 season are now available to the general public, including their entire slate of home games. If you're not sure which tickets to drop into your cart just yet, our home schedule guide below may be able to nudge you in the right direction:
NHL
BLOG: Stuart a fit for Woodcroft's evolving assistant profile
EDMONTON, AB - Head Coach Jay Woodcroft set out on his search for an assistant coach earlier this summer hoping to add another valuable voice to his Oilers coaching staff. Throughout the process of interviewing a number of potential candidates, eventually landing on the hiring of former 12-year NHL veteran Mark Stuart, Woodcroft took the opportunity to further improve his own craft as his profile for the perfect fit for the position slowly came together.
NHL
Panarin following in Kovalev's path, trying to win Cup with Rangers
Forward has become friends in New York with 1994 Stanley Cup hero. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler offers his popular feature, "Then and Now," featuring former...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Adam Boqvist
After career highs in goals (11) and points (22) last season, Adam Boqvist had no trouble extending his time with the Blue Jackets. The three-year contract Boqvist signed back in July will double his time in the NHL after two seasons in Chicago and one here in Columbus. The former...
NHL
Hirvonen, Niemela get Maple Leafs' attention at 2022 World Juniors
EDMONTON -- Roni Hirvonen and Topi Niemela have helped Finland advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship and the Toronto Maple Leafs are pleased with their progress. Niemela, a 20-year-old defenseman, has four assists in four games. Hirvonen, a 20-year-old forward prospect, is team captain...
NHL
Inside look at Columbus Blue Jackets
Addition of Gaudreau boosts power play, brings leadership, credibility. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Columbus Blue Jackets will enter the 2022-23 season older, maybe wiser, but certainly more expensive in...
NHL
Martin hired by Kalamazoo, becomes second Black coach currently in ECHL
Former minor-league goalie is seventh overall in history of men's professional hockey. Joel Martin was hired as coach of Kalamazoo of the ECHL on Monday, becoming the second current Black coach of a North American men's professional hockey team. The 39-year-old, who was also named the director of hockey operations,...
