We are one month away from the start of the Prospects Challenge. The Sabres will once again host the Prospects Challenge from September 15 to 19 at LECOM Harborcenter. For the first time in the history of the tournament, the Sabres will be joined by five other teams to compete in a round-robin challenge featuring prospects from each team. The participating teams this season are the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO