Bradenton, FL

Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota invites residents to shape the future of Shade Avenue

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now until Aug, 31 residents can help shape the future of Shade Avenue by taking a community feedback survey. Planning is underway to transform Shade Avenue into a “Complete Street” that promotes safe travel for biking, walking and driving. The area will encompass Shade Avenue from the city limit at Hibiscus Street to 15th Street.
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters

"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota

Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
NORTH PORT, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Is The Grove On Target With New Grocery Store?

The mystery about what grocery store might be coming to The Grove at Wesley Chapel has brewed for more than a year, since it was first teased on social media, but the answer finally may be close to being unveiled. According to records filed with Pasco County, potential unnamed developers...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Selby Foundation CEO to Retire

The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation has announced that its president and CEO, Carol Butera, will retire effective next spring. Butera joined the foundation in July 2017 as its executive director and was later promoted to president and CEO. Prior to joining the foundation, she served as vice-president of development at Children First and at the former Sarasota YMCA for a decade prior to that.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota-area beaches again cleared for swimming

No-swim advisories for three Sarasota-area beaches were dropped Saturday following a new round of testing, the Florida Department of Health said. Concentrations of enterococcus bacteria returned to acceptable concentrations at Siesta Key Beach, North Lido Beach and Lido Casino, which is about midway down the shoreline of Lido Key, authorities said.
SARASOTA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care

Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
POLK COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

ISO treats Young, single female ISO her perfect match. Loves: walks, treats, and affection. Cassie’s an 1 1/2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American girl. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com. Queen Bee. This 10-year-old tortie cuts through the pretense:...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

Enjoy mochi donuts and Korean rice dogs at this new Tampa shop

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla—Mochinut Tampa is open for business! The donut company got its start in Hawaii and has various locations across the country and overseas, but this is one of the first shops to open in Tampa Bay. So what are mochi donuts? They are the perfect union of...
TAMPA, FL
treasurecoast.com

MCSO Deputies save unresponsive man on burning boat in Manatee Pocket

MCSO Deputies save unresponsive man on burning boat in Manatee Pocket. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- MCSO deputies jump into an inferno to save an unresponsive man from a burning boat. This is what happened!. A home video security camera captured the intense moments that MCSO Marine Deputy Buddy Sprott and...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

