Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
ospreyobserver.com
Realtor Makes $100 Donation To Raining Cats And Dogs Shelter With Every Sale
Karyn Scech is a residential estate agent with Yellowfin Realty. She sells homes in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties. Scech has been in business for six years with Yellowfin but has lived in the area for over 30 years and has an extensive network. She belongs to the Valrico...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota invites residents to shape the future of Shade Avenue
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now until Aug, 31 residents can help shape the future of Shade Avenue by taking a community feedback survey. Planning is underway to transform Shade Avenue into a “Complete Street” that promotes safe travel for biking, walking and driving. The area will encompass Shade Avenue from the city limit at Hibiscus Street to 15th Street.
VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters
"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
Longboat Observer
New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota
Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Is The Grove On Target With New Grocery Store?
The mystery about what grocery store might be coming to The Grove at Wesley Chapel has brewed for more than a year, since it was first teased on social media, but the answer finally may be close to being unveiled. According to records filed with Pasco County, potential unnamed developers...
sarasotamagazine.com
Selby Foundation CEO to Retire
The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation has announced that its president and CEO, Carol Butera, will retire effective next spring. Butera joined the foundation in July 2017 as its executive director and was later promoted to president and CEO. Prior to joining the foundation, she served as vice-president of development at Children First and at the former Sarasota YMCA for a decade prior to that.
WATCH: Lightning strike sparks small fire on Florida road
A detective's dashcam video captured a lightning strike sparking a small fire along a Florida road.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota-area beaches again cleared for swimming
No-swim advisories for three Sarasota-area beaches were dropped Saturday following a new round of testing, the Florida Department of Health said. Concentrations of enterococcus bacteria returned to acceptable concentrations at Siesta Key Beach, North Lido Beach and Lido Casino, which is about midway down the shoreline of Lido Key, authorities said.
Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care
Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
Manatee County fire lieutenant donates kidney to Tampa nurse, wife of fellow firefighter
For firefighters, saving lives is part of the job, but one Tampa Bay area firefighter went above and beyond, giving a Tampa NICU nurse a second chance at life.
thegabber.com
Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg
ISO treats Young, single female ISO her perfect match. Loves: walks, treats, and affection. Cassie’s an 1 1/2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American girl. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com. Queen Bee. This 10-year-old tortie cuts through the pretense:...
Palm Harbor rallies around community hero as she battles cancer
Palm Harbor rallies around community hero Casey Hunt — wife, mom, do-gooder — as she battles uterine cancer.
‘No swim’ advisories lifted for Sarasota beaches
The “no swim” advisories have been lifted for Sarasota County beaches.
Raccoons trapped in cages on roof of Seminole Heights home upset neighbors
Some Seminole Heights neighbors say they are mortified after what they saw on Tuesday -- two racoons trapped in metal cages on a roof, in direct sunlight. One suffered and died.
Flag flown in memory of local vets one too many in Tampa community, sparks controversy
Friends of three Lake Wales veterans who recently passed away want to fly an American flag over a club in their gated community, but their HOA decided against allowing that display in a third common area.
cltampa.com
Once again, Siesta Key and other Sarasota County beaches are closed for swimming, due to high levels of poop bacteria
Just weeks after the Department of Health (DOH) shut down multiple beaches for swimming in Sarasota County due to high levels of harmful bacteria , the agency is doing it again. The DOH has now declared a "no swim" advisories for three Sarasota beaches. During a routine water testing on...
Mysuncoast.com
End of an era: Old-fashioned mullet smoker to close after 43 years of business
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota fisherman is nearing the end of an era. For 43 years, George Nodaros has been a champion of old school cooking, spending countless Saturday morning smoking mullet for eager customers. His method is an old fashioned style that’s rarely seen around modern Sarasota.
ABC Action News
Enjoy mochi donuts and Korean rice dogs at this new Tampa shop
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla—Mochinut Tampa is open for business! The donut company got its start in Hawaii and has various locations across the country and overseas, but this is one of the first shops to open in Tampa Bay. So what are mochi donuts? They are the perfect union of...
Baycare Medical Group Sued After Tampa Attorney With Claustrophobia Dies
LUTZ, Fla. – On July 21, Baycare Medical Group and four affiliated physicians were sued in the death of former attorney Mitchell C. Robiner. Robiner was associated with Brooks and Brooks Law Firm located in Tampa. He was 51 when he passed away on June
treasurecoast.com
MCSO Deputies save unresponsive man on burning boat in Manatee Pocket
MCSO Deputies save unresponsive man on burning boat in Manatee Pocket. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- MCSO deputies jump into an inferno to save an unresponsive man from a burning boat. This is what happened!. A home video security camera captured the intense moments that MCSO Marine Deputy Buddy Sprott and...
