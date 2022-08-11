ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors

Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season

Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
NBA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Bronny James, LeBron's son, throws down emphatic poster dunk

Bronny James went coast-to-coast for an emphatic poster dunk against the U18 French National Select Team in Paris on Monday. The highlight-reel one-handed slam was reminiscent of his father LeBron, who went wild on Twitter over the dunk. Bronny finished with a game-high 25 points for California Basketball Club (CBC),...
NBA
Yardbarker

Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"

Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

1 opposing team is threat to sign Jordan Poole away from Warriors?

One opponent may soon be crashing the Golden State Warriors’ Poole party. An Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com this week that the Orlando Magic could potentially be a threat to sign shooting guard Jordan Poole away from Golden State next summer. Deveney adds that the Magic might be armed with as much as $60 million in cap space, which the Warriors, who are trapped in the luxury tax abyss, will likely be unable to compete with for Poole.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga

The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach.  For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for […] The post Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics draft pick Juhann Begarin to return to Paris for 2022-23

Juhann Begarin won't be making his NBA debut for the Boston Celtics during the 2022-23 season. Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported Monday that Begarin will return to LNB Pro A (France) team Paris for the upcoming campaign. Begarin remaining with Paris is not a huge surprise. The Celtics...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Ben Simmons, Sixers reach settlement after All-Star filed grievance to recoup part of $20 million, per report

Although Ben Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets over six months ago, there were still some loose ends that needed to be tied up between the All-Star guard and his former franchise. Simmons filed a grievance against the Sixers back in April in an effort to recoup a portion of the nearly $20 million in salary that Philadelphia withheld from him last season for refusing to play in games prior to getting traded. Now, the two sides have come to an agreement, per Adrian Wojnarowski, though the exact dollar amount will remain confidential.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

