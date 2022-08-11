Read full article on original website
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Draymond Green wants fans to 'remind' Klay Thompson he's owed $3000 from a Dominos bet...as the four-time NBA champ reveals Warriors' plane secrets
They say you should always pay your debts. If not, you may find yourself reminded on a national podcast by a four-time NBA Champion. That is where Klay Thompson finds himself currently, after teammate Draymond Green chose his eponymously titled podcast to notify the world of the arrears. 'Every now...
Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul attend Draymond's wedding
Warriors star Draymond Green got married to his wife Hazel Renee this weekend, and NBA notables like Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Seth Curry and Rich Paul were in attendance.
Cavaliers Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Brooklyn Nets are scouring the NBA for suitable trade offers centered around Kevin Durant. Durant requested a trade before the free agency moratorium began in June and recently he tried to speed up the process with an ultimatum. In a meeting with ownership and team personnel, Durant made his...
RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
TMZ.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors
Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Magic Johnson Tried To Give Him The 1980 Finals MVP Award
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson led an era of unparalleled success for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s. The two of them took the Showtime Lakers to 8 NBA Finals in that decade, winning 5 titles, with the first one coming in 1980. That triumph in 1980 was somewhat...
Ex-No. 1 pick gives Kevin Durant incredible advice on how to force trade
Former No. 1 overall draft pick Andrew Bogut gave Kevin Durant some pretty incredible advice on how to get his way with a trade request. In late June, Durant requested the Brooklyn Nets trade him even though he has four years left on his current contract. The Nets so far have not relented, and they even seem to be playing hardball with the former MVP.
Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season
Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Bronny James, LeBron's son, throws down emphatic poster dunk
Bronny James went coast-to-coast for an emphatic poster dunk against the U18 French National Select Team in Paris on Monday. The highlight-reel one-handed slam was reminiscent of his father LeBron, who went wild on Twitter over the dunk. Bronny finished with a game-high 25 points for California Basketball Club (CBC),...
Yardbarker
Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"
Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
1 opposing team is threat to sign Jordan Poole away from Warriors?
One opponent may soon be crashing the Golden State Warriors’ Poole party. An Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com this week that the Orlando Magic could potentially be a threat to sign shooting guard Jordan Poole away from Golden State next summer. Deveney adds that the Magic might be armed with as much as $60 million in cap space, which the Warriors, who are trapped in the luxury tax abyss, will likely be unable to compete with for Poole.
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga
The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach. For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for […] The post Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics draft pick Juhann Begarin to return to Paris for 2022-23
Juhann Begarin won't be making his NBA debut for the Boston Celtics during the 2022-23 season. Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported Monday that Begarin will return to LNB Pro A (France) team Paris for the upcoming campaign. Begarin remaining with Paris is not a huge surprise. The Celtics...
Brown on Cowboys WR Injuries: ‘Tell Jerry Jones to Call Me’
The free agent wide receiver wants to hear from Dallas.
Richard Jefferson throws shade at LeBron James' standing with Lakers
LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in NBA history, and many consider him one of the three greatest players in league history. But his ranking among the greatest to play for the Los Angeles Lakers is more questionable. It is mostly because he joined the team as...
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons, Sixers reach settlement after All-Star filed grievance to recoup part of $20 million, per report
Although Ben Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets over six months ago, there were still some loose ends that needed to be tied up between the All-Star guard and his former franchise. Simmons filed a grievance against the Sixers back in April in an effort to recoup a portion of the nearly $20 million in salary that Philadelphia withheld from him last season for refusing to play in games prior to getting traded. Now, the two sides have come to an agreement, per Adrian Wojnarowski, though the exact dollar amount will remain confidential.
Cowboys Confirm Tyron Smith Report; Dallas Injury Update
DENVER - The Dallas Cowboys have confirmed the injury status of Tyron Smith, who as CowboysSI.com was first to report last week sustained a minor ankle injury on Thursday during joint practice work with the Broncos here in Denver, but after having left the field briefly, did return for more ...
