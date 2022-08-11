Read full article on original website
Iowans Are the Most Midwestern According to Science
Real people, with real jobs are spending a whole lot of time trying to figure out the answer to this vague yet seemingly simple question. Okay...there's a relatively easy way to find out the real answer, and that is by just straight up Googling "what is the Midwest?" According to...
Small College in Iowa Discovers Seven New-to-Iowa Species
Luther College is located in one of the prettiest parts of the Hawkeye State, Decorah. With nature galore, it's the perfect place to analyze Iowa wildlife, insects included. In a recent study conducted on the bee population on and near its campus, it was determined that seven of the 55 bee species accounted for had never been recorded in Iowa prior to the study.
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
Iowa State Fair Staple Event Breaks Another Record
Another record has been broken at the Iowa State Fair. Each year, The Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, and Office of the Governor of Iowa team up to help the community by hosting its annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show. This special steer show is held...
Is It Legal To Spread Ashes At the Iowa State Fair?
Watch where you walk at the Iowa State Fair! Animal manure and food that's been dropped are the least of your worries. As an Iowa transplant, I just love going to the Iowa State Fair. This is my second summer in the Hawkeye State and I have always enjoyed my brief visits to the Des Moines Fair.
Iowa Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Best Community Colleges
To go to college or not to go to college, that is the question. It's a question hundreds of thousands of Americans have to answer every year. Do you think you'll need college to advance in your career choice? Do you want to have a 4-year college experience? Do you have good enough grades to get into the school you want? Can you even afford to go?
Only Two Iowa Golf Courses Remain with a Very Unique Trait
For golf lovers, there's nothing better than playing a round on a beautiful Iowa day. When you want to get away, there's no better place than a golf course. They're always quiet spots that provide a wonderful opportunity to catch up with friends as you play 9 or 18 holes. Some days your game is there for you and on other days... well, you prefer to forget those. No matter how bad it gets, just don't act like this guy.
Iowa Is Part Of A 13 Thousand Pound Pizza Recall
No… how could they do this… to PIZZA of all things?! First, we keep seeing updates on a massive dairy recall, now there’s another for pizza???. The latest recall notice to hit Iowa shelves takes us over to the freezer section. On Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture sent out a recall notice for Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, which is based out of Woodridge Illinois, for over 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza.
Meet Bessie, The Oldest Living Person In Iowa
Bessie Hendricks was born November 7, 1907, and is not only the oldest person living in Iowa, she is also currently the oldest known living person in the United States, according to Gerontology. She is a supercentenarian which is a person who has reached the age of 110. She was born on a farm southeast of Auburn, Iowa.
MASSIVE Plant And Animal Based Milk Recall In Iowa
When is it time to cut your losses when you have to recall a lot of your products? Over the last few months, I have read over a number of recalls from companies that affect stores in Iowa and other states across the country, but none of them were as long as this one.
Iowa Has Some of the Thriftiest People In The Country
Who doesn't love a good trip to the thrift store? According to a recent study, Iowans may love it a little more than the rest of America. There are more than 25,000 consignment or resale stores in the United States, according to the U.S. Census. Thrifting is a multi-billion dollar...
Cow Causes Thousands Of Dollars In Damages In Northeast Iowa
When you’re driving at night, you must be paying close attention to your surroundings. It's dark out, animals can jump out at any second, or even the road conditions can make it so your drive is that much more dangerous. When you are watching out for animals on the...
Iowa Hy-Vee’s to Offer a New Self Checkout Method
When you go to most any large department or grocery store, you're greeted with many different payment methods. You can pay with cash, credit/debit, and with a check in most cases. You can tap your phone or watch and use Apple Pay or Google Pay or any other touch pay method.
Music Superstar Celebrates Return With Iowa State Fair Show
It was an emotional weekend for one major musical act. Fair officials are back this year with some of the best performers across every single genre. You can check out more details on all of the happenings at the Iowa State Fair here. Running from August 11th to the 21st,...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Is Human Trafficking Bad at the IA State Fair? New Study Launched
There's nothing quite like the Iowa State Fair. People come from every corner of the state, musical acts flow in from different parts of the country, and there's always a game, different food, or exhibit to see for the first time. It's easy to get caught up in the excitement...
Iowa’s Oldest Bar is Older Than the Civil War
Quick history lesson for you. The Civil war began 161 years ago, in 1861, at Fort Sumter in South Carolina. According to Senate, On April 12, Confederate troops fired on Fort Sumter in the Charleston Harbor. Did you know there is a bar located just northeast of Dubuque that is close to a decade older than that? This bar was around 6 years after Iowa was recognized as a state. Is it just me or is that pretty crazy? This bar has been operational since 1852, according to the Des Moines Register.
Iowa AG Continues To Fight Washington Leaders For Farmers
It seems like everyone keeps talking about the high prices farmers are paying for fertilizer, but this is not something just farmers are dealing with. With high prices of fertilizer, more questions rise about access to food and their prices. Over the past year, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has...
I Can’t Believe They Still Have These in Iowa
I had no clue these things still existed until my fiance and I moved to Iowa. I started to believe these were just something we saw in movies or on tv. In all seriousness, I'm not sure I've ever seen one of these in my life. I'm pretty sure where I grew up in Minneapolis they had their own spots they would set up and you had to go to them.
Life-Saving Road Rule All Iowans Should Know
It’s always a good sight to see- when the corn is growing tall and green. But it can also indicate that the roads are going to be a little more dangerous. Here in Iowa, we are no strangers to tall corn, tractors on roads, and country roads. But just like the first snowfall of the year, drivers seem to forget to adjust their driving practices accordingly.
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa.
