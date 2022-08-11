ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

'Back to the Drive-in' revisits drive-in theaters during the pandemic and their work to adapt during changing times

Relatively early in the pandemic, drive-in theaters’ popularity was more than a blast from the past. With indoor theaters closed and restrictions on social distancing, outdoor venues allowed people to gather. New Orleans got a still-popular outdoor venue in the form of The Broadside, and there were other pop-up drive-in movies and concerts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Countdown to Kiss A Pig

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New adventure for COAST clients starts in Slidell

Imagine a weeklong journey celebrating the importance of active living and self-care in all areas of life. “We want you to thrive … not just survive,” said COAST Wellness Coordinator Kristy Livaudais. Sound interesting? Then try it. Thanks to a grant from the Administration on Community Living, COAST...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Orleans Justice Center plagued by 'chronic understaffing'

NEW ORLEANS — Just one part of the issues at the Orleans Justice Center is what Sheriff Susan Hutson calls 'chronic understaffing'. Deputies working at the jail start at just $15.57/hr– that's around $32,000 per year. To put that in perspective – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office offers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Dooky Chase’s, Leah Chase subject of new TV series

NEW ORLEANS — Known today as a community staple for authentic Creole cuisine and historically as a meeting place for Civil Rights movement leaders, Dooky Chase’s Restaurant is now the set of a new series honoring its matriarch, the late Leah Chase, also known as “The Queen of Creole Cuisine.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Storm preparation event to include free hurricane supplies

As we head into the most active part of the hurricane season for Louisiana, the Pontchartrain Conservancy and the city’s NOLA Ready are helping out with a “Storm Aware & Prepare” event on Saturday (Aug. 20) from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
