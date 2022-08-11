Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
'Back to the Drive-in' revisits drive-in theaters during the pandemic and their work to adapt during changing times
Relatively early in the pandemic, drive-in theaters’ popularity was more than a blast from the past. With indoor theaters closed and restrictions on social distancing, outdoor venues allowed people to gather. New Orleans got a still-popular outdoor venue in the form of The Broadside, and there were other pop-up drive-in movies and concerts.
fox8live.com
Countdown to Kiss A Pig
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
fox8live.com
Covington 4-year-old hospitalized in Texas, in need of lung transplant
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ava Thomas was a playful 4-year-old not that long ago. “Hey,” she said with a big smile on a home video provided by her parents, John and Jennifer Thomas of Covington. “We celebrated her birthday. We had a crawfish boil. We had all of our...
NOLA.com
New adventure for COAST clients starts in Slidell
Imagine a weeklong journey celebrating the importance of active living and self-care in all areas of life. “We want you to thrive … not just survive,” said COAST Wellness Coordinator Kristy Livaudais. Sound interesting? Then try it. Thanks to a grant from the Administration on Community Living, COAST...
NOLA.com
The Rev. Alfred Young Jr., Covington pastor and community leader, dies at age 66
The Rev. Alfred Young Jr., a beloved pastor and community leader on the northshore, died Sunday at Hospice House in Slidell, leaving behind his wife of 48 years and six children. He was 66. His son, the Rev. Alfred Nathan Young III, recalled a lifetime of community-centered work when reflecting...
Orleans Justice Center plagued by 'chronic understaffing'
NEW ORLEANS — Just one part of the issues at the Orleans Justice Center is what Sheriff Susan Hutson calls 'chronic understaffing'. Deputies working at the jail start at just $15.57/hr– that's around $32,000 per year. To put that in perspective – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office offers...
cenlanow.com
Award-winning journalist recalls decades of crime issues in New Orleans
MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— Richard Angelico has taken up a few hobbies in his retirement. But his passion used to be chasing stories as an investigative reporter in Crescent City. “First thing I ever covered was a riot at Southern University,” Angelico said. “I did a lot of stories where...
The Dark History Behind the Huey P Long Bridge in Louisiana
Eerie stories about the Huey P. Long bridge abound in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Described as a modern engineering marvel, this 4.5-mile bridge over the Mississippi River carries 4 lanes of the US 90 highway as well as a 2-track railroad line.
Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
Dooky Chase’s, Leah Chase subject of new TV series
NEW ORLEANS — Known today as a community staple for authentic Creole cuisine and historically as a meeting place for Civil Rights movement leaders, Dooky Chase’s Restaurant is now the set of a new series honoring its matriarch, the late Leah Chase, also known as “The Queen of Creole Cuisine.”
fox8live.com
HBO sets release date for New Orleans-based ‘Katrina Babies’ documentary
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - HBO finally sets a release date for “Katrina Babies,” the first feature-length documentary directed by New Orleans native and filmmaker Edward Buckles Jr. HBO and its HBO Max streaming service will premiere “Katrina Babies” on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. CST -- just...
Former LSU Health chancellor spent charity funds on lavish trips, dinners, liquor, gifts
No one at the foundation ever objected to reimbursing Larry Hollier, even when he didn’t provide detailed receipts. David Hammer / Eyewitness Investigator, Joseph Cranney/ Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. Published: 6:59 PM CDT August 12, 2022. Updated: 2:51 PM CDT August 13, 2022. NEW ORLEANS. While chancellor of...
Skip the Hurricane — frozen Irish Coffee is a New Orleans staple worth sipping
If you ever find yourself in New Orleans' French Quarter, perched on a stool inside Molly's at the Market, a frozen Irish Coffee sloshing in your gut and feeling that kind of inner glow that translates to "Man, I wish I could stay here forever," you would not be the first.
NOLA.com
Baby’s death realized worst fears of worried family, friends who called in 7 welfare checks: JPSO
In the two months before 3-month-old Madelyn King was found dead in the bedroom of her Old Jefferson home, relatives and friends of her mother, Michelle Herrington, made at least seven phone calls to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office requesting welfare checks for mother and daughter, authorities said. In fact,...
NOLA.com
LSU Health chancellor held special account, charged for liquor, limos, first-class flights
While chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier used a special account to buy wedding gifts, liquor, lavish dinners and travel for himself and his wife that included luxury hotel stays, limousines and first-class flights, records show. Though his annual pay was above $1 million — more than...
fox8live.com
Orleans Parish inmates plead for food and help during 3-day protest; sheriff refuses to discuss with Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-day protest inside the Orleans Justice Center has reportedly come to an end, according to other news outlets. Sheriff Susan Hutson and her staff, meanwhile, continued to ignore questions about the standoff from Fox 8. A group of inmates barricaded inside the jail pleaded for...
NOLA.com
Defense in former Slidell priest's molestation case seeks info from Archdiocese of New Orleans
The attorney for a former Slidell priest accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy has subpoenaed the Archdiocese of New Orleans, seeking a raft of documents that concern Patrick Wattigny. Wattigny, who was pastor of St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Slidell, was arrested in October 2020, and accused of...
gentillymessenger.com
Storm preparation event to include free hurricane supplies
As we head into the most active part of the hurricane season for Louisiana, the Pontchartrain Conservancy and the city’s NOLA Ready are helping out with a “Storm Aware & Prepare” event on Saturday (Aug. 20) from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive.
Pastor pleads for an end to gun violence after son shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — Fighting back tears, Christiana Ford never thought she’d be in this situation again. “It’s not right, it’s not right,” Ford said. “It’s nothing like losing a child.”. Ford already lost one son to gun violence in Texas. August 5th, she...
tmpresale.com
Eagles: Hotel California 2022 Tour in New Orleans, LA Nov 19, 2022 – presale password
The Eagles: Hotel California 2022 Tour presale code has just been posted. This is a great chance for you to order tickets for Eagles: Hotel California 2022 Tour before the general public. You don’t want to miss Eagles: Hotel California 2022 Tour’s show in New Orleans do you? Tickets could...
