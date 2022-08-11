Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Max Coblentz and Greg Lane each aim to fill Hovey's Ward 7 seat
Max Coblentz and Greg Lane are vying for the Ward 7 seat on Auburn City Council, which is currently held by Jay Hovey. Hovey is running against Sherri Reese in November to become the next state senator for District 27. The Auburn municipal election is Aug. 23. Coblentz, a banker,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's how Wickles Pickles teamed with Jack's to create the Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger
From humble beginnings in Dadeville, Wickles Pickles has become a nationally known brand with sales of 5 million jars last year. On Monday, Jack’s, another Alabama company, announced that it’s adding a Wickles Pickles-inspired sandwich to its menu. The Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger will be available at the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Dadeville football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season
Football is finally back, with high school teams across the area set to kick off the season this week. Here’s a look at the Dadeville Tigers heading into the season:. For Dadeville, it’s all about the weapons, and getting those weapons loose in space. After burning up the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Super 8 Seniors: Opelika’s Kaden Cooper electric anywhere on the field for the Bulldogs
The O-A News is running the Super 8 Seniors series in the leadup to the high school football season. Previously: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard; Karmello English, Central-Phenix City; Elijah Whitfield, Lanett; Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott; Bradyn Joiner, Auburn High. Kaden Cooper could do it all for the Opelika offense if he was...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika Lions Club recycles used eyeglasses, seeks donations
After collecting donations of good, used eyeglasses from citizens of Opelika, Lions Club members Lisa Ledbetter-Bell, David Bell, Jim Allen and Gayron Davis sorted through 2,523 pairs of eyeglasses, which will be cleaned, prescription-gauged and forwarded for international distribution to areas of high need on mission trips. Junior Morgan, third...
Opelika-Auburn News
Breaking: Wreck on I-85 near Cusseta causing northbound traffic to back up toward Opelika
Traffic is currently backed up for more than five miles on I-85 northbound in Alabama, starting past Exit 70 near Cusseta and stretching back toward Opelika. If you're heading to Atlanta right now from the Auburn-Opelika area, you should take a detour such as U.S. Highway 29 before you get on I-85.
wtvy.com
Ivey welcomes South Dakota Governor to Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A potentially positive update about the health and well being of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey came in the form of a series of photos sent by her office on Friday of her greeting an important guest to the state. The Governor’s office put out a release...
Opelika-Auburn News
'You can't always control your animals or your children': Randy and Oline Price charged with 'large animals running at large'
State Sen. Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on Monday and charged with three counts each of “large animals running at large,” a misdemeanor offense, according to a press release from the Opelika Police Department. The animal in question was a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
aldailynews.com
With record ETF, Alabama leaders are considering tax rebates
The state is set to have record and excess tax revenue in the Education Trust Fund when the 2022 fiscal year ends in late September and leaders are discussing potential uses for the unspent funds. An income tax rebate is an option, the chairman of the Senate education budget committee...
1 killed in attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The second suspect is now in custody. ORIGINAL: Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. According to officers, the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. The victim of the robbery was shot and killed on a National Forest […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Elmore County Board of Education Holds Special Called Meeting Thursday
The Elmore County Board of Education held a special called meeting on August 11, 2022. The Superintendent and five of seven board members were present, with Joey Holley and Leisa Finley being absent. Attendance was small with only a couple of community members present. The meeting was streamed live on Facebook for those who wanted to watch but the video was only available for live viewing.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for August 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 25 min ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police arrest 15-year-old and 16-year-old, charge them with first-degree robbery
Auburn Police arrested a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old on Thursday and charged them with first-degree robbery. The 16-year-old is from Auburn and the 15-year-old is from Loachapoka. Police said the arrest stems from the report of a robbery near the 700 block of Stubb Avenue on Aug. 9. The victim...
