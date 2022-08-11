ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Max Coblentz and Greg Lane each aim to fill Hovey's Ward 7 seat

Max Coblentz and Greg Lane are vying for the Ward 7 seat on Auburn City Council, which is currently held by Jay Hovey. Hovey is running against Sherri Reese in November to become the next state senator for District 27. The Auburn municipal election is Aug. 23. Coblentz, a banker,...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Dadeville football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

Football is finally back, with high school teams across the area set to kick off the season this week. Here’s a look at the Dadeville Tigers heading into the season:. For Dadeville, it’s all about the weapons, and getting those weapons loose in space. After burning up the...
DADEVILLE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika Lions Club recycles used eyeglasses, seeks donations

After collecting donations of good, used eyeglasses from citizens of Opelika, Lions Club members Lisa Ledbetter-Bell, David Bell, Jim Allen and Gayron Davis sorted through 2,523 pairs of eyeglasses, which will be cleaned, prescription-gauged and forwarded for international distribution to areas of high need on mission trips. Junior Morgan, third...
wtvy.com

Ivey welcomes South Dakota Governor to Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A potentially positive update about the health and well being of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey came in the form of a series of photos sent by her office on Friday of her greeting an important guest to the state. The Governor’s office put out a release...
Adam Russell
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

With record ETF, Alabama leaders are considering tax rebates

The state is set to have record and excess tax revenue in the Education Trust Fund when the 2022 fiscal year ends in late September and leaders are discussing potential uses for the unspent funds. An income tax rebate is an option, the chairman of the Senate education budget committee...
CBS 42

1 killed in attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The second suspect is now in custody. ORIGINAL: Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. According to officers, the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. The victim of the robbery was shot and killed on a National Forest […]
CLAY COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Elmore County Board of Education Holds Special Called Meeting Thursday

The Elmore County Board of Education held a special called meeting on August 11, 2022. The Superintendent and five of seven board members were present, with Joey Holley and Leisa Finley being absent. Attendance was small with only a couple of community members present. The meeting was streamed live on Facebook for those who wanted to watch but the video was only available for live viewing.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
