Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Related
tamaractalk.com
Rose Schadick Celebrates 104th Birthday with a Special Proclamation from the Tamarac Mayor
Rose Schadick and Mayor Michelle Gomez {Courtesy of City of Tamarac}. Rose Schadick has always loved her birthdays, but her most recent one was a little extra special. On August 5, only three weeks after a bad case of COVID, Rose turned 104. This week, the staff at Wickshire Senior...
Click10.com
Black Pepper Festival features food, drinks, back after pandemic pause
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – If you’re looking for something fun and free to do this weekend, look no further. The Black Pepper Food and Wine Festival is back for its second year after a pandemic pause. The outdoor event is Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3 to 8...
margatetalk.com
A ‘World Class’ Downtown: Margate to Hear New Proposal For Stalled City Center Project
Margate officials will hear a new pitch for developing the city’s long-stalled City Center project, which would create a sprawling downtown off State Road 7. SeaVest Consulting Services, a Kentucky firm, will present Margate’s Community Redevelopment Agency with its vision for a 1.5 million square foot, mixed-use property at the agency’s Aug. 17 meeting.
Click10.com
All Miami-Dade public school students to receive free meals for entire school year
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – All public school students in Miami-Dade County will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year, the district confirmed on Monday. The change was made due to an amendment to the school board policy for serving meals to students under the National School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
islandernews.com
Three island favorites participating in 2022 Miami Spice, featuring exclusive menus
The popular Miami Spice program, now in its 21st year, returns in August and September offering fixed-price menus to popular restaurants in the Greater Miami and Miami Beach areas, including three island restaurants who are participating in 2022. Miami Spice Restaurant Months is a program of The Greater Miami Convention...
TICKET ALERT: Johnny Mathis Celebrates 67 Years as a Recording Artist at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts
The Coral Springs Center for the Arts announced a performance by one of the world’s greatest vocalists. As Barbra Streisand said, “There are a number of good singers, a smaller handful of great singers, and then there’s Johnny Mathis.”. Celebrating his 67th Year as a recording artist...
tamaractalk.com
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
Click10.com
More than 5,000 jobs up for grabs at upcoming career fair at FTX Arena
MIAMI – The Alliance Career Fair is being held next week at the FTX Arena, and more than 5,000 jobs from over 100 brands are available. Organizers are encouraging South Florida veterans to attend the career fair, although it’s open to non-veterans as well. The career fair is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Miami closes Virginia Key Outdoor Center over code violations
Virginia Key Outdoor Center. Photo courtesy of Esther AlonsoThe city of Miami shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center on Friday for several code violations and more than $140,000 in past-due rent.The recreation center's director of operations and marketing, Diana Perez-Pazos, told Axios that police threatened to arrest her if she refused to sign an arrest affidavit for the code violations. The center, which is on city-owned property, shared surveillance video of the police investigation with WPLG Local 10. What they're saying: Both Perez-Pazos and the center's owner, Esther Alonso, denied the accusations. Perez-Pazos told Axios she believes the...
WSVN-TV
Rick Ross, Foot Locker team up for back-to-school event in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Rick Ross helped some South Florida schoolchildren get styled as they prepare to head back to class. The rapper teamed up with Foot Locker to host a back-to-school event at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens, Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of families...
EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks
Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Mobile Home Park community off Pembroke Road dealing with eviction
Pembroke Park - In a field at the back of Lakeside Park Estates Mobile Home Park off Pembroke Road, concrete and pieces of mobile homes are piling up. It's what's left of some homesites after the park owner notified tenants in March they were being evicted. There are over 200 homesites that residents rent. Trinity Broadcasting Network, the owner of the park did not respond to requests for comment. Since residents were informed of the eviction, at least 100 have left.Laurie Laney, who has lived here for 20 years hasn't figured out her next move. "It's very sad because not only did we live...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
WOW Mobile Brings Free Pet Care to Miami-Dade County Residents
Miami-Dade Animal Services continues to help care for animals across the county and has a program in place to help residents get medical care for their pets. The WOW Mobile, which stands for Wellness on Wheels, provides essential veterinary services like vaccinations and check-ups to make sure your pet is healthy.
Lockdown at Berkshire Elementary School leads to panic among parents
Palm Beach County deputies responded to Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Adds Barber To His Résumé After Giving Out Back-To-School Haircuts
Miami Gardens, FL – Rick Ross is a man of many talents, and he can now add barber to his growing résumé. While hosting a back-to-school event with at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens on Saturday (August 14), Rozay picked up a pair of clippers and gave one lucky (or unlucky) kid a haircut.
Deerfield News
MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
Here’s a story that will warm your heart:
While visiting the Broward County Courthouse, a five-year-old boy approached. BSO Deputy Richard Sessions. He expressed that he wanted to be a police officer when he grew up and asked for a high five.
cw34.com
Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
Body found along Atlantic Ave. near I-95
The eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue near Interstate 95 were closed for several hours after a body was found Monday morning.
tamaractalk.com
Lauderhill Woman Shot; Dies After Driving Herself to Broward Health North
A Lauderhill woman was shot early Sunday and died after driving herself to Broward Health North hospital, authorities said. Investigators believe Anaysha Donjoie, 20, was shot somewhere in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives on Monday were still working to determine where and how Donjoie was struck by gunfire, as well as who shot her.
Comments / 0