Tamarac, FL

Click10.com

All Miami-Dade public school students to receive free meals for entire school year

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – All public school students in Miami-Dade County will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year, the district confirmed on Monday. The change was made due to an amendment to the school board policy for serving meals to students under the National School...
Rob's Bageland of Tamarac Closes

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
City of Miami closes Virginia Key Outdoor Center over code violations

Virginia Key Outdoor Center. Photo courtesy of Esther AlonsoThe city of Miami shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center on Friday for several code violations and more than $140,000 in past-due rent.The recreation center's director of operations and marketing, Diana Perez-Pazos, told Axios that police threatened to arrest her if she refused to sign an arrest affidavit for the code violations. The center, which is on city-owned property, shared surveillance video of the police investigation with WPLG Local 10. What they're saying: Both Perez-Pazos and the center's owner, Esther Alonso, denied the accusations. Perez-Pazos told Axios she believes the...
EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks

Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Mobile Home Park community off Pembroke Road dealing with eviction

Pembroke Park - In a field at the back of Lakeside Park Estates Mobile Home Park off Pembroke Road, concrete and pieces of mobile homes are piling up.  It's what's left of some homesites after the park owner notified tenants in March they were being evicted.  There are over 200 homesites that residents rent. Trinity Broadcasting Network, the owner of the park did not respond to requests for comment. Since residents were informed of the eviction, at least 100 have left.Laurie Laney, who has lived here for 20 years hasn't figured out her next move. "It's very sad because not only did we live...
WOW Mobile Brings Free Pet Care to Miami-Dade County Residents

Miami-Dade Animal Services continues to help care for animals across the county and has a program in place to help residents get medical care for their pets. The WOW Mobile, which stands for Wellness on Wheels, provides essential veterinary services like vaccinations and check-ups to make sure your pet is healthy.
MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
Lauderhill Woman Shot; Dies After Driving Herself to Broward Health North

A Lauderhill woman was shot early Sunday and died after driving herself to Broward Health North hospital, authorities said. Investigators believe Anaysha Donjoie, 20, was shot somewhere in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives on Monday were still working to determine where and how Donjoie was struck by gunfire, as well as who shot her.
