4d ago
Yeah he’s probably out on bond now!!! Gotta make good money for good lawyer to get him off the hook
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: A teenager, two men injured in shootings; gun stolen in an armed robbery
Three shootings were reported within 24 hours this weekend on Uptown streets. A man was also robbed of his gun in Central City near St. Charles Avenue. A teenager was shot in the chest Sunday evening (Aug. 14) near South Claiborne Avenue and Louisiana, the New Orleans Police Department reported.
NOPD searches for Uptown shooting suspect
The NOPD asks the public for help in locating and identifying a suspect in the ongoing investigation of an Uptown shooting. The shooting happened last Monday in the 4300 block of Magazine Street.
Juvenile shot outside a Houma bowling alley says Terrebonne sheriff
An altercation outside a bowling alley in Houma ends with shots fired and a juvenile injured with a gunshot wound. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says the shooting happened shortly after 11:00 pm on Saturday in the parking lot
NOLA.com
Man shot multiple times after refusing to surrender vehicle to armed robber, police say
New Orleans police are investigating an armed robbery attempt in Pines Village that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night. Police responded to the armed robbery attempt in the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. An armed suspect approached the 60-year-old man and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The man refused, and the suspect shot him several times, police said, then fled. The victim went to a hospital.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire
The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
Fatal double shooting Sunday leaves woman dead, man and dog wounded
The woman was declared dead on the scene while the man was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment.
WWL-TV
Man dead after fatal hit-and-run, suspect arrested
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one man dead. Police say the crash happened early Monday morning at North Robertson and Music streets intersection. The victim was found lying in the street and declared dead at the scene. Officers...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating shooting in the Bywater
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Bywater on Sunday afternoon that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds. Initial reports show that an adult male sustained multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of North Rampart and Saint Ferdinand Streets around 12:51 p.m.
wgno.com
Four shootings, four victims hospitalized across New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three men and a woman were hospitalized after four separate shootings around the city overnight. The New Orleans Police Department is looking for information on all incidents. Two of the shootings happened in the Algiers area, the first happened in the 3300 block of Garden...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Lower Ninth Ward identified as commercial fisher, father of two
A man who was found shot dead Aug. 4 in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward has been identified as a commercial fisher and father of two from Poydras. Authorities say the body of Darrel Gonzales, Jr., 39, was discovered under the North Claiborne Avenue bridge at Jourdan Road. He had been shot multiple times.
NOPD searching for suspected armed robber
NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Ivan Ballard in the investigation of an armed robbery and shooting incident that occurred August 12, 2022 in the 7800 block of Sail Street.
wbrz.com
Three-day standoff at New Orleans-area jail over after inmates set off sprinkler system, flooded pod
NEW ORLEANS - Inmates in a high-security pod in the Orleans Parish Justice Center barricaded themselves in and blocked out jail staff Friday night, giving them a letter with a list of demands. The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the inmates in the pod were all either violent offenders...
fox8live.com
Charges pending after pedestrian struck, killed in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning (Aug. 15) in New Orleans, according to police. The NOPD says the crash happened at the intersection of N. Robertson and Music streets around 2:17 a.m. A man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was struck.
brproud.com
LPSO: 2 teen girls missing since Sunday
WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. The sheriff’s office identified the missing teens as 14-year-old Destiney Demoll and 15-year-old Kayla Watkins. Authorities said both were last seen together at their guardian’s home in Watson on Sunday, Aug. 14.
NOLA.com
Baby’s death realized worst fears of worried family, friends who called in 7 welfare checks: JPSO
In the two months before 3-month-old Madelyn King was found dead in the bedroom of her Old Jefferson home, relatives and friends of her mother, Michelle Herrington, made at least seven phone calls to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office requesting welfare checks for mother and daughter, authorities said. In fact,...
WDSU
Suspected flash bangs deployed at New Orleans jail revolt
What appears to be flash bangs could be seen and heard coming from the barricaded ward of the Orleans Justice Center where inmates have been barricaded inside since Friday. Flash bangs are a non lethal law enforcement tool typically used when trying to enter a blocked or otherwise unstable building.
School bus involved in four-vehicle car crash on I-10 Monday morning: Kenner PD
Interstate 10 westbound has one lane closed as of 9:14 a.m.
WDSU
Shooting in New Orleans East, incident believed to be domestic
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the New Orleans East area that left one woman with a gunshot graze wound Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound on the 7800 block of Sail Street around 4:52 p.m. Ivan Ballard, 19,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans jail protest ends when authorities break in, citing activation of sprinklers
On the third day of a protest by high-security inmates at the Orleans Justice Center who had barricaded their pod, refusing food, water and medication, authorities moved in late Sunday, apparently ending what was described as a nonviolent standoff. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said in a news release that...
WDSU
Three separate shootings reported in less than 5 hours in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings that happened less than five hours after each other on Saturday night and Sunday morning. One shooting happened in the B.W. Cooper Apartments neighborhood at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. Reports show that a...
Comments / 11