ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 11

AP_001756.7465c62730c54f0e9b28185b65d218c1.1522
4d ago

Yeah he’s probably out on bond now!!! Gotta make good money for good lawyer to get him off the hook

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Man shot multiple times after refusing to surrender vehicle to armed robber, police say

New Orleans police are investigating an armed robbery attempt in Pines Village that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night. Police responded to the armed robbery attempt in the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. An armed suspect approached the 60-year-old man and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The man refused, and the suspect shot him several times, police said, then fled. The victim went to a hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Metairie, LA
City
Kenner, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Man dead after fatal hit-and-run, suspect arrested

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one man dead. Police say the crash happened early Monday morning at North Robertson and Music streets intersection. The victim was found lying in the street and declared dead at the scene. Officers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigating shooting in the Bywater

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Bywater on Sunday afternoon that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds. Initial reports show that an adult male sustained multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of North Rampart and Saint Ferdinand Streets around 12:51 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Toussaint
wgno.com

Four shootings, four victims hospitalized across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three men and a woman were hospitalized after four separate shootings around the city overnight. The New Orleans Police Department is looking for information on all incidents. Two of the shootings happened in the Algiers area, the first happened in the 3300 block of Garden...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakeview#Serial#Violent Crime#Larce Spikes#Jpso
fox8live.com

Charges pending after pedestrian struck, killed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning (Aug. 15) in New Orleans, according to police. The NOPD says the crash happened at the intersection of N. Robertson and Music streets around 2:17 a.m. A man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was struck.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

LPSO: 2 teen girls missing since Sunday

WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. The sheriff’s office identified the missing teens as 14-year-old Destiney Demoll and 15-year-old Kayla Watkins. Authorities said both were last seen together at their guardian’s home in Watson on Sunday, Aug. 14.
WATSON, LA
WDSU

Suspected flash bangs deployed at New Orleans jail revolt

What appears to be flash bangs could be seen and heard coming from the barricaded ward of the Orleans Justice Center where inmates have been barricaded inside since Friday. Flash bangs are a non lethal law enforcement tool typically used when trying to enter a blocked or otherwise unstable building.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

Three separate shootings reported in less than 5 hours in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings that happened less than five hours after each other on Saturday night and Sunday morning. One shooting happened in the B.W. Cooper Apartments neighborhood at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. Reports show that a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy