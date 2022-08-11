California Bills Allowing Interstate Marijuana Commerce And Protecting Employees Advance, While Psychedelics Legalization Fate Unclear

A Michigan appeals court ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer does not need to testify this week in an Oakland County lawsuit that is currently keeping abortions legal in the state. The ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals comes a day before a court hearing where lawyers for county prosecutors who want the right to criminally charge abortion providers subpoenaed Whitmer to answer questions in relation to an abortion-related lawsuit that she filed. ...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO