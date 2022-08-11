ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darryl Morris
4d ago

was she complaining when Americans especially veterans were sleeping on the floors while waiting too be processed an placed that been going on for years the system us over loaded has been for years

Key Homeless Group Says NYC Hiding Shelter Problems in Missing Data

Data is missing from certain of New York City's daily homeless shelter reports, potentially concealing serious problems like a failure to place families by legally mandated deadlines, according to the Coalition for the Homeless. New York City officials, for their part, acknowledge a key inaccuracy in at least one report...
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab

Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people

Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat

Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat -Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash. "Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.
Brooklyn community mourns beloved homeless man crushed by building trash compactor: ‘He was a good person’ (EXCLUSIVE)

As good deeds go, David Lester’s was the ultimate sacrifice: Shimmying down a garbage chute to retrieve a set of keys. As a result, Lester’s troubled life ended in a gruesome death, crushed at the bottom of a trash compactor, his last words muted by desperate screams. Cops said Lester, 51, died early Friday morning after he got trapped in the garbage crushing contraption at the Medgar Evers ...
Mayor Adams signs off on six laws to bolster abortion rights in NYC: ‘We’re not leaving our sisters behind’

Mayor Adams signed off on six new laws Friday aimed at bolstering women’s access to abortions — a response to the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. The laws — collectively known as the NYC Abortion Rights Act — will require the city Health Department to provide abortion pills for free to patients seeking to terminate pregnancies, place restrictions on city cash going to ...
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report

An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry

Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
Attorney General James Stops Robocall Company Hired in Scheme to Suppress Black Voters Ahead of 2020 Election

Conspiracy Theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Paid Message Communications to Send Out Voter Intimidation Robocall. Lawsuit Against Wohl and Burkman for Targeting Black Voters Continues. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with robocalling platform Message Communications, Inc. (Message Communications) for its involvement...
