Darryl Morris
4d ago
was she complaining when Americans especially veterans were sleeping on the floors while waiting too be processed an placed that been going on for years the system us over loaded has been for years
Key Homeless Group Says NYC Hiding Shelter Problems in Missing Data
Data is missing from certain of New York City's daily homeless shelter reports, potentially concealing serious problems like a failure to place families by legally mandated deadlines, according to the Coalition for the Homeless. New York City officials, for their part, acknowledge a key inaccuracy in at least one report...
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people
Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
On the Record with Mayor Eric Adams: NYC will fulfill its moral and legal obligation to house migrants
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has a moral and legal obligation to house the migrants being bused in from Texas, according to Mayor Eric Adams. “That is what we have done and what we will continue to do,” Adams told PIX11’s Dan Mannarino during an interview on PIX on Politics. As the buses […]
Underfunded ‘supervised release’ programs in NY struggle to keep up
Albany, N.Y. — Underfunded and often overwhelmed, New York’s “supervised release” programs are struggling to help reduce recidivism among the people they’re designed to help keep out of jail. Data analyzed by the Times Union suggests that the challenge is most acute when someone is...
Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat
Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat -Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash. "Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.
NYC investigates firing of spokeswoman who spoke on migrants in shelters: sources
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the first immigrants and asylum seekers began arriving, New York City shelters quickly became overrun, and migrants were forced to stay overnight on the city’s homeless intake office floor. The practice is illegal, and as word began to leak out, sources told PIX11 that Department of Social Services spokeswoman Julia […]
Brooklyn community mourns beloved homeless man crushed by building trash compactor: ‘He was a good person’ (EXCLUSIVE)
As good deeds go, David Lester’s was the ultimate sacrifice: Shimmying down a garbage chute to retrieve a set of keys. As a result, Lester’s troubled life ended in a gruesome death, crushed at the bottom of a trash compactor, his last words muted by desperate screams. Cops said Lester, 51, died early Friday morning after he got trapped in the garbage crushing contraption at the Medgar Evers ...
Mayor Adams signs off on six laws to bolster abortion rights in NYC: ‘We’re not leaving our sisters behind’
Mayor Adams signed off on six new laws Friday aimed at bolstering women’s access to abortions — a response to the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. The laws — collectively known as the NYC Abortion Rights Act — will require the city Health Department to provide abortion pills for free to patients seeking to terminate pregnancies, place restrictions on city cash going to ...
After a rough June primary in New York, insurgent progressive candidates are doubling down
For many progressive challengers hoping to defeat more moderate opponents, the June Democratic primaries were a huge disappointment. Incumbents won the day, from Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado on down to Assembly members like Erik Dilan and Michael Benedetto. But that was just round one. Now, the...
NYC jobs program to help connect 2,300 low-income New Yorkers to industrial and construction careers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A city jobs program that launched Monday will help put more than 2,000 low-income New Yorkers on the path to careers in the industrial and construction sectors. Mayor Eric Adams announced the new program, called “New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers,” that...
A year after affordable housing lottery was launched, dozens of apartments sit vacant in South Bronx development
It's been over a year since a lottery was launched for a luxury "affordable" housing development located at 276 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven which was asking $2,000 a month for a studio and upwards of $2,400 for two-bedroom units.
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
New Yorkers in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—SNAP—get the maximum level of food benefits for August.
Mayor Eric Adams says NYC has a humanitarian and legal responsibility to find shelter for asylum seekers from Texas
NEW YORK — New York City says nearly 5,000 people seeking asylum have arrived from Texas, under the order of Gov. Greg Abbott. Mayor Eric Adams joined CBS News New York on Friday morning to discuss what’s being done to help them. “Not only is this a humanitarian...
NYC’s women of color electeds feel excluded, silenced at Gracie Mansion heritage events
On Aug. 10, an often overlooked group of elected officials — Dominican women, from state and local politicians to those who are first in several city industries — said they felt further invisible and invalidated at an event intended to celebrate the progress that New York’s leading Dominican community has made.
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry
Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
Tenants of Bronx building sue landlords after months of living without heat
The tenants of a Stratford Avenue apartment building filed a lawsuit against their landlords after living without essentials for months.
Attorney General James Stops Robocall Company Hired in Scheme to Suppress Black Voters Ahead of 2020 Election
Conspiracy Theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Paid Message Communications to Send Out Voter Intimidation Robocall. Lawsuit Against Wohl and Burkman for Targeting Black Voters Continues. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with robocalling platform Message Communications, Inc. (Message Communications) for its involvement...
Several survivors gathered to discuss funds and share their tragic experiences after the massacre at Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday afternoon, a handful of people gathered to say they feel forgotten since the Tops mass shooting. One woman was in the store with her daughter. She told her heartbreaking story of survival and why she hopes to be compensated like other victims. "I have...
