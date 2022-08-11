New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War

Read full article on original website
Upstate New York infested with spotted lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
To fight influx of illegal drugs, New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy,...
Here Are The Top 8 Insanely Rich People in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world, according to Forbes,. With 107 billionaire residents, worth over $640 billion, The Big Apple is home...
Spotted lanternfly in New York: 7 key questions answered as state expert weighs in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the spotted lanternfly continues to increase its numbers across New York, a state expert recently shared pertinent information about the invasive species. The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in New York State -- on Staten Island -- in 2020, and is native to China...
These 7 Counties in New York State Had The Most Evictions This Year
Lots of landlords in New York State had a rough couple of years in 2020 and 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped almost all evictions around the state. But this year, in 2022, data shows that evictions are back in action, although not at the same levels they were at in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Compared to other states, New York has pretty strict rules about evictions and the legal process to kick a tenant out.
If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?
If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores
New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Aug. 13, 2022
Tickets are going fast for our NYC meetup on Aug. 23! Network, learn and listen to an expert-led panel discussion about CAURD and DASNY from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here. We’ve been pumping out a whole bunch of scoops, stories and Q&As this week at NY Cannabis Insider, from new info on CAURD program progress to Curaleaf’s labeling snafu and introductions to more power players in NY’s weed industry.
NYC Landlords to Exclude Criminal Records in Controversial Housing Bill
A controversial new housing bill has been making its rounds across New York City and many are speaking out in protest. Formally known as the Fair Chance for Housing Act, if passed it would prohibit landlords from using a potential tenant's criminal record against them when applying to rent a home or apartment.
New York's Cannabis Resource Fair: One state senator's push to revolutionize the weed industry
New York, New York - TAG24 NEWS attended the Cannabis Resource Fair on Wednesday to get the inside scoop on the future of NY cannabis and speak with the state senator pushing to shape it. The event, organized and hosted by Democratic Senator Jessica Ramos, took place at La Boom,...
A spate of horrific attacks in New York has people fearful of returning to work
Companies in New York City face another setback as they push workers to come back to work: Employees are saying they don't feel safe in the city anymore.
With less than two weeks until marijuana retail licenses open, how many dispensary spots has NY secured?
Tickets are going fast for our NYC meetup on Aug. 23! Network, learn and listen to an expert-led panel discussion about CAURD and DASNY from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here. Under the Office of Cannabis Management’s conditional adult-use retail dispensary program. must agree to locate in a...
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
NYC teachers accused of using fake vaccination cards to be brought back on payroll
The Department of Education will bring 82 teachers who were suspended without pay pending an investigation into whether they used fake COVID-19 vaccination cards back on the payroll.
Polio Now Detected in NYC Sewage; State Identifies More Than 20 Samples of Concern
The virus that causes paralytic polio infections has been detected in New York City wastewater samples, state and city health officials jointly announced Friday, sounding the latest in a series of escalating alarms about potentially ongoing community spread of the once-dreaded childhood disease declared eradicated in the United States more than 40 years ago.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
Andrew Cuomo sues New York state over legal bills
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the state’s attorney general alleging she improperly rejected his request for legal counsel in his sexual misconduct suit brought by a state trooper. The lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday in the Manhattan Supreme Court, alleges New York Attorney General Letitia James’s […]
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know
People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
NY State DMV Scam Alert! Get This Text? Delete Immediately!
How many times a week does your phone ring and the ID says SPAM Risk or Potential SPAM? Those are easy to decline and move on from but what about the ones that look genuine? A phone call, text, email and even your social media accounts an get avenues that bag guys use to try to scam you.
