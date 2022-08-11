Read full article on original website
Noem releases social study standards burnishing U.S. history
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has released a revised proposal for social studies standards in public schools. They would present a mostly shining vision of America’s history after an initial draft of the standards came under heavy criticism last year from both conservatives and Native American educators. The Republican governor claims the new standards are free from “political agendas” and contain an increased focus on Native American history. The new standards emphasize the qualities of America’s founders. Noem selected the 15-member workgroup that crafted the proposal.
Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska's 2 elections on Tuesday
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska primary on Tuesday will feature two elections. In one, Alaskans get their first shot at using ranked choice voting in a statewide election in a U.S. House special special in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. The former governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee faces Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Peltola in the race to fill the remainder of Rep. Don Young's term. Young died in March. The winner may not be known until late August. The other election is the state primary in which the top four vote-getters in the races for U.S. Senate, House, governor and legislature will advance to the general election.
Education reEnvisioned BOCES (Colorado) Selects Synergy Student Information System
'Fiscally responsible' solution will provide comprehensive functionality and flexibility for member districts. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edupoint® Educational Systems announced today that Education reEnvisioned BOCES has selected the company’s industry-leading Synergy® Student Information System (SIS) for its own student data management needs as well as those of its member schools. The BOCES represents 12 schools serving 5,000 students.
Plane plunges into lake at Arizona-Utah border, killing 2
PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed over the weekend into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line, killing two people and leaving five injured. Federal Aviation Administration officials said Monday that the pilot reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the single-engine Cessna 207 went down in Lake Powell National Park. The plane with seven people aboard reportedly was submerged in the lake after the crash. FAA officials three of the people who were hurt suffered serious injuries and two had minor injuries. The FAA says the National Transportation Board is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.
Oregon justice fires panel due to lack of public defenders
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s chief justice has fired all the members of the Public Defense Services Commission, frustrated that hundreds of defendants charged with crimes and who cannot afford an attorney have been unable to find public defenders to represent them. The unprecedented action comes as Oregon’s unique public defender system has come under such strain that it is at the breaking point. Criminal defendants in Oregon who have gone without legal representation due to a shortage of public defenders filed a lawsuit in May that alleges the state is violating their constitutional right to legal counsel and a speedy trial.
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator has determined that the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin last year was an accident. The office issued its determination after completing an autopsy of Halyna Hutchins and reviewing law enforcement reports. Some of those reports were made public Monday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. Prosecutors have not yet decided if any charges will be filed in the case. An FBI analysis of the revolver in Baldwin's hand during the Oct. 21 rehearsal suggested it was in working order at the time and would not have discharged unless the trigger had been pulled.
Ex-Indiana attorney general joins GOP race for Walorski seat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, whose time in office was marred by allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party, is seeking the Republican nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski following her death in a highway crash. Hill is among at least five candidates in a growing field of candidates for Saturday’s Republican caucus to take Walorski’s place on the November election ballot in northern Indiana's solidly GOP 2nd Congressional District. The other candidates include Rudy Yakym, who Walorski’s husband endorsed Monday. Yakym is an executive with Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest and a former Walorski campaign staffer.
Smokies to require parking passes beginning next March
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Beginning next March, visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park will need to purchase a parking pass to use the facilities. Park Superintendent Cassius Cash says the fee is needed to keep up with maintenance and staffing demands at the country’s most visited national park. The Smokies have seen at 57% increase in visitors over the past decade with a record 14.1 million visits in 2021. However, Cash says appropriations aren’t based on visitations and have remained relatively flat. In addition to the parking passes, the park is increasing camping fees. All the money raised will go directly into staffing, deferred maintenance and operations.
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians. More than 3 million people who were benefitting from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance as of July 31 will get the money. A Kemp spokesperson said Monday that payments will start as early as September. The decision will put money in the hands of less affluent Georgians as November's election approaches. Democrat Stacey Abrams criticizes the decision as one of Kemp's "election-year vote buying schemes.” Kemp's challenger for governor says it's hypocritical for Kemp to tout federal spending that he has criticized.
