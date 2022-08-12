MPD chief: Officers' reaction to DA's office, Juvenile Court changes is mixed

“Behind The Headlines,” hosted by Eric Barnes, CEO of The Daily Memphian, airs on WKNO Fridays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 8:30 a.m. Watch the show now via the video link atop this story. Or listen to the podcast version that includes extended conversation not in the television version.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis says she is talking with the city’s police ranks about the coming change in the District Attorney’s office and Juvenile Court leadership following the county general election earlier this month.

Former Shelby County Commissioner Steve Mulroy takes office Sept. 1 as District Attorney after upsetting incumbent prosecutor Amy Weirich in a hard-fought campaign focused on criminal justice reform.

The election also saw Memphis City Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon topple Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael in a race that had the same theme.

“I think it’s quite natural for them to be concerned,” Davis said in the podcast version of the WKNO Channel 10 program “Behind The Headlines,” referring to reaction in the police ranks.

“Sometimes elections have a tendency to put the most negative commentary out,” she said. “But we have worked internally to communicate with officers that we have a job to do. We don’t want to get too distracted about what could or what might possibly happen.”

Mulroy and Sugarmon each campaigned on promising reforms in both institutions that are part of the county’s criminal justice system.

Each specifically ruled out a house-cleaning approach to taking office at the end of this month but pledged to look closely at specific policies and were critical of existing policies.

Both represent changes in leadership that has come from within the organization.

Weirich began as a prosecutor in the office in 1991.

Michael’s exit marks a break in 60 years of leadership from Kenneth Turner to Curtis Person Jr. to Michael. Michael was hired by Turner and had Person’s backing in the 2014 campaign to succeed Person as Juvenile Court judge.

“Police are nervous all the time. That’s just the nature of police,” Davis said of the shift.

“I’m constantly trying to talk them off the ledge — that everything is going to be OK,” she said. “What I have tried to convey to our officers is that we have a job to do — that we will continue to do the job that we are paid to do — that the taxpayers expect and that our community members and business members expect — regardless of who is in the DA’s office.”

An early topic in the transition is expected to be bail reform, which Mulroy campaigned on with specific terms favoring release without bond for those accused of nonviolent crimes.

Weirich described his position in campaign attack ads as a near wholesale release without bail for defendants for any offense.

“I’m sure that’s going to be a subject matter that comes up,” Davis said. “If it’s determined that person needs some type of mental health support or some type of oversight or there is a new program where there is oversight for that individual — we will support anything that is tried until it fails.

“What we are concerned about more than anything is the increase in the number of calls we get and the 20% of the people who have committed 80% of the crimes,” she said.

Bail policy is a politically sensitive topic.

On Monday, Aug. 8, Weirich and Mulroy made a joint appearance before the commission to each endorse funding for a new bail hearing courtroom fully staffed by judicial commissioners and others to make decisions on bail.

The commission approved the funding.

Still to come is an order from the current group of General Sessions Criminal Court judges on the conditions the bail court will operate under.

The courtroom means prosecutors will be involved in the hearings instead of the current method that is limited to judicial commissioners and pretrial services coordinators.

The courtroom funding drew opposition from owners of local bail bond companies who saw it as a move to eliminate all requirements to pay a bond for release before trial.

They also complained about the possibility of eliminating paying a bond for release if it means the defendant will incur a financial debt in order to make the payment.

Meanwhile, the Memphis police force remains just below 2,000 officers with a common goal of the department and city government of 2,500 officers.

But Davis said 85% of the commissioned officers have signed on for retention bonuses that come with a pledge to remain on the force for two- and five-year terms. That includes higher dollar amounts for the five-year commitment.

“We won’t see any bleeding over the next couple of years because of those bonuses,” she said.

But Davis was quick to add that the city won’t know for about another year if the bonuses and other measures to bolster recruitment of city residents are working and if so, which specific approaches are working.

“What we get concerned about is if we lose officers that are moving to agencies that are comparable to ours,” she said. “Sometimes officers don’t want to do the kind of work that we have to do every day. We can’t compare the Memphis Police Department with some of the other agencies around us. They don’t have the work load that we do.”

