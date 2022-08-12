ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MPD chief: Officers' reaction to DA's office, Juvenile Court changes is mixed

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtugI_0hE3Ama000

“Behind The Headlines,” hosted by Eric Barnes, CEO of The Daily Memphian, airs on WKNO Fridays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 8:30 a.m. Watch the show now via the video link atop this story. Or listen to the podcast version that includes extended conversation not in the television version.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis says she is talking with the city’s police ranks about the coming change in the District Attorney’s office and Juvenile Court leadership following the county general election earlier this month.

Former Shelby County Commissioner Steve Mulroy takes office Sept. 1 as District Attorney after upsetting incumbent prosecutor Amy Weirich in a hard-fought campaign focused on criminal justice reform.

The election also saw Memphis City Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon topple Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael in a race that had the same theme.

“I think it’s quite natural for them to be concerned,” Davis said in the podcast version of the WKNO Channel 10 program “Behind The Headlines,” referring to reaction in the police ranks.

“Sometimes elections have a tendency to put the most negative commentary out,” she said. “But we have worked internally to communicate with officers that we have a job to do. We don’t want to get too distracted about what could or what might possibly happen.”

Mulroy and Sugarmon each campaigned on promising reforms in both institutions that are part of the county’s criminal justice system.

Each specifically ruled out a house-cleaning approach to taking office at the end of this month but pledged to look closely at specific policies and were critical of existing policies.

Both represent changes in leadership that has come from within the organization.

Weirich began as a prosecutor in the office in 1991.

Michael’s exit marks a break in 60 years of leadership from Kenneth Turner to Curtis Person Jr. to Michael. Michael was hired by Turner and had Person’s backing in the 2014 campaign to succeed Person as Juvenile Court judge.

“Police are nervous all the time. That’s just the nature of police,” Davis said of the shift.

“I’m constantly trying to talk them off the ledge — that everything is going to be OK,” she said. “What I have tried to convey to our officers is that we have a job to do — that we will continue to do the job that we are paid to do — that the taxpayers expect and that our community members and business members expect — regardless of who is in the DA’s office.”

An early topic in the transition is expected to be bail reform, which Mulroy campaigned on with specific terms favoring release without bond for those accused of nonviolent crimes.

Weirich described his position in campaign attack ads as a near wholesale release without bail for defendants for any offense.

“I’m sure that’s going to be a subject matter that comes up,” Davis said. “If it’s determined that person needs some type of mental health support or some type of oversight or there is a new program where there is oversight for that individual — we will support anything that is tried until it fails.

“What we are concerned about more than anything is the increase in the number of calls we get and the 20% of the people who have committed 80% of the crimes,” she said.

Bail policy is a politically sensitive topic.

On Monday, Aug. 8, Weirich and Mulroy made a joint appearance before the commission to each endorse funding for a new bail hearing courtroom fully staffed by judicial commissioners and others to make decisions on bail.

The commission approved the funding.

Still to come is an order from the current group of General Sessions Criminal Court judges on the conditions the bail court will operate under.

The courtroom means prosecutors will be involved in the hearings instead of the current method that is limited to judicial commissioners and pretrial services coordinators.

The courtroom funding drew opposition from owners of local bail bond companies who saw it as a move to eliminate all requirements to pay a bond for release before trial.

They also complained about the possibility of eliminating paying a bond for release if it means the defendant will incur a financial debt in order to make the payment.

Meanwhile, the Memphis police force remains just below 2,000 officers with a common goal of the department and city government of 2,500 officers.

But Davis said 85% of the commissioned officers have signed on for retention bonuses that come with a pledge to remain on the force for two- and five-year terms. That includes higher dollar amounts for the five-year commitment.

“We won’t see any bleeding over the next couple of years because of those bonuses,” she said.

But Davis was quick to add that the city won’t know for about another year if the bonuses and other measures to bolster recruitment of city residents are working and if so, which specific approaches are working.

“What we get concerned about is if we lose officers that are moving to agencies that are comparable to ours,” she said. “Sometimes officers don’t want to do the kind of work that we have to do every day. We can’t compare the Memphis Police Department with some of the other agencies around us. They don’t have the work load that we do.”

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher and Google Podcasts .

Comments / 7

A Christian
5d ago

Qualify life violations will double under this new system. Law-abiding citizens will leave a long with what's left of good-paying jobs. I hope I am wrong, but I don't think so.

Reply
5
Gloria Clayton
4d ago

These two people sounds like Donald Trump you lost move on we can't control what happens in Washington D.C. but we can control our small city they need to move on because we are not going to stand for it in Memphis.They are talking exactly like trump we black people's doesn't care about what they have to say you lost move on

Reply
3
Tim buck
4d ago

lots and lots and more and more crimes will be committed by juveniles, it'll be a revolving door. Leo's time to retire or move onto a officer supported department. folks get ready for the tears and pray marches to stop the violence.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Six shot outside Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were shot outside a Memphis hospital early Tuesday and four of the victims remain in critical condition, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:42 a.m. at Methodist North Hospital, Memphis police said. Two victims were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men arrested in West Memphis murder, third suspect wanted

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two suspects in a shooting death in West Memphis have been arrested and charged with capital murder and other offenses. Tayshaun Worles, 21, and Vincent Williams, 19, were booked into the Crittenden County jail Monday, according to jail records. City officials said the men are charged in connection with the June […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WATN Local Memphis

Several injured after overnight shootout at Methodist North Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shoot out in front of the emergency room entrance at Methodist North Hospital Tuesday morning at 12:42 a.m. The shooting left six victims injured. Two victims were transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition. Four victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. One of those four is now in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis community advocates expressed their pain and urged others to do more. They reacted to connected overnight shootings in Raleigh that ended near Methodist North Hospital and resulted in the charges of three teenagers. That followed another deadly shooting in Raleigh this past weekend, which...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Couple shot at while following friend’s stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a husband and wife were dodging bullets after they decided to follow their friend’s stolen vehicle. Police said the vehicle was taken from the 4200 block of Riverdale Road in Hickory Hill on August 9. They said the couple decided to follow them, and the suspect started shooting at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Juvenile Court#Memphis Police#Cash Bail#Wkno Fridays#Memphis City Court
WREG

Woman accused of shooting at co-worker at 2 Star Jr Wings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The wings at 2 Star Jr may be hot, but police say things got even hotter at the North Memphis restaurant last week when a woman fired shots at a co-worker. Miracle Johnson, 23, has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism. Police said Johnson fired at least ten shots at Dna […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed

WHITEHAVEN, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven is mourning the loss of another prominent community advocate who was shot and killed in what witnesses and friends believe was yet another deadly carjacking. Memphis police and loved ones confirmed that 60-year-old Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed over the weekend near Craigmont...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WREG

Suspect accidentally shot by 2nd suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting; charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect has been arrested after showing up at a local hospital and admitting his involvement in a deadly Whitehaven shooting. Police say 18-year-old Tyler Rideout was being treated at Methodist South after being shot when he told investigators that he was responsible for a shooting that left one person dead earlier that day.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2nd person arrested in East Memphis car burglaries, $4K in items stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have arrested a second person involved in a string of car break-ins in an East Memphis neighborhood in mid-July. $4,200 worth of items were taken from at least four vehicles near Leonora and Verosa. Police said several pairs of sunglasses, power tools, a laptop computer, and guns were among the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

60-year-old shot to death in Raleigh; police seek woman in case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 60-year-old woman was found dead at the scene of a shooting Saturday night in Raleigh. Officers responded to the 5100 block of Yale Road at 11:17 p.m. The victim was later identified as Yvonne Nelson. She was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Nelson was a philanthropist to the Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged in chop shop bust after victim spots his stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars after investigators say they recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition, stolen guns, and stolen vehicles at a North Memphis home. Multiple cars remain outside the home off Lexington Circle but police said earlier this week there were even more. A man told officers Monday he spotted his stolen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy