Fort Myers facing uncertainty as it tries to keep playoff streak alive

Sam Sirianni, Jr., has seen just about all there is to see when it comes to Fort Myers High School football.

The Green Wave are one of the most historic programs in the country, with more than 600 wins in 102 seasons. And Sirianni has been there for half of them -- first as a player, then assistant for his father, and now in his 21st season as head coach.

Even with all that institutional knowledge, the Hall of Fame coach (both FHSAA and FACA) still doesn't know what to expect this season.

"It's a big puzzle, and we've got to fit those pieces together," Sirianni said. "We've got to stay healthy and improve throughout the year. Then hopefully we'll have a chance (at the playoffs)."

This year's Green Wave team is filled with uncertainty.

They graduated key players and lost others to transfer, but they also return a handful of stars. Fort Myers is young, but those underclassmen also played a lot last year. The team is smaller overall, but also faster.

Sirianni said the Green Wave have the ability to make a ninth straight playoff appearance, perhaps even win the coach's 14th district title. But only time will tell.

Fort Myers' coach expects his team to revert back to its run-first ways after the graduation of quarterback Cameron Esposito, who threw for 1.865 yards and averaged 22 attempts per game last season.

The Wave also lost top receiver Greg Delaine (28 rec., 676 yards) to graduation, while do-it-all athlete Ranod Smith transferred to Lehigh.

Junior Chris McFoley steps in at quarterback. He attempted just two passes last year as Esposito's backup. Ricardo Noel, the team's leading rusher in 2021 with 691 yards, and he could see more carries than the 13 he averaged a game last year.

"We threw the ball around too much (last season)," Sirianni said. "Ricardo is a really good back. We'd like to get him more touches."

However, Fort Myers graduated four starting offensive linemen.

Sirianni is excited about his defense, even though he said the players are smaller overall. But what they lack in size, the coach said, they make up for in speed and strength.

Charles Michel is a great example. He's listed at 5-11, 205, but Sirianni calls Michel a guy to watch because of his strength. Michel was a state weightlifting champion last year.

Fort Myers went 5-3 last regular season, but two losses came by five points or less. The Green Wave made the playoffs but they ran into powerhouse Miami-Northwestern in the first round, a 71-19 loss.

That won't happen this year. Fort Myers is in Class 3S, a suburban division in the FHSAA's new classification system, while Northwestern and all the Miami schools are in metro divisions.

Fort Myers is in Class 3S-District 15 with traditional in-town rivals Dunbar , Cypress Lake and South Fort Myers .