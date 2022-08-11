Read full article on original website
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
atozsports.com
Tennessee assistant explains what Vols need to happen to ‘have a chance’ in the SEC
Tennessee Vols secondary coach Willie Martinez recently met with the media to discuss the upcoming 2022 season and he had plenty of insightful things to say. One thing in particular that Martinez discussed was what he believes needs to happen for the Vols to “have a chance” in the SEC.
Impact Report: Vols Land Coveted CB With Immense Upside in Gibson
Tennessee just beat out Georgia and Penn State for the commitment of 2023 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.). The recruiting win is massive for the Vols as Gibson has been a top target for months. We take a look at what he brings to Knoxville in this impact report. Background Gibson's recruitment exploded ...
3 & Out: Breaking Down the Commitment of CB Rickey Gibson
Tennessee has landed the commitment of Rickey Gibson. In the video above, we break down Gibson's commitment to the Vols. Below is his commitment interview. Tennessee landed the commitment of prized 2023 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) cornerback Rickey Gibson moments ago. Prior to the announcement, ...
Intel From Tennessee's Second Preseason Scrimmage
Tennessee returned to Neyland Stadium on Sunday morning for the second scrimmage of the preseason. Volunteer Country has worked together intel since the scrimmage ended, and we share what we have learned from sources in attendance since the scrimmage ended. Defense Showed Up Early on in ...
What's the best place for Tennessee style BBQ?
I'm not even sure what style is Tennessee style, I just moved here from North Carolina.from Cocksucker_Spaniel. Archers, sweet peas, and oak wood food truck (or the pop up truck at merchants of beer) are the only 3 worth having around here.
wvlt.tv
Record-breaking number of UT students move-in ahead of fall classes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomed a record-breaking number of incoming students for the 2022-2023 school year, making move-in day an exciting one for many. On Sunday, thousands of students began the process of moving into residence halls. During this time, they met their resident assistants...
hardknoxwire.com
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in...
wvlt.tv
State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)
Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. Updated:...
utc.edu
UTC grad wins ‘Supermarket Stakeout’ on Food Network
It’s all about the smile. Janel Fields, a 2014 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, won the Aug. 9 episode of “Supermarket Stakeout” on the Food Network. “I think the skills that are going to help me out in this competition are my background in...
I'm a Midwesterner who shopped at Food Lion for the first time, and the low sale prices made it worth the trip
Food Lion's selection wasn't as extensive as other Southern grocery chains, but an Insider reporter found the low sale prices made it worth the trip.
More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
wvlt.tv
Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center. MEDIC...
Rep. Tim Burchett’s daughter in ICU following horse-related accident
The daughter of U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident.
KFVS12
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
Knoxville’s rental occupancy rate shoots to 98.6%; what that means for renters
At last report, the city's occupancy rate sits at 98.6%, which leaves renters scrambling to find homes within their budgets and timeline. One of those renters include Julie Hartlett, who is no stranger to Knoxville's rental and housing market.
wvlt.tv
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
Woman has a very close encounter with a curious bear in Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Black bears are thriving in the Great Smoky Mountains, which means it's likely for anyone to encounter one of these creatures in the foothills and mountains of East Tennessee. For the safety of both bears and people, it's important for people in the area to stay BearWise.
wvlt.tv
Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
USGS: Small earthquake around Alcoa area early Sunday evening
ALCOA, Tenn. — According to the United States Geological Survey, there was a report of an earthquake in Alcoa, Tenn. around 6:26 p.m. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.2 and the depth was 7.8 km.
