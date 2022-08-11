Read full article on original website
Related
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans will be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription later this fall, under a long-awaited rule finalized Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration said the new regulation cuts red tape by creating a new class of hearing aids that don’t require a medical exam, a prescription and other specialty evaluations. The devices will be sold online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retail stores. The devices are intended for adults with mild to moderate hearing problems. The FDA estimates that nearly 30 million adults could potentially benefit from hearing aids, but only about one-fifth of people with hearing problems use the devices currently. “Today’s action by the FDA represents a significant milestone in making hearing aids more cost-effective and accessible,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, told reporters Tuesday.
Bill would make ‘bleed control’ part of high school curriculum
Two lawmakers, acting on concerns about mass shootings, want to require N.J. high schools to teach students how to stop traumatic bleeding. The post Bill would make ‘bleed control’ part of high school curriculum appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
LAW・
Comments / 0