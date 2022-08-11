Read full article on original website
Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot at Aliante Casino
A Las Vegas local hit a $100,000 jackpot at Aliante Casino, Hotel and Spa on Thursday while playing an IGT Triple Play/Five Play/Ten Play Machine.
Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking
With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
Woman buys $594K Nevada home – mistake adds 84 lots to deal
A woman who bought a home valued at $594,481 got more than she bargained for when the sale included about $50 million in additional lots -- no charge.
New forecast from UNLV shows huge growth in Southern Nevada by 2060
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new forecast from UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) shows substantial growth in Clark County’s population through 2060. “We’re forecasting roughly 700,000 more people living in Southern Nevada in the next 18 years,” said CBER Director Andrew Woods.
SNHD East Las Vegas location closed Monday, possibly longer, for repairs
The Southern Nevada Health District's East Las Vegas location will be closed starting Monday because of repairs needed to the water line. Because of the repairs, the location may be closed longer.
Downtown Las Vegas steakhouse says it found rare orange lobster
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A steakhouse in downtown Las Vegas says it found a rare orange lobster over the weekend. The steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime at Circa Resort & Casino, said it received the orange lobster on Saturday. Orange lobsters are said to be extremely rare, with them...
Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
Las Vegas to host first-ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada will host its first-ever Infrastructure Forum next month in Las Vegas, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Friday. The summit will be a day-long forum focused on historic federal investments coming to the Silver State, according to the governor's office. It will be held at...
Mayor Goodman, Councilman Creer, and Tracy Byrd announce coming of the Gus Macker 3-on-3
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mayor Goodman, councilman Cedric Creer, and Coordinator Tracy Byrd celebrate the coming of the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. The September Slam, Saturday, September 24th is a prelude to the national Gus Macker Tournament: basketball, boxing, MMA, and social media celebs will be there! Tickets $10 adults & $5 kids - proceeds go to non-profit organizations! Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, Saturday & Sunday, October 15th - 16th. Team of 4 entry fee is $180. Go to Macker.com to register!
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable
Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
Local nonprofit helps those living in Las Vegas tunnels
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As monsoon season continues, flood channels across the valley are being filled with raging water. Which is incredibly dangerous for the homeless individuals living throughout the more than 600 miles of tunnels in Clark County. Two people died in August in flood channels after heavy rain...
Spirit Halloween Opens In Las Vegas; See Inside
It’s that time of year again… No we are not talking about back-to-school season but even better than that. The bone-chilling spooky season of Halloween time is arriving early in Las Vegas and locals aren’t surprised. It may only be the middle of August but holiday seasons...
Another busy week for thunderstorms
Starting our mid-August week with plenty of monsoon moisture still in place. Overnight thunderstorms sliding east of Las Vegas, but watch the skies starting this afternoon into tonight for more storms again that could show up in your neighborhood. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has chances for thunderstorms sticking around and some areas will be […]
Officials in Nevada demolish tiny homes built for homeless in Las Vegas
Officials from various agencies in Nevada bulldozed tiny home structures built for homeless in Las Vegas metro area.
Monsoon sends river through east Las Vegas valley home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An east Las Vegas valley family is piecing their lives back together after a flash flood surged through their property Friday afternoon. Serene Temple left to pick up her 6-year-old from school but when she returned, “I came home to opening my house it was ankle deep,” she said.
Wynn Las Vegas Revs Up for the 2022 Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance Automotive Exhibition and Competition
The third annual Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance™, one of the world’s most prestigious automotive events, debuts at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 30. The luxury automotive experience pays homage to remarkable cars of the past, present and future at Wynn Golf Club, the 129-acre championship golf course at Wynn Las Vegas.
Mentor Mondays on News 3
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Today we're launching a new monthly segment called Mentor Monday. Joining us was the exclusive sponsor for the segment Kris Hemlick from Pacific West Injury Law, along with Michael and Randy.
Grand Opening: Pier 88 Unveils New Location In Las Vegas
A brand new seafood boil restaurant opened another location in the southwest Vegas Valley. Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar offers freshly caught seafood boil with homemade Louisiana style seasoning, such as Cajun, Lemon Pepper, and Garlic Butter, according to its website. My favorite is their 88 seasoning, which is a combination of all of the seasonings.
The Brian Blessing Memorial Scholarship Application Rules
Brian Blessing was the play by play voice for Las Vegas High School Football for a dozen years. He passed away in the off season. He was the kind of person who always wanted to make a broadcast better. He was prepared and passionate about the game and his take on the game. We changed the name of the “Scholar Athlete Award” to the “Brian Blessing Memorial Scholarship” in his honor.
Free lunchtime parking now available in Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning Monday, metered on-street parking in the 18b Las Vegas Arts District will be free Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All on-street meters in the Arts District will be free in an area bounded by Charleston Boulevard to the north, Commerce Street to the west, Third Street on the east and Oakey Boulevard to the south.
