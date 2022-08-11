Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newsom's Diablo Canyon plan includes $1.4 billion forgivable loan to PG&E
(The Center Square) – As the legislative session draws to a close this month, California lawmakers are set to weigh a slate of climate proposals from Gov. Gavin Newsom over the next three weeks, including one that would loan $1.4 billion to extend the life of the state’s last nuclear plant.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Government squabbling cripples plans for the homeless | Dan Walters
California, the nation’s wealthiest state, also has the nation’s most severe homelessness crisis. The most recent official count of Californians lacking permanent shelter is 161,000 — more than a quarter of the nation’s homeless population — but it’s widely assumed that the real number is much higher.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Jersey Wind Port analysis 'masks the true threat that the project poses'
(The Center Square) – New Jersey needs to take the long view to monitor how its wind port and offshore wind turbines to determine if they have a negative impact on the environment, the manager of Science and Stewardship for the New Jersey Conservation Foundation says. The New Jersey...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mills urges Maine regulators to reject utility rate hikes
(The Center Square) – A pair of proposals from Maine's largest utilities to increase rates next year are facing strong headwinds from state leaders, who say the hikes would hurt the state's low-income energy consumers. In a filing to the state Public Utilities Commission last week, Central Maine Power...
KPVI Newschannel 6
West Virginia governor calls state of emergency over Kanawha, Fayette flooding
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties after heavy rainfall caused damaging floods, which means the state may be able to receive federal relief funding. The counties suffered from heavy rainfall Sunday night into Monday morning, which...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana among least expensive states to hire workers
(The Center Square) – Indiana is one of the least expensive states in which to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipaliti. The Hoosier state ranks 34th on the list of most expensive states to hire employees, slightly better than Arizona and Montana but a bit worse than Nevada and Utah.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia budget chief asks state agencies to hold the line on spending requests for new fiscal year
(The Center Square) — The head of Georgia’s budget agency is asking state agencies to keep their budgets flat for the upcoming budget process. Although Georgia continues to see higher net tax collections, state officials are worried that rising inflation could hurt the state’s cash flow. For...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters in North Dakota can vote to legalize recreational marijuana this November
(The Center Square ) – North Dakota voters will be able to determine whether recreational marijuana becomes legal after the secretary of state determined there were enough signatures to put it on the November ballot. New Approach North Dakota announced Monday in a press release that it met the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Midwestern states top nation in rankings of political speech freedoms
(The Center Square) – Three Midwestern states scored best in the nation in analysis of laws restricting speech about government. Wisconsin, Michigan, and Iowa outranked every other state by wide margins. That’s the conclusion of a report issued by the Institute for Free Speech, a national nonprofit research facility...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tennessee received $3.7M in taxes on $183M in sports wagering during July
(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $3.7 million in taxes on sports gambling in July, according to numbers released last week from the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Committee. The funds came from nearly $183 million of wagering with sports gambling sites from the state’s 12 online sports book...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Truth in Taxation' postcards aim to keep Nebraska property taxes in check
The latest armaments in the battle to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Nebraska property owners next month. The weapons? Giant postcards — pink in most counties — emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and with smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana's three abortion clinics will relocate to other states, staff says
NEW ORLEANS - All three abortion clinics in Louisiana have plans to leave the state after the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected the most recent appeal from abortion providers in a case challenging the state's trigger law, which outlaws the procedure. The relocations will leave Louisiana without an abortion clinic for the first time in nearly 50 years.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Hampshire panel tables $100M youth center settlement
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire attorney general's office is headed back to the negotiating table to come up with a new plan to compensate hundreds of victims of physical and sexual abuse at a state-run juvenile correctional facility. On Wednesday, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee directed Attorney...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Most Louisiana charter schools meet requirement for serving disadvantaged students
(The Center Square) — The vast majority of Louisiana charter schools are meeting a requirement to serve economically disadvantaged students, and the percentage of schools that are not has decreased significantly in recent years, according to a Louisiana Legislative Auditors report. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia schools reporting vacancies despite salary hikes
(The Center Square) – Despite Virginia teacher salaries continuing to rise, many school districts are reporting teacher shortages as students return to class for the 2022-2023 school year. During the 2022 biennial budget negotiations, lawmakers agreed to raise teacher salaries by 10% over two years – 5% during the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Minnesota violent crime increased 21% in 2021
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s 2021 Uniform Crime Report shows a 21.6% increase in violent crime in the state. Local law enforcement agencies submit the crime summary data to meet state and federal reporting requirements. A BCA crime data...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Morgan Abraham raised more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Arizona
Arizona Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $2.1 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Morgan Abraham has raised more than any other Democrat. Abraham is the representative for Arizona Senate District 10 and is running to represent Arizona State Senate District 18 in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis
The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio, Kentucky officials again ask for money for Brent Spence Bridge project
(The Center Square) – Ohio and Kentucky made a second request to a second federal grant program to cover the $1.66 billion needed to replace an Ohio River bridge that connects the two states at Cincinnati. The second ask follows a May request for the 8-mile Brent Spence Bridge...
KPVI Newschannel 6
$106 million in grants for commercial corridors in Illinois announced
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of his Rebuild Illinois Plan, including over $100 million in construction grants aimed at commercial corridors in 50 downtowns. The projects are part of the $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases,...
