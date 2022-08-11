Read full article on original website
Goshen man arrested after testing with alcohol in system
Police in Goshen have arrested a man after a chase that they say tested with nearly three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system. It was just after 11 o’clock, Friday night, at Pike and Chicago, when police tried to pull over the suspect for alleged multiple traffic infractions.
Man accused of child molestation over multiple years
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on child molestation charges after two victims came forward with information, according to the probable cause affidavit. Delashun G. Baggett, 37, was arrested on three counts of child molestation. One of the victims said Baggett sexually assaulted her from 2014 to...
South Bend Police investigating double homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street on August 9. Police responded to the home just before 3 p.m. on August 9 and located the bodies of 18-year-old Rainie Best and 24-year-old Phil Honer III.
Mercer County Sheriff investigating deadly crash on U.S. 127
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) -- The Mercer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in Granville Township Monday morning. Dispatchers received a call at 5:30 a.m. that there was a crash on U.S. Route 127, just south of State Route 119. Investigators say 58-year-old James R. Bruns was driving...
Man in trouble with police after stolen vehicle in Goshen
The man behind the wheel of a car that was reported stolen in Goshen is in even more trouble with police. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, in the 100 block of Pike Street. Investigators say the driver, 29-year-old Dalvin...
St. Joseph County Metro SWAT called in for shots-fired situation at River Pointe Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police responded to the first of two shots-fired calls at 7:44 p.m. on Saturday near 110 Bercado Place, which is in the River Pointe Apartments complex, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. Officers at the time did not locate anything during their initial investigation, and went...
Court docs: DNA ties man to rape
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He claimed he had a taillight out and a warrant out for his arrest, so he needed to switch vehicles so he didn’t get stopped by the police. The man pulled his red truck with a cap over the bed in the back of a house in the area of St. Marys and Third streets, parked it next to a garage and he and the woman both got out.
Police investigating shots fired call near Main Street in Elkhart on Saturday
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shots fired report in the 1000 block of S. Main Street on Friday. At 7:55 p.m., an officer responded to the area following several shots fired calls. A resident in the area told police he was walking into his residence...
Saturday Night Crash Leads To Criminal Investigation
Police suspect a 16-year-old driver involved in Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw may have been under the influence of alcohol. At least one person was hurt. Warsaw Police Department did not provide names on any people involved as of Sunday evening. The collision occurred at 9:34 p.m. Saturday. A...
Police investigating theft in Walmart parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a theft in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 on Sunday. At 6:29 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the store for a theft report. The victim said she had set her purse in the front seat...
Troopers release new information on fatal crash on 90th Avenue
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - State troopers have released new information on the fatal crash on 90th Avenue on Friday night. The charges against the alleged driver of the van that struck and killed Darek Jamal Bullock-Mills have been dropped, Michigan State Police announced. Troopers discovered new evidence that determined the man accused was not the driver of the van.
Huntington County Sheriff investigating deadly crash near CR 600 North
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Huntington County Sheriff’s and Huntington County Coroner’s Offices are investigating a deadly crash Sunday morning. A witness saw a 2016 black Chevrolet Silverado in a ravine near 4553 West, CR 600 N and alerted the authorities. When a Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene,...
Pedestrian hit by train on Hendricks Street
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train on Hendricks Street, the Mishawaka Police Department reported. At 11:55 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Hendricks Street crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. According to the investigation, a 30-year-old man appeared to be...
South Bend Police Officers catch burglary suspect
Two South Bend Police Officers are being credited for catching a burglary suspect while he was still in the business he was trying to rip off. Officers Camperone and Hof were called to the business in the 3900 block of Lincoln Way West where they noticed signs of forced entry upon arrival.
MSP: one dead, one hospitalized, one driver sought after Keeler Township crash
A man is dead, a woman is in critical condition and the search for the driver continues after a Friday night van-motorcycle crash.
Indiana man killed in crash on U.S. 131
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – An Indiana resident died early Sunday morning following a fatal crash, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies reported. The individual’s name and age were not immediately available. Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 11, along U.S. 131...
3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police were called out to South Bend Motor Speedway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday for assistance with injuries following a crash. Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where three workers...
Cass County woman arrested for killing boyfriend and then putting him into trash container
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Cass County woman was sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison for killing her boyfriend and then throwing his body into a trash receptacle. WWMT reported that the crime happened in Dowagiac in January of 2021. 40-year-old Deidra Tomlin pleaded guilty...
Sheriff's Department: Down Deputies, Duties Going Up
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is facing extra responsibilities and a lack of manpower. At last week’s Sheriff’s Merit Commission meeting, an increase to the department’s workload was discussed. As of August 1, the Sheriff’s Department has assumed substantial policing responsibilities for the Purdue campus in Westville. The university has decided to suspend campus police services on overnights, weekends, and holidays. Sheriff’s Department patrols will have to pick up the slack.
Protesters gather outside South Bend mayor’s home regarding officer-involved shooting
Six candidates have joined the race so far, and one arguably rose to the position of front runner on Monday. South Bend barbershop gives free haircuts to kids ahead of school year. Updated: 25 minutes ago. The 16th annual “Hair Kutz 4 Kids” was held at UniqueHeadz barbershop in South...
