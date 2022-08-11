ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thereflector.com

Development of 179th Street raises concerns

Plans to revamp the street network near the Interstate 5 intersection with the Clark County Fairgrounds has resumed through public outreach, though nearby residents are concerned the plans might be too broad and already agreed upon. Clark County Public Works hosted a hybrid in-person and virtual open house Aug. 11...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
camaspostrecord.com

Camas City Council to consider camping ordinance

City of Camas officials will soon consider passing an ordinance that would address unlawful camping in the city’s public spaces and, according to officials who support the ordinance, help connect Camas residents experiencing homelessness with needed services and resources. The Council had a first look at the proposed “Unlawful...
yamhilladvocate.com

Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School

This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
NEWBERG, OR
KOIN 6 News

VPD veteran Rey Reynolds running for Clark County Sheriff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a competitive race for the Clark County Sheriff position in Southwest Washington. John Horch led in the primaries with about 45% of the vote. This week on Eye on Northwest Politics, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie spoke with his opponent, Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds. Reynolds has 37 years […]
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Twin Transit, RiverCities Transit Create New Routes From Longview to Castle Rock to Centralia and Back

People will be able to take public transportation from Longview to Centralia and back thanks to a partnership between local transit companies. RiverCities Transit is starting a new route from Longview to Castle Rock, which will connect to a Centralia-based transit agency in Castle Rock to go farther north. The route would be in conjunction with the Castle Rock service provided by the Lower Columbia Community Action Program, or CAP.
CENTRALIA, WA
hillsboroherald.com

Recreational Vehicles & Motor Homes Allowed At Job Sites But No Where Else In City

When the City of Hillsboro recently passed Ordinance 6397, allowing corporations to host RVs (trailers/motor homes/tiny homes/vans) on-site during construction, I was interested. This new rule is based upon the fact that we do not have enough housing or short-term accommodations to host the thousands of construction staff working here. Our corporations like INTEL have lobbied for the right to host their workers onsite. This makes total sense and I am a big fan of this.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Enforce laws among unhoused

Since when is it OK to shoot up drugs in the middle of downtown? Or anywhere else? How can anyone defend allowing this? What has happened to our rule of law? When it comes to people who are homeless, it feels as if they can do whatever they want without fear of being arrested.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland

Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Beaverton School District updates COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, Beaverton School District promoted changes to its Covid-19 protocols on social media for this upcoming school year. Masks are optional for students, and if a student tests positive for Covid, they must isolate at home for 5 days. They can return to school after 5 days if they are fever free for 24 hours. Before, students had to provide a negative test to return. Notably, BSD will not be participating in a weekly PCR testing program with OHSU this school year.
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

North Clackamas leader introduces strategic plan for schools

Superintendent Shay James aims to engage community in understanding issues in education, both in the district and nationally.North Clackamas Superintendent Shay James has had to navigate a series of issues affecting schools nationally — from preventing gun violence to vaccine mandates — largely without the benefit enjoyed by previous superintendents to meet with concerned citizens in the district at large. James' focus in a recent public presentation was to introduce the North Clackamas new strategic plan, which emphasizes engaging families and community. Asked about Critical Race Theory after her Aug. 9 presentation, James was direct in responding. "CRT gets taken...
CLACKAMAS, OR
KGW

Clark County Fair sees big comeback after 2 years of pandemic shutdown

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — At the Clark County Fair, absence does indeed make the heart grow fonder, according to longtime fair manager and CEO John Morrison. “It was a two-year hiatus with the COVID. For something that a lot of people don't think is a big event it's amazing what two years without a fair has done — this year has been an absolutely fantastic response from the public,” said Morrison on Friday morning.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Fire displaces three Vancouver families

A total of seven adults, nine children and four pets were displaced from three apartments. A total of seven adults, nine children and four pets were displaced from three apartments in a Sunday fire at the Fountain Village Apartments in Vancouver. Vancouver Fire was dispatched at 6:29 Sunday (Aug. 14)...
VANCOUVER, WA
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro PD officer sues federal agents for 'unlawful arrest'

Edgar Garfias says two ICE agents mistook him for someone else in 2020 and seeks damages. A Hillsboro police officer is suing federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents, alleging an unlawful arrest and violation of his civil rights. Edgar Garfias, who has worked for the Hillsboro Police Department for more than four years, says that he was pulled over on Highway 8 by two ICE agents on Aug. 5, 2020. His complaint, filed this month in federal district court, says he was driving home from work and that the agents mistook him for someone else when they stopped...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Oregon City Festival of the Arts

Looking to experience the arts this weekend? Visit the Oregon City Festival of the Arts this Sat and Sun, Aug 13 and 14 from 10am to 5pm daily. Admission is free!. For more information click here. This segment was sponsored by Travel Oregon City.
KGW

2 radiation incidents investigated at Salem Health

SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued two “event notifications” for incidents involving Salem Hospital’s radiation oncology department earlier this year. One incident involved hospital employees, while the other involved patients. Investigations to-date have shown no injuries, the Statesman Journal reported. Salem Health...

