It’s a long shot, but I tried appealing to her better nature and highlighted the ramifications of not doing anything in her last few months as our rep: a tacit endorsement of Trump, Kent, and their idiot voter base to ramp up the violent rhetoric and maybe really actually start some shit (with the national reputation Portland has, I can legitimately see Kent putting out a call to arms to storm the city and make this area a powder keg, just for the optics of fighting their “war”). Beutler needs to swing her moderate constituents the other way for this election to have any chance of being in favor of Perez, and doubling down on her decision to impeach Trump by endorsing his opposition candidate would at the very least be a going out on a high note.from ALttN.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO